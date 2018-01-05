This Lynden Lion basketball player put his hard hat on in a game against Meridian

The host Lynden boys basketball team took it to Meridian Friday night as it earned a 72-33 Northwest Conference win over the Trojans.
A huge second half for the Lions in which they outscored Meridian 35-11, including a 19-4 third quarter, was the difference in the game. Christian Zamora had a game-high 23 points, and Noah Walker added 12 for the Lions. Bryce Vandenhaak had a team-high 10 points for Meridian.
“We were just bigger and stronger than them and wore them down a bit,” Lynden coach Brian Roper said.
Brock Heppner finished with eight points but also had 11 rebounds in the first half alone. “He put his hard hat on tonight,” Roper said.
Boys’ results
Anacortes 76, Sehome 55 – Tyler Blouin led Anacortes with 28 points as the host Seahawks earned a Northwest Conference win over Sehome. No other information was available at press time.
Girls’ results
Ferndale 68, Bellingham 21 – Emma Hindes led the Golden Eagles in scoring for the fifth straight game with her 14 points as Ferndale earned a Northwest Conference win over the Red Raiders. Ferndale shut out Bellingham in the third quarter and held the Red Raiders to just 10 points at halftime. Zanny Walbeck led Bellingham in points with seven.
Squalicum 55, Blaine 43 – Des’ree Henry made four of the Storm’s 10 3-pointers as host Squalicum earned Northwest Conference win over Bellingham. Chalae Wolters led the team in scoring with 16 points and she and Leah Austin also grabbed 13 rebounds.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden Christian (1A)
12-0
4-0
Anacortes (2A)
11-0
4-0
Sehome (2A)
5-6
3-1
Lynden (2A)
7-3
3-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
7-3
2-1
Lakewood (2A)
7-3
2-1
Ferndale (3A)
4-6
2-2
Squalicum (3A)
5-5
1-2
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
7-3
1-2
Mount Baker (1A)
6-3
1-2
Nooksack Valley (1A)
6-5
1-3
Bellingham (2A)
6-5
1-3
Blaine (2A)
2-8
0-3
Meridian (1A)
1-7
0-4
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Burlington-Edison (2A)
7-4
4-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
11-0
4-0
Ferndale (3A)
7-4
3-1
Meridian (1A)
8-2
3-1
Sehome (2A)
7-4
3-1
Mount Baker (1A)
6-3
2-1
Nooksack Valley (1A)
7-4
2-2
Lynden (2A)
6-5
2-2
Squalicum (3A)
8-2
1-2
Anacortes (2A)
3-8
1-3
Lakewood (2A)
5-6
1-3
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-7
0-3
Blaine (2A)
4-6
0-3
Bellingham (2A)
3-8
0-4
Lynden 72, Meridian 33
Meridian
6
16
4
7
—
33
Lynden
19
18
19
16
—
72
Meridian: Bailey Hodge 3, Jordan Veenstra 1, Bryce Vandenhaak 10, Zac Kinney 9, Jackson Short 9, Trevor Pagnossin 2, TJ Dykstra 2.
Lynden: Kobe Elsner 3, Blake Silves 9, Brock Heppner 8, Noah Walker 12, Elijah VanderHaak 2 Dakota Baar 1, Carson Bode 8, Carter Parcher 4, Christian Zamora 23, Liam Hanenburg 2.
Anacortes 76, Sehome 55
Sehome
00
00
00
00
—
55
Anacortes
00
00
00
00
—
76
Sehome: Lucas DeLisle xx, Eddy Hochsprung xx, Michael McLin xx, Andrew Engle xx, Evan Kingma xx, Josh Dentel xx, Jamie Rowe-Moulds xx, Austin Roberts xx, Wyatt Watson xx, Owen Deboo xx.
Girls
Ferndale 68, Bellingham 21
Bellingham
5
5
0
11
—
21
Ferndale
19
27
15
7
—
68
Bellingham: Carrie Latimer 0, Zanny Walbeck 7, Dita Dalthorp 5, Kaitlyn Griffin 2, Adelyn Pagels 2, Alexa Mee 5.
Ferndale: Carmelita Rodriguez 4, Neomi Davidson 6, Rylee Weg 11, Ashley Thomas 0, Kylie Honrud 2, Emma Hindes 14, Aleah Washington 2, Jamie Johnson 1, Nicole Guessford 4, Peyton Humbert 9, Brianna Byrnes 5, Kim Weden 12.
Squalicum 55, Blaine 43
Blaine
17
7
7
12
—
43
Squalicum
14
15
16
10
—
55
Squalicum: Des’ree Henry 12, Grace Schroder 9, Chalae Wolters 16.
