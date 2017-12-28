High School Basketball

Would the Squalicum boys capture a trophy in December against tough West Seattle?

December 28, 2017 09:51 PM

The Squalicum boys basketball team ran into an athletic West Seattle squad during the championship game of the Sterling Shootout on Thursday at Kennedy High School and lost 56-40.

“We hadn’t faced that kind of athleticism so far this year,” Squalicum coach Dave Dickson said. “They played fast and it took us a while to adjust our pace.”

The Storm received 21 points from Kendall Engelhart, who was big all tournament, but no other Squalicum player scored in double figures. Dickson valued the experience of the tournament and said he was proud of the effort his team showed.

Boys’ games

Sunnyside Christian 64, Meridian 46 – Despite falling behind early, the Trojans played the top-ranked Class 1B team in the state pretty even during the final three quarters in a loss during the second day of the Cloud 9 Sports Christmas Classic. Jackson Short was the only Meridian (1-4) player to reach double figures with 10, though Zac Kinney had nine.

Lynden Christian 69, La Center 61 – Cole Bajema dropped 32 points while nabbing 10 rebounds to help the Lyncs earn a non-league win. Bajema had 37 and nine in LC’s win over Sunnyside Christian Wednesday and has been on a tear. Andrew DeVries added 13 points.

Girls’ games

Sunnyside Christian 62, Lynden 60 – Despite a big game from Sierra Smith, a late turnover out of a timeout and a failed set play in the game’s final minute cost the Lions during the second day of the Cloud 9 Sports Christmas Classic. Smith, who was aggressive attacking the basket, according to coach Rob Adams, led Lynden (5-4) with 16 points, while Ruby Vanderhaak had 14 and Natalie Amos 12.

Meridian 47, Granger 26 – A 45-minute walk through about how Meridian wanted to defend Granger was all the Trojan girls needed to earn a non-league win. Coach Mark Gilmore said his team talked about the type of defense that would be effective against Granger the day before and his team executed it really well. Ellesse FitzGerald led the way with 18 points for Meridian.

Ferndale 71, White River 68 – Despite going up 39-17 at halftime, Ferndale needed a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to pull ahead by one point and hold off a surging White River team during the second day of the Cloud 9 Christmas Classic. The Golden Eagles allowed 49 points in the second half and without the efforts of five players in double figures, including Emma Hindes and Brianna Byrnes with a team-high 11, Ferndale could have dropped this one.

Mount Baker 55, Chimacum 28 – McKenzie Yost went for a career-high 25 points as the Mountaineers earned a non-league win. Yost was huge on the offensive boards and was the only Mount Baker to score in the fourth quarter. Haylee Malone also added 12 points.

Boys scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Anacortes (2A)

6-0

2-0

Sehome (2A)

2-4

2-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

8-0

2-0

Nooksack Valley (1A)

5-2

1-1

Lynden (2A)

4-2

1-1

Burlington-Edison (2A)

4-2

1-1

Ferndale (3A)

3-3

1-1

Lakewood (2A)

5-2

1-1

Squalicum (3A)

3-3

1-1

Mount Baker (1A)

5-2

1-1

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

4-2

1-1

Blaine (2A)

1-6

0-2

Bellingham (2A)

5-2

0-2

Meridian (1A)

0-2

0-2

Girls scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Nooksack Valley (1A)

7-2

2-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

6-0

2-0

Sehome (2A)

5-2

2-0

Burlington-Edison (2A)

4-3

2-0

Squalicum (3A)

6-1

1-1

Mount Baker (1A)

3-3

1-1

Lakewood (2A)

4-3

1-1

Meridian (1A)

5-1

1-1

Ferndale (3A)

3-4

1-1

Lynden (2A)

4-3

1-1

Blaine (2A)

2-5

0-2

Bellingham (2A)

3-4

0-2

Anacortes (2A)

0-6

0-2

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

3-3

0-2

Boys

Sunnyside Christian 64, Meridian 46

Sunnyside Chr.

23

8

15

18

64

Meridian

8

16

13

9

46

Sunnyside Christian: Bosma 12, C. Marsh 10, L. Marsh 4, Dykstra 16, K. Marsh 6, Wagonar 16.

Meridian: Bailey Hodge 4, Bryce Vandenhaak 7, Zac Kinney 9, Jackson Short 10, Trevor Pagnossin 6, Warren Utschinski 8, TJ Dykstra 2.

West Seattle 56, Squalicum 40

Squalicum

8

4

17

11

40

West Seattle

8

16

12

20

56

Squalicum: Eric Monahan 2, Dedrick Mitchell 8, Devante Powell 9, Kendall Engelhart 21.

Lynden Christian 69, La Center 61

La Center

17

11

19

14

61

Lynden Christian

11

15

29

14

69

Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 8, Cole Bajema 32, Andrew DeVries 13, Michael Lancaster 0, Bryce Bouwman 2, Luke Bos 5, Tanner Jansen 3, Cole Langstraat 2, George DeJong 4.

Girls

Sunnyside Christian 62, Lynden 60

Lynden

19

11

10

20

60

Sunnyside Chr.

15

16

14

17

62

Lynden: Alexis Holman 3, Livia Tjoelker 5, Keyna Holleman 0, Blakely Doerge 0, Sierra Smith 16, Keylie Hershey 5, Kyla Bonsen 3, Ruby VanderHaak 14, Natalie Amos 12, Faith Baar 2.

Sunnyside Christian: Candanoza 5, Banks 3, Martin 6, Lifke 27, Slagerty 0, Emily Banks 14, Anderinga 5, Bravo 2.

Meridian 47, Granger 26

Granger

6

6

7

7

26

Meridian

10

13

13

11

47

Meridian: Madeline Bowler 0, Kyrin Baklund 8, Ellesse FitzGerald 18, Natalie Swanson 0, Makenna Holz 4, Tanis Harrison 3, Lindsey Moore 7, Jolee Sipma 0, Bryn Magnusson 7.

Mount Baker 55, Chimacum 28

Mount Baker

13

17

13

12

55

Chimacum

14

6

6

2

28

Mount Baker: Haylee Malone 12, Danielle Tyler 4, Marissa Anderson 2, Breanna Hesyck 3, Aine Neithardt-Smith 4, Jordan LaTorre 0, Abby Yost 4, McKenzie Yost 25, Ripley Reardon 1.

Ferndale 71, White River 68

White River

8

9

25

24

68

Ferndale

16

23

17

13

71

Ferndale: Carmelita Rodriguez 3, Neomi Davidson 2, Rylee Weg 10, Ashley Thomas 0, Emma Hindes 11, Aleah Washington 7, Nicole Guessford 10, Peyton Humbert 6, Brianna Byrnes 11, Kim Weden 10.

