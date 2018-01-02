How would the Lynden girls enter 2018 against visiting Nooksack Valley?

The host Lynden girls basketball team started the year off exactly the way it wanted to, as the Lions earned a 69-45 Northwest Conference win over the visiting Pioneers.
“Our defensive energy was fantastic,” Lynden coach Rob Adams said. “We played at a level that we’re accustomed to.”
Blakely Doerge had a team-high 16 points, and Ruby VanderHaak and Natalie Amos each had 13 points. Adams was pleased with the play of Kyle Bonsen, who, while only scoring three points, played “her most physical game of the year.”
Nooksack Valley’s leading scorer was Katrina Gimmaka who finished with 24 points.
Boys’ games
Burlington-Edison 59, Blaine 45 – Adam Vega scored a team-high 30 points, but it wasn’t enough for visiting Borderites to earn a Northwest Conference win over the host Tigers. Blaine was outscored in every quarter except the third, and didn’t have another player score in double figures.
Lakewood 73, Ferndale 57 – The visiting Cougars were determined to be more physical than the host Golden Eagles and it payed off, as they earned a Northwest Conference win. James Hinson had a team-high 23 points for Ferndale, but Lakewood went to the hoop and converted through contact and controlled the glass all game.
Lynden 54, Nooksack Valley 28 – The visiting Lions were up 10 at halftime and extended their lead to earn a Northwest Conference win over the host Pioneers. Christian Zamora led all scorers with 18 points for Lynden. Casey Bauman had and Jordan Veening shared the team-high of 11 points for Nooksack Valley.
Bellingham 66, Mount Baker 55 – Spencer Lee scored 13 of his team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to help the host Red Raiders earn a Northwest Conference win over the visiting Mountaineers. Bellingham outscored Mount Baker in each quarter and shot its free-throws well, which were two keys for Bellingham coach Brad McKay. Kaleb Bass led the Mountaineers and all scorers with 19 points.
Lynden Christian 66, Squalicum 62 – Visiting Lynden Christian earned a Northwest Conference win over the Storm thanks to four players in double figures. Cole Bajema set the tone with a team-high 20, George DeJong had 14, Jordan Riddle had 13 and Cole Langstraat finished with 11. Bajema and DeJong also had double-doubles with 10 rebounds. Squalicum’s Kendall Engelhart had 19 points and Devante’ Powell had 16.
Cedar Park Chr. 71, Lummi Nation 39 – The host Lions earned a Northwest league win over the visiting Blackhawks. No other information was available at press time.
Girls’ games
Ferndale 59, Lakewood 31 – The visiting Golden Eagles went into the fourth quarter having only given up 13 points to the host Cougars as Ferndale earned a Northwest Conference win. Twelve Ferndale players entered the game and 11 scored, with the leading scorer being Emma Hindes with 10. “I thought we played stifling defense,” Ferndale coach Mike Ivy said.
Mount Baker 57, Bellingham 30 – The host Mountaineers earned a Northwest Conference win over the visiting Red Raiders. No other information was available at press time.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
8-0
2-0
Sehome (2A)
3-5
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
10-0
2-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
6-4
1-2
Lynden (2A)
6-3
2-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
7-3
2-1
Ferndale (3A)
3-5
1-1
Lakewood (2A)
6-3
1-1
Squalicum (3A)
5-4
1-1
Mount Baker (1A)
6-2
1-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
7-2
1-1
Blaine (2A)
2-8
0-3
Bellingham (2A)
5-4
0-2
Meridian (1A)
1-5
0-2
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Nooksack Valley (1A)
7-3
2-1
Lynden Christian (1A)
9-0
2-0
Sehome (2A)
6-2
2-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
5-4
2-0
Squalicum (3A)
8-1
1-1
Mount Baker (1A)
5-3
1-1
Lakewood (2A)
5-5
1-2
Meridian (1A)
6-2
1-1
Ferndale (3A)
6-4
2-1
Lynden (2A)
6-4
2-1
Blaine (2A)
4-5
0-2
Bellingham (2A)
3-5
0-2
Anacortes (2A)
2-6
1-2
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-7
0-3
Boys
Lynden 54, Nooksack Valley 28
Lynden
—
28
Nooksack Valley
—
54
Lynden: Carson Bode 10, Christian Zamora 18.
Nooksack Valley: Casey Bauman 11, Jordan Veening 11.
Lynden Christian 6, Squalicum 62
Lynden Christian
—
66
Squalicum
—
62
Lakewood 73, Ferndale 57
Lakewood
13
22
19
19
—
73
Ferndale
16
9
21
11
—
57
Ferndale: AJ Rankin 2, James Hinson 23, Sequoyah Julius 14, Watiko Leighton 3, Larson Fairbain 2, Reid Benson 13.
Bellingham 66, Mount Baker 55
|
Mount Baker
10
15
12
18
—
55
Bellingham
11
19
15
21
—
66
Mount Baker: David Vetkov 2, Kaleb Bass 19, Hayden Linderman 0, Carter Backstrom 2, Jason Less 8, Thomas Barbo 18, Michael Whitson 6.
Bellingham: Rits Voeut 13, Drew McFall 14, Colm Schaefer 12, Kobey Georgen 0, Iyan Manju 3, Spencer Lee 18, Caden Mee 6, Trevor Jones 0, Rand Bentley 0.
Burlington-Edison 59, Blaine 45
Burlington-Edison
14
18
10
17
—
59
Blaine
10
16
11
8
—
45
Blaine: Ryan Turnberg 4, Colby Knutzen 7, Ben Wallen 2, Cory Luce 2, Adam Vega 30.
Cedar Park Chr. 71, Lummi Nation 39
Lummi Nation
—
39
Cedar Park Chr.
—
71
Girls
Lynden 69, Nooksack Valley 45
Nooksack Valley
11
14
13
7
—
45
Lynden
17
16
16
20
—
69
Nooksack Valley: Kora Larsen 8, Maya Galley 2, Brooke DeBeeld 0, Karley Stremler 2, Jenna Tenkley 9, Jenna Compton 0, Katrina Gimmaka 24.
Lynden: Alexis Holman 0, Livia Tjoelker 2, Blakely Doerge 16, Faith Baar 8, Sierra Smith 3, Keylie Hershey 10, Keyna Holleman 1, Kyla Bonsen 3, Ruby VanderHaak 13, Natalie Amos 13.
Ferndale 59, Lakewood 31
Ferndale
12
17
14
16
—
59
Lakewood
3
4
6
15
—
31
Ferndale: Carmelita Rodriguez 5, Neomi Davidson 4, Rylee Weg 6, Ashley Thomas 4, Kylie Honrud 4, Emma Hindes 10, Aleah Washington 0, Jamie Johnson 2, Nicole Guessford 5, Peyton Humbert 7, Brianna Byrnes 6, Kim Weden 6.
Mount Baker 57, Bellingham 30
Bellingham
—
30
Mount Baker
—
57
