High School Basketball

Lynden Christian knew Squalicum can shoot from deep; how would it contain the Storm?

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

January 04, 2018 08:42 AM

The Lynden Christian girls basketball team turned its stifling defense into offense Wednesday night as the host Lyncs earned a 70-36 Northwest Conference win over the visiting Storm.

“I was proud of our defensive effort,” Lynden Christian coach Brady Bomber said. “They’re (Squalicum) a team capable of making a lot of 3’s so we tried to contest shots.”

The contested shots led to defensive rebounds which fueled the undefeated Lyncs’ transition game. Isabela Hernandez had a team-high 14 points, and Josie Bocci scored 12 points off the bench.

Chalae Wolters finished with a game-high 18 points for Squalicum.

Other results

Sehome 60, Meridian 54 – The host Trojans held Sehome’s Eddy Hochsprung to just 10 points, but it wasn’t enough to earn a Northwest Conference win. The Mariners went for almost half of their point total in the third quarter as they dropped 27. Meridian’s Jackson Short had a team-high 17 points.

Boys scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Sehome (2A)

5-5

3-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

11-0

3-0

Anacortes (2A)

9-0

3-0

Lynden (2A)

6-3

2-1

Burlington-Edison (2A)

7-3

2-1

Lakewood (2A)

7-3

2-1

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

7-2

1-1

Nooksack Valley (1A)

6-4

1-2

Bellingham (2A)

6-4

1-2

Ferndale (3A)

3-6

1-2

Squalicum (3A)

5-5

1-2

Mount Baker (1A)

6-3

1-2

Blaine (2A)

2-8

0-3

Meridian (1A)

1-6

0-3

Girls scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Burlington-Edison (2A)

6-4

3-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

10-0

3-0

Mount Baker (1A)

6-3

2-1

Meridian (1A)

7-2

2-1

Ferndale (3A)

6-4

2-1

Nooksack Valley (1A)

7-3

2-1

Lynden (2A)

6-4

2-1

Sehome (2A)

6-2

2-0

Squalicum (3A)

8-2

1-2

Lakewood (2A)

5-5

1-2

Anacortes (2A)

3-7

1-2

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

3-7

0-3

Blaine (2A)

4-6

0-3

Bellingham (2A)

3-7

0-3

Boys

Sehome 60, Meridian 54

Sehome

13

6

27

14

60

Meridian

18

5

13

18

54

Sehome: Lucas DeLisle 13, Eddy Hochsprung 10, Michael McLin 12, Evan Kingma 11, Josh Dentel 3, Jamie Rowe-Moulds 2, Wyatt Watson 6, Owen Deboo 1, Ortega 2.

Meridian: Bailey Hodge 8, Jordan Veenstra 1, Bryce Vandenhaak 9, Zac Kinney 9, Jackson Short 17, Trevor Pagnossin 2, Warren Utschinski 4, TJ Dykstra 4.

Girls

Lynden Christian 70, Squalicum 36

Squalicum

8

4

6

18

36

Lynden Christian

21

23

18

8

70

Squalicum: Des’ree Henry 3, Deja Henry 6, Mariana Madera 0, Grace Schroder 3, Mady Blackwell 0, Josie Andert 4, Chalae Wolters 18, Leah Austin 2, Jadyn Hawkinson 0, Hannah Larkin 0.

Lynden Christian: Josie Bocci 12, Isabela Hernandez 14, Lexi Hernandez 2, Reese Dykstra 0, Riley Dykstra 8, Liv Mellema 2, Emily Mellema 2, Sam VanLoo 4, Riley VanHulzen 2, Avery Dykstra 13, Grace Sterk 11.

