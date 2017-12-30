High School Basketball

Would the Lynden Christian girls stay perfect entering the new year?

By Tyler Urke

December 30, 2017 07:08 PM

In Lynden Christian’s final test before the new year, the host Lions took it to Snohomish and earned a 52-37 non-league win Saturday.

Snohomish tried taking away some of Lynden Christian’s guards by face guarding them, but the Lions did a good job of sharing the ball. Grace Sterk led the way with 11 points, and Riley Dykstra and Riley VanHulzen both added 10 points.

“We’ve had some good tests over winter break and this was another one,” Lynden Christian coach Brady Bomber said. “We made them pay for playing junk defense against us.”

Boys’ games

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Blaine 71, Eastside Prep 65 (OT) – The Borderites received 26 points from Colby Knutzen en route to an overtime win over Eastside Prep during the final day of the Crush in the Slush Tournament at Port Townsend High School. Adam Vega added 18 points and Ryan Turnberg chipped in 13 points.

Girls’ games

Squalicum 63, King’s Way Chr. 42 – The Storm won a non-league game in the Crush in the Slush Tournament against the Knights. Chalae Wolters dropped 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists and Leah Austin had seven points, 13 rebounds and three assists. Grace Schroder added nine points and three assists.

Boys scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Anacortes (2A)

8-0

2-0

Sehome (2A)

3-5

2-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

10-0

2-0

Nooksack Valley (1A)

6-3

1-1

Lynden (2A)

5-3

1-1

Burlington-Edison (2A)

6-3

1-1

Ferndale (3A)

3-5

1-1

Lakewood (2A)

6-3

1-1

Squalicum (3A)

5-4

1-1

Mount Baker (1A)

6-2

1-1

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

7-2

1-1

Blaine (2A)

2-7

0-2

Bellingham (2A)

5-4

0-2

Meridian (1A)

1-5

0-2

Girls scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Nooksack Valley (1A)

7-2

2-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

9-0

2-0

Sehome (2A)

6-2

2-0

Burlington-Edison (2A)

5-4

2-0

Squalicum (3A)

8-1

1-1

Mount Baker (1A)

5-3

1-1

Lakewood (2A)

5-4

1-1

Meridian (1A)

6-2

1-1

Ferndale (3A)

5-4

1-1

Lynden (2A)

5-4

1-1

Blaine (2A)

4-5

0-2

Bellingham (2A)

3-5

0-2

Anacortes (2A)

1-6

0-2

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

3-6

0-2

Boys

Blaine 71, Eastside Prep 65 (OT)

Eastside Prep

16

10

14

22

3

65

Blaine

14

24

7

17

9

71

Blaine: Colby Knutzen 26, Adam Vega 18, Ryan Turnberg 13, Niko Fricker 6, Hudson Reid 4, Ben Wallen 2, Kyle Turnberg 2.

Girls

Squalicum 63, King’s Way Chr. 42

King’s Way Chr.

42

Squalicum

63

Squalicum: Chalae Wolters 20, Leah Austin 7 Grace Schroder 9.

Lynden Christian 52, Snohomish 37

Snohomish

11

10

7

9

37

Lynden Christian

8

16

13

15

52

Lynden Christian: Josie Bocci 3, Isabela Hernandez 5, Riley Dykstra 10, Liv Mellema 2, Sam VanLoo 7, Riley VanHulzen 10, Avery Dykstra 4, Grace Sterk 11.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game

    Sehome's Logan DeBoo and Lummi's Trazil Lane compete in the dunk contest at the 31st Annual Basketball Classic on Friday, March 10, at Lynden High School. DeBoo took first place.

Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game

Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game 1:39

Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game
TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships 2:30

TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships
Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title 1:37

Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title

View More Video