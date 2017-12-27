High School Basketball

How was the Lynden girls basketball team able to slow down unbeaten Ilwaco?

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

December 27, 2017 09:46 PM

The Lynden girls basketball team brought a different energy in the second half to emerge with a 69-44 non-league win over visiting Ilwaco on Wednesday night.

The Lions led 27-24 at halftime but had surrendered 20 points to Ilwaco’s post player, prompting a change by Rob Adams’ coaching staff.

“At halftime we adjusted some matchups and played a little more fundamentally sound,” Adams said. “As the game went on we just wore them out.”

Ilwaco’s post only managed one point the rest of the contest. Lynden was led by Ruby VanderHaak with 13 points, but Natalie Amos chipped in 12 points and Livia Tjoelker scored 10 points as well.

Other results

Lynden Christian 65, White River 53 – White River had a two-point heading into the fourth quarter before the host Lyncs rattled off a 21-7 fourth quarter to earn a non-league win. Isabela Hernandez and Avery Dykstra led the way as they each had team-highs of 15 points. Lynden Christian also put together a 21-point first quarter but needed some solid defense down the stretch to take the lead back.

Ferndale 60, Monroe 50 – Despite nine 3-pointers made by Monroe, the host Golden Eagles held on to win by double-digits. Part of the reason was the 22 turnovers Ferndale forced Monroe into while only turning the ball over 11 times. Another big factor was the play of Kim Weden, who shared the team-high in points with 10 with Rylee Weg, and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

Mount Baker 60, Vashon Island 11 – The visiting Mountaineers earned a non-league win over the visiting Pirates. No other information was available at press time.

Boys

Squalicum 65, Kennedy Catholic 61 – Squalicum advanced to the finals of the Sterling Shootout with a win over Kennedy Catholic Wednesday. The Storm got major contributions of 23 points and 17 points from Kendall Engelhart and Devante Powell, respectively. Coach Dave Dickson said he felt like his team worked very hard and found different ways to win.

Meridian 52, Bear Creek 49 – The host Trojans earned a non-league win over the visiting Grizzlies. No other information was available at press time.

Boys scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Anacortes (2A)

6-0

2-0

Sehome (2A)

2-4

2-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

8-0

2-0

Nooksack Valley (1A)

5-2

1-1

Lynden (2A)

4-2

1-1

Burlington-Edison (2A)

4-2

1-1

Ferndale (3A)

3-3

1-1

Lakewood (2A)

5-2

1-1

Squalicum (3A)

3-3

1-1

Mount Baker (1A)

5-2

1-1

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

4-2

1-1

Blaine (2A)

1-6

0-2

Bellingham (2A)

5-2

0-2

Meridian (1A)

0-2

0-2

Girls scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Nooksack Valley (1A)

7-2

2-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

6-0

2-0

Sehome (2A)

5-2

2-0

Burlington-Edison (2A)

4-3

2-0

Squalicum (3A)

6-1

1-1

Mount Baker (1A)

3-3

1-1

Lakewood (2A)

4-3

1-1

Meridian (1A)

5-1

1-1

Ferndale (3A)

3-4

1-1

Lynden (2A)

4-3

1-1

Blaine (2A)

2-5

0-2

Bellingham (2A)

3-4

0-2

Anacortes (2A)

0-6

0-2

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

3-3

0-2

Boys

Meridian 52, Bear Creek 49

Bear Creek

49

Meridian

52

Squalicum 65, Kennedy Catholic 61

Squalicum

65

Kennedy Catholic

61

Squalicum: Eric Monahan 11, Jacob Hardy 2, Dedrick Mitchell 8, Devante Powell 17, Lincoln Hofer 4, Kendall Engelhart 23.

Girls

Ferndale 60, Monroe 50

Monroe

5

15

13

15

50

Ferndale

14

15

14

16

60

Ferndale: Neomi Davidson 9, Ashley Thomas 0, Emma Hindes 9, Aleah Washington 6, Jamie Johnson 4, Nicole Guessford 4, Peyton Humbert 3, Brianna Byrnes 5, Kim Weden 10, Rylee Weg 10.

Mount Baker 60, Vashon Island 11

Mount Baker

60

Vashon Island

11

Lynden 69, Ilwaco 44

Ilwaco

14

10

16

4

44

Lynden

11

16

16

26

69

Lynden: Alexis Holman 5, Livia Tjoelker 10, Blakely Doerge 8, Faith Baar 4, Sierra Smith 2, Keylie Hershey 8, Keyna Holleman 2, Kyla Bonsen 2, Ruby VanderHaak 13, Natalie Amos 12.

Lynden Christian 65, White River 53

White River

8

17

21

7

53

Lynden Christian

21

15

8

21

65

Lynden Christian: Josie Bocci 0, Isabela Hernandez 15, Riley Dykstra 6, Liv Mellema 0, Sam VanLoo 12, Riley VanHulzen 7, Avery Dykstra 15, Grace Sterk 10.

