This has been the Lynden Christian girls’ strategy all year and it worked again Monday

The Lynden Christian girls basketball team went to its bread and butter of contesting shots leading to transition buckets in the host Lyncs 64-54 Northwest Conference win over Burlington-Edison on Monday.
“Our defense has fueled our offense all year,” Lynden Christian coach Brady Bomber said.
The beneficiaries of the transition hoops were the Lyncs’ two post players, Sam VanLoo and Grace Sterk, who finished with 18 and 17 points respectively. Guards Riley Dykstra and Riley VanHulzen helped push the tempo and feed VanLoo and Sterk at the rim.
Boys’ results
Ferndale 66, Blaine 39 – The Golden Eagles were led by 18 points from James Hinson in their win over host Blaine Friday. Colby Knutzen scored 15 points to lead the Borderites, but Blaine trailed 22-4 at the end of the first quarter and never made a run.
Mount Baker 63, Lakewood 49 – In Mount Baker’s last meeting with Lakewood, the Cougars drilled 16 three-pointers but still lost by one point. This time around, the Cougars hit only three shots from deep and the host Mountaineers earned another Northwest Conference win. Kaleb Bass had a team-high 19 points and was clutch in the second half, according to coach Rob Gray.
Lynden Christian 56, Burlington-Edison 45 – Jordan Riddle and George DeJong were the embodiment of physicality Monday as the Lyncs went into Burlington-Edison High School and earned a Northwest Conference victory. DeJong scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half and snagged 10 rebounds to lead the Lyncs. Riddle also scored all eight of his points in the third quarter.
Girls’ results
Ferndale 61, Blaine 20 – Point guard Carmelita Rodriguez had nine points, six steals and six assists to help the host Golden Eagles earn a Northwest Conference win. Rylee Weg led Ferndale with 14 points. Blaine was led by Josie Deming with eight points, but the Borderites never recorded double-digit points in a quarter.
Lakewood 41, Mount Baker 37 – Lakewood’s Jelly Perry had 30 points, with 14 in the fourth quarter, to hand the visiting Mountaineers a Northwest Conference loss. McKenzie Yost had 18 points to lead Mount Baker.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden Christian (1A)
12-0
4-0
Anacortes (2A)
11-0
4-0
Sehome (2A)
5-6
3-1
Lynden (2A)
7-3
3-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
7-3
2-1
Lakewood (2A)
7-3
2-1
Ferndale (3A)
4-6
2-2
Squalicum (3A)
5-5
1-2
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
7-3
1-2
Mount Baker (1A)
6-3
1-2
Nooksack Valley (1A)
6-5
1-3
Bellingham (2A)
6-5
1-3
Blaine (2A)
2-8
0-3
Meridian (1A)
1-7
0-4
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Burlington-Edison (2A)
7-4
4-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
11-0
4-0
Ferndale (3A)
7-4
3-1
Meridian (1A)
8-2
3-1
Sehome (2A)
7-4
3-1
Mount Baker (1A)
6-3
2-1
Nooksack Valley (1A)
7-4
2-2
Lynden (2A)
6-5
2-2
Squalicum (3A)
8-2
1-2
Anacortes (2A)
3-8
1-3
Lakewood (2A)
5-6
1-3
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-7
0-3
Blaine (2A)
4-6
0-3
Bellingham (2A)
3-8
0-4
Boys
Lynden Christian 56, Burlington-Edison 45
Lynden Christian
16
11
16
13
—
56
Burlington-Edison
—
45
Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 8, Cole Bajema 19, Andrew DeVries 3, Michael Lancaster 2, Bryce Bouwman 2, Luke Bos 5, Cole Langstraat 5, George DeJong 12.
Mount Baker 63, Lakewood 49
Lakewood
16
10
10
13
—
49
Mount Baker
10
17
20
16
—
63
Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 9, David Vetkov 4, Caleb Forbes 0, Kaleb Bass 19, Hayden Linderman 0, Carter Backstrom 6, Carson Engholm 4, Jason Lee 5, Thomas Barbo 11, Michael Whitson 5.
Ferndale 66, Blaine 39
Ferndale
22
16
18
10
—
66
Blaine
4
14
15
6
—
39
Ferndale: Jake Finkbonner 1, AJ Rankin 3, Cody Gunter 5, James Hinson 18, Sequoyah Julius 13, Watiko Leighton 2, Larson Fairbain 15, Reid Benson 9.
Blaine: Ryan Turnberg 3, Kyle Turnberg 2, Colby Knutzen 15, Ben Wallen 6, Cory Luce 2, Adam Vega 11.
Girls
Lynden Christian 64, Burlington-Edison 54
Burlington-Edison
11
13
10
20
—
54
Lynden Christian
25
20
10
9
—
64
Lynden Christian: Josie Bocci 3, Isabela Hernandez 9, Lexi Hernandez 0, Reese Dykstra 0, Riley Dykstra 6, Liv Mellema 0, Emily Mellema 0, Sam VanLoo 18, Riley VanHulzen 6, Avery Dykstra 5, Grace Sterk 17.
Lakewood 41, Mount Baker 37
Mount Baker
00
00
00
00
—
37
Lakewood
00
00
00
00
—
41
Mount Baker: McKenzie Yost 18.
Ferndale 61, Blaine 20
Blaine
4
8
6
2
—
20
Ferndale
17
6
24
12
—
61
Blaine: Brynn Hallberg 6, Alexis Hallberg 0, Ashley Dickerson 4, Taylyn DePauw 0, Emma Mulryan 0, Josie Deming 8, Maya Ball 2, Lilyana Hockstedler 0.
Ferndale: Carmelita Rodriguez 9, Rylee Weg 14, Ashley Thomas 2, Kylie Honrud 0, Emma Hindes 2, Aleah Washington 2, Jamie Johnson 4, Nicole Guessford 9, Peyton Humbert 0, Brianna Byrnes 10, Kim Weden 8.
