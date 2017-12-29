Squalicum’s Vic Wolffis recorded a milestone victory over Auburn on Friday

Squalicum’s girls basketball coach, Vic Wolffis, recorded his 300th career win Friday as the Storm knocked off Auburn 55-46 in the Crush in the Slush Tournament at Port Townsend High School.
“It’s a testament to a lot of great players and assistant coaches,” Wolffis said. “Milestones such as these really reflect a blessing of longevity in the sport.”
Chalae Wolters helped Wolffis reach the milestone with 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Leah Austin scored 12 points and had 13 rebounds. Josie Andert also had 12 points and Grace Schroder had five assists.
Boys’ games
Sehome 86, Nathan Hale 82 (OT) – Eddy Hochsprung scored 31 points to help the Mariners earn a win over Nathan Hale Friday night in overtime. Sehome led by nine at halftime but trailed by double digits going into the fourth quarter. Lucas DeLisle hit multiple 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and Austin Roberts hit a free-throw to tie the game and send it to overtime.
Oak Harbor 63, Meridian 58 (OT) – Playing in their third game in as many nights, the Trojans ran out of gas at the end of their game with Oak Harbor and lost in overtime. “It wasn’t for a lack of effort,” Meridian coach Shane Stacy said. Zac Kinney led Meridian in scoring with 23 points.
Port Townsend 65, Blaine 45 – Adam Vega had a team-high 21 for the Borderites but it wasn’t enough as Blaine dropped a game to host Port Townsend. Hudson Reid added nine points but coach Rob Ridnour said his team is still trying to find ways to get more offensive production out of everyone.
Selah 69, Lynden 52 – The Lions dropped a non-league game to the Vikings. No other information was available at press time.
Girls’ games
Sehome 39, La Conner 26 – Sehome controlled the glass during its game with La Conner at the Crush in the Slush Tournament en route to a non-league win. Sarah Eisses had nine rebounds and Aspen Garrison had eight, while Carissa McDowell led the Mariners in scoring with 18.
King’s Way Chr. 31, Bellingham 21 – The Red Raiders lost a non-league game to the Knights during the Crush in the Slush Tournament at Port Townsend High School. No other information was available at press time.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
6-0
2-0
Sehome (2A)
2-4
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
8-0
2-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
5-2
1-1
Lynden (2A)
4-2
1-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
4-2
1-1
Ferndale (3A)
3-3
1-1
Lakewood (2A)
5-2
1-1
Squalicum (3A)
3-3
1-1
Mount Baker (1A)
5-2
1-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-2
1-1
Blaine (2A)
1-6
0-2
Bellingham (2A)
5-2
0-2
Meridian (1A)
0-2
0-2
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Nooksack Valley (1A)
7-2
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
6-0
2-0
Sehome (2A)
5-2
2-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
4-3
2-0
Squalicum (3A)
6-1
1-1
Mount Baker (1A)
3-3
1-1
Lakewood (2A)
4-3
1-1
Meridian (1A)
5-1
1-1
Ferndale (3A)
3-4
1-1
Lynden (2A)
4-3
1-1
Blaine (2A)
2-5
0-2
Bellingham (2A)
3-4
0-2
Anacortes (2A)
0-6
0-2
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-3
0-2
Boys
Selah 69, Lynden 52
Lynden
—
52
Selah
—
69
Sehome 86, Nathan Hale 82 (OT)
Nathan Hale
20
11
28
15
8
—
82
Sehome
19
21
11
22
12
—
86
Sehome: Lucas DeLisle 12, Eddy Hochsprung 31, Michael McLin 3, Andrew Engle 10, Evan Kingma 6, Josh Dentel 6, Austin Roberts 12, Wyatt Watson 6.
Oak Harbor 63, Meridian 58 (OT)
Meridian
14
15
16
9
4
—
58
Oak Harbor
14
13
13
14
9
—
63
Meridian: Bailey Hodge 4, Jordan Veenstra 8, Bryce Vandenhaak 10, Zac Kinney 23, Trevor Pagnossin 2, Warren Utschinski 2, TJ Dykstra 7, Gabe Hughes 2.
Port Townsend 65, Blaine 45
Blaine
14
12
12
7
—
45
Port Townsend
15
20
16
14
—
65
Blaine: Kyle Turnberg 3, Colby Knutzen 5, Zane Rector 2, Hudson Reid 9, Kyle V’Dovec 2, Adam Vega 21, Niko Fricker 3.
Girls
Sehome 39, La Conner 26
Sehome
12
7
10
10
—
39
La Conner
8
6
9
3
—
26
Sehome: Tori McDowell 6, Taryn Clark 2, Natalie Zender 0, Dana Ruffatto 0, Aspen Garrison 5, Kathleen Albert 0, Sarah Eisses 8, Carissa McDowell 18.
King’s Way Chr. 31, Bellingham 21
King’s Way Chr.
—
31
Bellingham
—
21
Squalicum 55, Auburn 46
Auburn
11
5
14
16
—
46
Squalicum
16
13
12
14
—
55
Squalicum: Josie Andert 12, Chalae Wolters 13, Leah Austin 12,.
