Would the Squalicum boys capture a trophy in December against tough West Seattle?

The Squalicum boys basketball team ran into an athletic West Seattle squad during the championship game of the Sterling Shootout on Thursday at Kennedy High School and lost 56-40.
“We hadn’t faced that kind of athleticism so far this year,” Squalicum coach Dave Dickson said. “They played fast and it took us a while to adjust our pace.”
The Storm received 21 points from Kendall Engelhart, who was big all tournament, but no other Squalicum player scored in double figures. Dickson valued the experience of the tournament and said he was proud of the effort his team showed.
Boys’ games
Never miss a local story.
Sunnyside Christian 64, Meridian 46 – Despite falling behind early, the Trojans played the top-ranked Class 1B team in the state pretty even during the final three quarters in a loss during the second day of the Cloud 9 Sports Christmas Classic. Jackson Short was the only Meridian (1-4) player to reach double figures with 10, though Zac Kinney had nine.
Lynden Christian 69, La Center 61 – Cole Bajema dropped 32 points while nabbing 10 rebounds to help the Lyncs earn a non-league win. Bajema had 37 and nine in LC’s win over Sunnyside Christian Wednesday and has been on a tear. Andrew DeVries added 13 points.
Girls’ games
Sunnyside Christian 62, Lynden 60 – Despite a big game from Sierra Smith, a late turnover out of a timeout and a failed set play in the game’s final minute cost the Lions during the second day of the Cloud 9 Sports Christmas Classic. Smith, who was aggressive attacking the basket, according to coach Rob Adams, led Lynden (5-4) with 16 points, while Ruby Vanderhaak had 14 and Natalie Amos 12.
Meridian 47, Granger 26 – A 45-minute walk through about how Meridian wanted to defend Granger was all the Trojan girls needed to earn a non-league win. Coach Mark Gilmore said his team talked about the type of defense that would be effective against Granger the day before and his team executed it really well. Ellesse FitzGerald led the way with 18 points for Meridian.
Ferndale 71, White River 68 – Despite going up 39-17 at halftime, Ferndale needed a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to pull ahead by one point and hold off a surging White River team during the second day of the Cloud 9 Christmas Classic. The Golden Eagles allowed 49 points in the second half and without the efforts of five players in double figures, including Emma Hindes and Brianna Byrnes with a team-high 11, Ferndale could have dropped this one.
Mount Baker 55, Chimacum 28 – McKenzie Yost went for a career-high 25 points as the Mountaineers earned a non-league win. Yost was huge on the offensive boards and was the only Mount Baker to score in the fourth quarter. Haylee Malone also added 12 points.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
6-0
2-0
Sehome (2A)
2-4
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
8-0
2-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
5-2
1-1
Lynden (2A)
4-2
1-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
4-2
1-1
Ferndale (3A)
3-3
1-1
Lakewood (2A)
5-2
1-1
Squalicum (3A)
3-3
1-1
Mount Baker (1A)
5-2
1-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-2
1-1
Blaine (2A)
1-6
0-2
Bellingham (2A)
5-2
0-2
Meridian (1A)
0-2
0-2
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Nooksack Valley (1A)
7-2
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
6-0
2-0
Sehome (2A)
5-2
2-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
4-3
2-0
Squalicum (3A)
6-1
1-1
Mount Baker (1A)
3-3
1-1
Lakewood (2A)
4-3
1-1
Meridian (1A)
5-1
1-1
Ferndale (3A)
3-4
1-1
Lynden (2A)
4-3
1-1
Blaine (2A)
2-5
0-2
Bellingham (2A)
3-4
0-2
Anacortes (2A)
0-6
0-2
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-3
0-2
Boys
Sunnyside Christian 64, Meridian 46
Sunnyside Chr.
23
8
15
18
—
64
Meridian
8
16
13
9
—
46
Sunnyside Christian: Bosma 12, C. Marsh 10, L. Marsh 4, Dykstra 16, K. Marsh 6, Wagonar 16.
Meridian: Bailey Hodge 4, Bryce Vandenhaak 7, Zac Kinney 9, Jackson Short 10, Trevor Pagnossin 6, Warren Utschinski 8, TJ Dykstra 2.
West Seattle 56, Squalicum 40
Squalicum
8
4
17
11
—
40
West Seattle
8
16
12
20
—
56
Squalicum: Eric Monahan 2, Dedrick Mitchell 8, Devante Powell 9, Kendall Engelhart 21.
Lynden Christian 69, La Center 61
La Center
17
11
19
14
—
61
Lynden Christian
11
15
29
14
—
69
Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 8, Cole Bajema 32, Andrew DeVries 13, Michael Lancaster 0, Bryce Bouwman 2, Luke Bos 5, Tanner Jansen 3, Cole Langstraat 2, George DeJong 4.
Girls
Sunnyside Christian 62, Lynden 60
Lynden
19
11
10
20
—
60
Sunnyside Chr.
15
16
14
17
—
62
Lynden: Alexis Holman 3, Livia Tjoelker 5, Keyna Holleman 0, Blakely Doerge 0, Sierra Smith 16, Keylie Hershey 5, Kyla Bonsen 3, Ruby VanderHaak 14, Natalie Amos 12, Faith Baar 2.
Sunnyside Christian: Candanoza 5, Banks 3, Martin 6, Lifke 27, Slagerty 0, Emily Banks 14, Anderinga 5, Bravo 2.
Meridian 47, Granger 26
Granger
6
6
7
7
—
26
Meridian
10
13
13
11
—
47
Meridian: Madeline Bowler 0, Kyrin Baklund 8, Ellesse FitzGerald 18, Natalie Swanson 0, Makenna Holz 4, Tanis Harrison 3, Lindsey Moore 7, Jolee Sipma 0, Bryn Magnusson 7.
Mount Baker 55, Chimacum 28
Mount Baker
13
17
13
12
—
55
Chimacum
14
6
6
2
—
28
Mount Baker: Haylee Malone 12, Danielle Tyler 4, Marissa Anderson 2, Breanna Hesyck 3, Aine Neithardt-Smith 4, Jordan LaTorre 0, Abby Yost 4, McKenzie Yost 25, Ripley Reardon 1.
Ferndale 71, White River 68
White River
8
9
25
24
—
68
Ferndale
16
23
17
13
—
71
Ferndale: Carmelita Rodriguez 3, Neomi Davidson 2, Rylee Weg 10, Ashley Thomas 0, Emma Hindes 11, Aleah Washington 7, Nicole Guessford 10, Peyton Humbert 6, Brianna Byrnes 11, Kim Weden 10.
Comments