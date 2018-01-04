Why did the Lyncs and Pioneers move to Lynden Christian Middle School in the 3rd quarter?

Nooksack Valley’s Casey Bauman shattered the backboard at Lynden Christian High School with a 2-handed slam dunk in the third quarter leading to a 45-minute delay. The game was resumed at Lynden Christian Middle School where the Lyncs earned an 85-61 Northwest Conference win Thursday night.
“Let’s just say it got really weird, really fast,” Lynden Christian coach Roger DeBoer said. “I thought our staff handled it well getting everybody into the middle school in 45 minutes. You don’t coach or officiate very often when you have that kind of thing happen. It sort of stole the whole night.”
Lost in the bizarre happenings Thursday were the game-high 27 points by Lynden Christian’s Cole Bajema. Andrew DeVries also had 24 points for the Lyncs as they went on to hit 16 3-pointers.
Bauman had a team-high 23 points, and one shattered backboard.
Boys’ results
Ferndale 60, Bellingham 54 – James Hinson used his ability to attack the basket to his advantage as he scored a game-high 22 points in the visiting Golden Eagles’ Northwest Conference win. Ferndale limited Bellingham to just five free-throw attempts in the game which coach Mark Wright said was a big factor. “We had a good talk at practice about how we wanted to defend the key after our last game,” Wright said. “I’m proud of how our guys defended.” Drew McFall led Bellingham in scoring with 14 points.
Girls’ results
Sehome 43, Anacortes 42 – Natalie Zender’s 3-pointer with 17 seconds left put the host Mariners up by one, and Aspen Garrison’s block on the ensuing Anacortes possession sealed the Northwest Conference win for Sehome. “I thought our kids showed great poise and the ability to fight back.” Anacortes took the lead late in the fourth quarter but Taryn Clark hit her only shot of the game to tie things back up.
Meridian 52, Lynden 47 – Jolee Sipma scored a career-high 22 points to help the host Trojans edge the Lions for a Northwest Conference win. Meridian coach Mark Gilmore said it was an extremely physical game and thought his team played just enough defense to get the win. “Lynden is a fairly young team,” Gilmore said. “Come the end of January, Rob (Adams) will have them where they need to be.” Natalie Amos led Lynden in points with 14.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden Christian (1A)
12-0
4-0
Anacortes (2A)
10-0
3-0
Sehome (2A)
5-5
3-0
Lynden (2A)
6-3
2-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
7-3
2-1
Lakewood (2A)
7-3
2-1
Ferndale (3A)
4-6
2-2
Squalicum (3A)
5-5
1-2
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
7-3
1-2
Mount Baker (1A)
6-3
1-2
Nooksack Valley (1A)
6-5
1-3
Bellingham (2A)
6-5
1-3
Blaine (2A)
2-8
0-3
Meridian (1A)
1-6
0-3
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Burlington-Edison (2A)
7-4
4-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
10-0
3-0
Meridian (1A)
8-2
3-1
Sehome (2A)
7-4
3-1
Mount Baker (1A)
6-3
2-1
Ferndale (3A)
6-4
2-1
Nooksack Valley (1A)
7-3
2-1
Lynden (2A)
6-5
2-2
Squalicum (3A)
8-2
1-2
Anacortes (2A)
3-8
1-3
Lakewood (2A)
5-6
1-3
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-7
0-3
Blaine (2A)
4-6
0-3
Bellingham (2A)
3-7
0-3
Boys
Ferndale 60, Bellingham 54
Ferndale
17
14
15
14
—
60
Bellingham
13
13
11
17
—
54
Ferndale: AJ Rankin 9, Cody Gunter 3, James Hinson 22, Sequoyah Julius 12, Larson Fairbain 2, Stewart Freeman 4, Reid Benson 8.
Bellingham: Rits Voeut 13, Drew McFall 14, Colm Schaefer 3, Iyan Manju 12, Spencer Lee 2, Caden Mee 10.
Lynden Christian 85, Nooksack Valley 61
Nooksack Valley
8
15
16
22
—
61
Lynden Christian
23
21
19
22
—
85
Nooksack Valley: Ty Rawls 9, Ryan Veening 10, Casey Bauman 23, Baylor Galley 3, Jordan Veening 16.
Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 11, Cole Bajema 27, Andrew DeVries 24, Luke Bos 7, Cole Langstraat 7, George DeJong 9.
Girls
Meridian 52, Lynden 47
Lynden
9
11
15
12
—
47
Meridian
12
7
21
12
—
52
Lynden: Livia Tjoelker 4, Blakely Doerge 4, Faith Baar 4, Sierra Smith 9, Keylie Hershey 3, Keyna Holleman 0, Kyla Bonsen 0, Ruby VanderHaak 9, Natalie Amos 14.
Meridian: Kyrin Baklund 5, Ellesse FitzGerald 6, Natalie Swanson 0, Makenna Holz 6, Tanis Harrison 5, Lindsey Moore 6, Jolee Sipma 22, Bryn Magnusson 2.
Sehome 43, Anacortes 42
Anacortes
11
4
15
12
—
42
Sehome
12
13
8
10
—
43
Sehome: Tori McDowell 6, Taryn Clark 3, Natalie Zender 12, Dana Ruffatto 4, Aspen Garrison 0, Kathleen Albert 0, Sarah Eisses 9, Carissa McDowell 9.
