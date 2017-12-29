High School Basketball

Squalicum’s Vic Wolffis recorded a milestone victory over Auburn on Friday

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

December 29, 2017 09:51 PM

Squalicum’s girls basketball coach, Vic Wolffis, recorded his 300th career win Friday as the Storm knocked off Auburn 55-46 in the Crush in the Slush Tournament at Port Townsend High School.

“It’s a testament to a lot of great players and assistant coaches,” Wolffis said. “Milestones such as these really reflect a blessing of longevity in the sport.”

Chalae Wolters helped Wolffis reach the milestone with 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Leah Austin scored 12 points and had 13 rebounds. Josie Andert also had 12 points and Grace Schroder had five assists.

Boys’ games

Sehome 86, Nathan Hale 82 (OT) – Eddy Hochsprung scored 31 points to help the Mariners earn a win over Nathan Hale Friday night in overtime. Sehome led by nine at halftime but trailed by double digits going into the fourth quarter. Lucas DeLisle hit multiple 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and Austin Roberts hit a free-throw to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Oak Harbor 63, Meridian 58 (OT) – Playing in their third game in as many nights, the Trojans ran out of gas at the end of their game with Oak Harbor and lost in overtime. “It wasn’t for a lack of effort,” Meridian coach Shane Stacy said. Zac Kinney led Meridian in scoring with 23 points.

Port Townsend 65, Blaine 45 – Adam Vega had a team-high 21 for the Borderites but it wasn’t enough as Blaine dropped a game to host Port Townsend. Hudson Reid added nine points but coach Rob Ridnour said his team is still trying to find ways to get more offensive production out of everyone.

Selah 69, Lynden 52 – The Lions dropped a non-league game to the Vikings. No other information was available at press time.

Girls’ games

Sehome 39, La Conner 26 – Sehome controlled the glass during its game with La Conner at the Crush in the Slush Tournament en route to a non-league win. Sarah Eisses had nine rebounds and Aspen Garrison had eight, while Carissa McDowell led the Mariners in scoring with 18.

King’s Way Chr. 31, Bellingham 21 – The Red Raiders lost a non-league game to the Knights during the Crush in the Slush Tournament at Port Townsend High School. No other information was available at press time.

Boys scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Anacortes (2A)

6-0

2-0

Sehome (2A)

2-4

2-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

8-0

2-0

Nooksack Valley (1A)

5-2

1-1

Lynden (2A)

4-2

1-1

Burlington-Edison (2A)

4-2

1-1

Ferndale (3A)

3-3

1-1

Lakewood (2A)

5-2

1-1

Squalicum (3A)

3-3

1-1

Mount Baker (1A)

5-2

1-1

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

4-2

1-1

Blaine (2A)

1-6

0-2

Bellingham (2A)

5-2

0-2

Meridian (1A)

0-2

0-2

Girls scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Nooksack Valley (1A)

7-2

2-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

6-0

2-0

Sehome (2A)

5-2

2-0

Burlington-Edison (2A)

4-3

2-0

Squalicum (3A)

6-1

1-1

Mount Baker (1A)

3-3

1-1

Lakewood (2A)

4-3

1-1

Meridian (1A)

5-1

1-1

Ferndale (3A)

3-4

1-1

Lynden (2A)

4-3

1-1

Blaine (2A)

2-5

0-2

Bellingham (2A)

3-4

0-2

Anacortes (2A)

0-6

0-2

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

3-3

0-2

Boys

Selah 69, Lynden 52

Lynden

52

Selah

69

Sehome 86, Nathan Hale 82 (OT)

Nathan Hale

20

11

28

15

8

82

Sehome

19

21

11

22

12

86

Sehome: Lucas DeLisle 12, Eddy Hochsprung 31, Michael McLin 3, Andrew Engle 10, Evan Kingma 6, Josh Dentel 6, Austin Roberts 12, Wyatt Watson 6.

Oak Harbor 63, Meridian 58 (OT)

Meridian

14

15

16

9

4

58

Oak Harbor

14

13

13

14

9

63

Meridian: Bailey Hodge 4, Jordan Veenstra 8, Bryce Vandenhaak 10, Zac Kinney 23, Trevor Pagnossin 2, Warren Utschinski 2, TJ Dykstra 7, Gabe Hughes 2.

Port Townsend 65, Blaine 45

Blaine

14

12

12

7

45

Port Townsend

15

20

16

14

65

Blaine: Kyle Turnberg 3, Colby Knutzen 5, Zane Rector 2, Hudson Reid 9, Kyle V’Dovec 2, Adam Vega 21, Niko Fricker 3.

Girls

Sehome 39, La Conner 26

Sehome

12

7

10

10

39

La Conner

8

6

9

3

26

Sehome: Tori McDowell 6, Taryn Clark 2, Natalie Zender 0, Dana Ruffatto 0, Aspen Garrison 5, Kathleen Albert 0, Sarah Eisses 8, Carissa McDowell 18.

King’s Way Chr. 31, Bellingham 21

King’s Way Chr.

31

Bellingham

21

Squalicum 55, Auburn 46

Auburn

11

5

14

16

46

Squalicum

16

13

12

14

55

Squalicum: Josie Andert 12, Chalae Wolters 13, Leah Austin 12,.

