Would the Lynden Christian girls stay perfect entering the new year?

In Lynden Christian’s final test before the new year, the host Lions took it to Snohomish and earned a 52-37 non-league win Saturday.
Snohomish tried taking away some of Lynden Christian’s guards by face guarding them, but the Lions did a good job of sharing the ball. Grace Sterk led the way with 11 points, and Riley Dykstra and Riley VanHulzen both added 10 points.
“We’ve had some good tests over winter break and this was another one,” Lynden Christian coach Brady Bomber said. “We made them pay for playing junk defense against us.”
Boys’ games
Blaine 71, Eastside Prep 65 (OT) – The Borderites received 26 points from Colby Knutzen en route to an overtime win over Eastside Prep during the final day of the Crush in the Slush Tournament at Port Townsend High School. Adam Vega added 18 points and Ryan Turnberg chipped in 13 points.
Girls’ games
Squalicum 63, King’s Way Chr. 42 – The Storm won a non-league game in the Crush in the Slush Tournament against the Knights. Chalae Wolters dropped 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists and Leah Austin had seven points, 13 rebounds and three assists. Grace Schroder added nine points and three assists.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
8-0
2-0
Sehome (2A)
3-5
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
10-0
2-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
6-3
1-1
Lynden (2A)
5-3
1-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
6-3
1-1
Ferndale (3A)
3-5
1-1
Lakewood (2A)
6-3
1-1
Squalicum (3A)
5-4
1-1
Mount Baker (1A)
6-2
1-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
7-2
1-1
Blaine (2A)
2-7
0-2
Bellingham (2A)
5-4
0-2
Meridian (1A)
1-5
0-2
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Nooksack Valley (1A)
7-2
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
9-0
2-0
Sehome (2A)
6-2
2-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
5-4
2-0
Squalicum (3A)
8-1
1-1
Mount Baker (1A)
5-3
1-1
Lakewood (2A)
5-4
1-1
Meridian (1A)
6-2
1-1
Ferndale (3A)
5-4
1-1
Lynden (2A)
5-4
1-1
Blaine (2A)
4-5
0-2
Bellingham (2A)
3-5
0-2
Anacortes (2A)
1-6
0-2
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-6
0-2
Boys
Blaine 71, Eastside Prep 65 (OT)
Eastside Prep
16
10
14
22
3
—
65
Blaine
14
24
7
17
9
—
71
Blaine: Colby Knutzen 26, Adam Vega 18, Ryan Turnberg 13, Niko Fricker 6, Hudson Reid 4, Ben Wallen 2, Kyle Turnberg 2.
Girls
Squalicum 63, King’s Way Chr. 42
King’s Way Chr.
—
42
Squalicum
—
63
Squalicum: Chalae Wolters 20, Leah Austin 7 Grace Schroder 9.
Lynden Christian 52, Snohomish 37
Snohomish
11
10
7
9
—
37
Lynden Christian
8
16
13
15
—
52
Lynden Christian: Josie Bocci 3, Isabela Hernandez 5, Riley Dykstra 10, Liv Mellema 2, Sam VanLoo 7, Riley VanHulzen 10, Avery Dykstra 4, Grace Sterk 11.
