High School Basketball

This Lynden Lion basketball player put his hard hat on in a game against Meridian

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

January 05, 2018 10:09 PM

The host Lynden boys basketball team took it to Meridian Friday night as it earned a 72-33 Northwest Conference win over the Trojans.

A huge second half for the Lions in which they outscored Meridian 35-11, including a 19-4 third quarter, was the difference in the game. Christian Zamora had a game-high 23 points, and Noah Walker added 12 for the Lions. Bryce Vandenhaak had a team-high 10 points for Meridian.

“We were just bigger and stronger than them and wore them down a bit,” Lynden coach Brian Roper said.

Brock Heppner finished with eight points but also had 11 rebounds in the first half alone. “He put his hard hat on tonight,” Roper said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Boys’ results

Anacortes 76, Sehome 55 – Tyler Blouin led Anacortes with 28 points as the host Seahawks earned a Northwest Conference win over Sehome. No other information was available at press time.

Girls’ results

Ferndale 68, Bellingham 21 – Emma Hindes led the Golden Eagles in scoring for the fifth straight game with her 14 points as Ferndale earned a Northwest Conference win over the Red Raiders. Ferndale shut out Bellingham in the third quarter and held the Red Raiders to just 10 points at halftime. Zanny Walbeck led Bellingham in points with seven.

Squalicum 55, Blaine 43 – Des’ree Henry made four of the Storm’s 10 3-pointers as host Squalicum earned Northwest Conference win over Bellingham. Chalae Wolters led the team in scoring with 16 points and she and Leah Austin also grabbed 13 rebounds.

Boys scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Lynden Christian (1A)

12-0

4-0

Anacortes (2A)

11-0

4-0

Sehome (2A)

5-6

3-1

Lynden (2A)

7-3

3-1

Burlington-Edison (2A)

7-3

2-1

Lakewood (2A)

7-3

2-1

Ferndale (3A)

4-6

2-2

Squalicum (3A)

5-5

1-2

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

7-3

1-2

Mount Baker (1A)

6-3

1-2

Nooksack Valley (1A)

6-5

1-3

Bellingham (2A)

6-5

1-3

Blaine (2A)

2-8

0-3

Meridian (1A)

1-7

0-4

Girls scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Burlington-Edison (2A)

7-4

4-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

11-0

4-0

Ferndale (3A)

7-4

3-1

Meridian (1A)

8-2

3-1

Sehome (2A)

7-4

3-1

Mount Baker (1A)

6-3

2-1

Nooksack Valley (1A)

7-4

2-2

Lynden (2A)

6-5

2-2

Squalicum (3A)

8-2

1-2

Anacortes (2A)

3-8

1-3

Lakewood (2A)

5-6

1-3

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

3-7

0-3

Blaine (2A)

4-6

0-3

Bellingham (2A)

3-8

0-4

Boys

Winner xx, Loser xx

Sedro-Woolley

00

00

00

00

00

Mount Baker

00

00

00

00

00

Mount Baker: Ethan Gates xx, David Vetkov xx, Caleb Forbes xx, Waylon Kentner xx, Kaleb Bass xx, Hayden Linderman xx, Carter Backstrom xx, Carson Engholm xx, Jason Lee xx, Thomas Barbo xx, Michael Kentner xx, Michael Whitson xx.

Lynden 72, Meridian 33

Meridian

6

16

4

7

33

Lynden

19

18

19

16

72

Meridian: Bailey Hodge 3, Jordan Veenstra 1, Bryce Vandenhaak 10, Zac Kinney 9, Jackson Short 9, Trevor Pagnossin 2, TJ Dykstra 2.

Lynden: Kobe Elsner 3, Blake Silves 9, Brock Heppner 8, Noah Walker 12, Elijah VanderHaak 2 Dakota Baar 1, Carson Bode 8, Carter Parcher 4, Christian Zamora 23, Liam Hanenburg 2.

Anacortes 76, Sehome 55

Sehome

00

00

00

00

55

Anacortes

00

00

00

00

76

Sehome: Lucas DeLisle xx, Eddy Hochsprung xx, Michael McLin xx, Andrew Engle xx, Evan Kingma xx, Josh Dentel xx, Jamie Rowe-Moulds xx, Austin Roberts xx, Wyatt Watson xx, Owen Deboo xx.

Girls

Ferndale 68, Bellingham 21

Bellingham

5

5

0

11

21

Ferndale

19

27

15

7

68

Bellingham: Carrie Latimer 0, Zanny Walbeck 7, Dita Dalthorp 5, Kaitlyn Griffin 2, Adelyn Pagels 2, Alexa Mee 5.

Ferndale: Carmelita Rodriguez 4, Neomi Davidson 6, Rylee Weg 11, Ashley Thomas 0, Kylie Honrud 2, Emma Hindes 14, Aleah Washington 2, Jamie Johnson 1, Nicole Guessford 4, Peyton Humbert 9, Brianna Byrnes 5, Kim Weden 12.

Squalicum 55, Blaine 43

Blaine

17

7

7

12

43

Squalicum

14

15

16

10

55

Squalicum: Des’ree Henry 12, Grace Schroder 9, Chalae Wolters 16.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game

    Sehome's Logan DeBoo and Lummi's Trazil Lane compete in the dunk contest at the 31st Annual Basketball Classic on Friday, March 10, at Lynden High School. DeBoo took first place.

Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game

Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game 1:39

Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game
TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships 2:30

TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships
Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title 1:37

Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title

View More Video