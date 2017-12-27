How was the Lynden girls basketball team able to slow down unbeaten Ilwaco?

The Lynden girls basketball team brought a different energy in the second half to emerge with a 69-44 non-league win over visiting Ilwaco on Wednesday night.
The Lions led 27-24 at halftime but had surrendered 20 points to Ilwaco’s post player, prompting a change by Rob Adams’ coaching staff.
“At halftime we adjusted some matchups and played a little more fundamentally sound,” Adams said. “As the game went on we just wore them out.”
Ilwaco’s post only managed one point the rest of the contest. Lynden was led by Ruby VanderHaak with 13 points, but Natalie Amos chipped in 12 points and Livia Tjoelker scored 10 points as well.
Other results
Lynden Christian 65, White River 53 – White River had a two-point heading into the fourth quarter before the host Lyncs rattled off a 21-7 fourth quarter to earn a non-league win. Isabela Hernandez and Avery Dykstra led the way as they each had team-highs of 15 points. Lynden Christian also put together a 21-point first quarter but needed some solid defense down the stretch to take the lead back.
Ferndale 60, Monroe 50 – Despite nine 3-pointers made by Monroe, the host Golden Eagles held on to win by double-digits. Part of the reason was the 22 turnovers Ferndale forced Monroe into while only turning the ball over 11 times. Another big factor was the play of Kim Weden, who shared the team-high in points with 10 with Rylee Weg, and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.
Mount Baker 60, Vashon Island 11 – The visiting Mountaineers earned a non-league win over the visiting Pirates. No other information was available at press time.
Boys
Squalicum 65, Kennedy Catholic 61 – Squalicum advanced to the finals of the Sterling Shootout with a win over Kennedy Catholic Wednesday. The Storm got major contributions of 23 points and 17 points from Kendall Engelhart and Devante Powell, respectively. Coach Dave Dickson said he felt like his team worked very hard and found different ways to win.
Meridian 52, Bear Creek 49 – The host Trojans earned a non-league win over the visiting Grizzlies. No other information was available at press time.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
6-0
2-0
Sehome (2A)
2-4
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
8-0
2-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
5-2
1-1
Lynden (2A)
4-2
1-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
4-2
1-1
Ferndale (3A)
3-3
1-1
Lakewood (2A)
5-2
1-1
Squalicum (3A)
3-3
1-1
Mount Baker (1A)
5-2
1-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-2
1-1
Blaine (2A)
1-6
0-2
Bellingham (2A)
5-2
0-2
Meridian (1A)
0-2
0-2
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Nooksack Valley (1A)
7-2
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
6-0
2-0
Sehome (2A)
5-2
2-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
4-3
2-0
Squalicum (3A)
6-1
1-1
Mount Baker (1A)
3-3
1-1
Lakewood (2A)
4-3
1-1
Meridian (1A)
5-1
1-1
Ferndale (3A)
3-4
1-1
Lynden (2A)
4-3
1-1
Blaine (2A)
2-5
0-2
Bellingham (2A)
3-4
0-2
Anacortes (2A)
0-6
0-2
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-3
0-2
Boys
Meridian 52, Bear Creek 49
Bear Creek
—
49
Meridian
—
52
Squalicum 65, Kennedy Catholic 61
Squalicum
—
65
Kennedy Catholic
—
61
Squalicum: Eric Monahan 11, Jacob Hardy 2, Dedrick Mitchell 8, Devante Powell 17, Lincoln Hofer 4, Kendall Engelhart 23.
Girls
Ferndale 60, Monroe 50
Monroe
5
15
13
15
—
50
Ferndale
14
15
14
16
—
60
Ferndale: Neomi Davidson 9, Ashley Thomas 0, Emma Hindes 9, Aleah Washington 6, Jamie Johnson 4, Nicole Guessford 4, Peyton Humbert 3, Brianna Byrnes 5, Kim Weden 10, Rylee Weg 10.
Mount Baker 60, Vashon Island 11
Mount Baker
—
60
Vashon Island
—
11
Lynden 69, Ilwaco 44
Ilwaco
14
10
16
4
—
44
Lynden
11
16
16
26
—
69
Lynden: Alexis Holman 5, Livia Tjoelker 10, Blakely Doerge 8, Faith Baar 4, Sierra Smith 2, Keylie Hershey 8, Keyna Holleman 2, Kyla Bonsen 2, Ruby VanderHaak 13, Natalie Amos 12.
Lynden Christian 65, White River 53
White River
8
17
21
7
—
53
Lynden Christian
21
15
8
21
—
65
Lynden Christian: Josie Bocci 0, Isabela Hernandez 15, Riley Dykstra 6, Liv Mellema 0, Sam VanLoo 12, Riley VanHulzen 7, Avery Dykstra 15, Grace Sterk 10.
