High School Basketball

This has been the Lynden Christian girls’ strategy all year and it worked again Monday

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

January 08, 2018 09:55 PM

The Lynden Christian girls basketball team went to its bread and butter of contesting shots leading to transition buckets in the host Lyncs 64-54 Northwest Conference win over Burlington-Edison on Monday.

“Our defense has fueled our offense all year,” Lynden Christian coach Brady Bomber said.

The beneficiaries of the transition hoops were the Lyncs’ two post players, Sam VanLoo and Grace Sterk, who finished with 18 and 17 points respectively. Guards Riley Dykstra and Riley VanHulzen helped push the tempo and feed VanLoo and Sterk at the rim.

Boys’ results

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ferndale 66, Blaine 39 – The Golden Eagles were led by 18 points from James Hinson in their win over host Blaine Friday. Colby Knutzen scored 15 points to lead the Borderites, but Blaine trailed 22-4 at the end of the first quarter and never made a run.

Mount Baker 63, Lakewood 49 – In Mount Baker’s last meeting with Lakewood, the Cougars drilled 16 three-pointers but still lost by one point. This time around, the Cougars hit only three shots from deep and the host Mountaineers earned another Northwest Conference win. Kaleb Bass had a team-high 19 points and was clutch in the second half, according to coach Rob Gray.

Lynden Christian 56, Burlington-Edison 45 – Jordan Riddle and George DeJong were the embodiment of physicality Monday as the Lyncs went into Burlington-Edison High School and earned a Northwest Conference victory. DeJong scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half and snagged 10 rebounds to lead the Lyncs. Riddle also scored all eight of his points in the third quarter.

Girls’ results

Ferndale 61, Blaine 20 – Point guard Carmelita Rodriguez had nine points, six steals and six assists to help the host Golden Eagles earn a Northwest Conference win. Rylee Weg led Ferndale with 14 points. Blaine was led by Josie Deming with eight points, but the Borderites never recorded double-digit points in a quarter.

Lakewood 41, Mount Baker 37 – Lakewood’s Jelly Perry had 30 points, with 14 in the fourth quarter, to hand the visiting Mountaineers a Northwest Conference loss. McKenzie Yost had 18 points to lead Mount Baker.

Boys scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Lynden Christian (1A)

12-0

4-0

Anacortes (2A)

11-0

4-0

Sehome (2A)

5-6

3-1

Lynden (2A)

7-3

3-1

Burlington-Edison (2A)

7-3

2-1

Lakewood (2A)

7-3

2-1

Ferndale (3A)

4-6

2-2

Squalicum (3A)

5-5

1-2

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

7-3

1-2

Mount Baker (1A)

6-3

1-2

Nooksack Valley (1A)

6-5

1-3

Bellingham (2A)

6-5

1-3

Blaine (2A)

2-8

0-3

Meridian (1A)

1-7

0-4

Girls scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Burlington-Edison (2A)

7-4

4-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

11-0

4-0

Ferndale (3A)

7-4

3-1

Meridian (1A)

8-2

3-1

Sehome (2A)

7-4

3-1

Mount Baker (1A)

6-3

2-1

Nooksack Valley (1A)

7-4

2-2

Lynden (2A)

6-5

2-2

Squalicum (3A)

8-2

1-2

Anacortes (2A)

3-8

1-3

Lakewood (2A)

5-6

1-3

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

3-7

0-3

Blaine (2A)

4-6

0-3

Bellingham (2A)

3-8

0-4

Boys

Lynden Christian 56, Burlington-Edison 45

Lynden Christian

16

11

16

13

56

Burlington-Edison

45

Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 8, Cole Bajema 19, Andrew DeVries 3, Michael Lancaster 2, Bryce Bouwman 2, Luke Bos 5, Cole Langstraat 5, George DeJong 12.

Mount Baker 63, Lakewood 49

Lakewood

16

10

10

13

49

Mount Baker

10

17

20

16

63

Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 9, David Vetkov 4, Caleb Forbes 0, Kaleb Bass 19, Hayden Linderman 0, Carter Backstrom 6, Carson Engholm 4, Jason Lee 5, Thomas Barbo 11, Michael Whitson 5.

Ferndale 66, Blaine 39

Ferndale

22

16

18

10

66

Blaine

4

14

15

6

39

Ferndale: Jake Finkbonner 1, AJ Rankin 3, Cody Gunter 5, James Hinson 18, Sequoyah Julius 13, Watiko Leighton 2, Larson Fairbain 15, Reid Benson 9.

Blaine: Ryan Turnberg 3, Kyle Turnberg 2, Colby Knutzen 15, Ben Wallen 6, Cory Luce 2, Adam Vega 11.

Girls

Lynden Christian 64, Burlington-Edison 54

Burlington-Edison

11

13

10

20

54

Lynden Christian

25

20

10

9

64

Lynden Christian: Josie Bocci 3, Isabela Hernandez 9, Lexi Hernandez 0, Reese Dykstra 0, Riley Dykstra 6, Liv Mellema 0, Emily Mellema 0, Sam VanLoo 18, Riley VanHulzen 6, Avery Dykstra 5, Grace Sterk 17.

Lakewood 41, Mount Baker 37

Mount Baker

00

00

00

00

37

Lakewood

00

00

00

00

41

Mount Baker: McKenzie Yost 18.

Ferndale 61, Blaine 20

Blaine

4

8

6

2

20

Ferndale

17

6

24

12

61

Blaine: Brynn Hallberg 6, Alexis Hallberg 0, Ashley Dickerson 4, Taylyn DePauw 0, Emma Mulryan 0, Josie Deming 8, Maya Ball 2, Lilyana Hockstedler 0.

Ferndale: Carmelita Rodriguez 9, Rylee Weg 14, Ashley Thomas 2, Kylie Honrud 0, Emma Hindes 2, Aleah Washington 2, Jamie Johnson 4, Nicole Guessford 9, Peyton Humbert 0, Brianna Byrnes 10, Kim Weden 8.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game

    Sehome's Logan DeBoo and Lummi's Trazil Lane compete in the dunk contest at the 31st Annual Basketball Classic on Friday, March 10, at Lynden High School. DeBoo took first place.

Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game

Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game 1:39

Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game
TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships 2:30

TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships
Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title 1:37

Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title

View More Video