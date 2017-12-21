High School Basketball

Would the Lynden Christian boys basketball team stay unbeaten against Cedar Park?

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

December 21, 2017 09:18 PM

The Lynden Christian boys basketball team stayed unbeaten with a commanding 76-35 home win over Cedar Park Christian Bothell Thursday night.

Cole Bajema led all scorers with 24 points, but Andrew DeVries chipped in 20 and George DeJong added 16 points. Bajema had a double-double with 11 rebounds which helped the Lyncs win the rebounding battle 46-33.

Lynden Christian led 44-20 at halftime but still never let up, winning the third and fourth quarters as well. The Lyncs had 24 points in the paint compared to Cedar Park’s six.

Other results

Bear Creek 56, Nooksack Valley 45 – The visiting Pioneers lost a non-league game to the host Grizzlies. No other information was available at press time.

Girls

Lynden Christian 56, Kentlake 31 – Isabela Hernandez scored a team-high 15 points to help push to Lyncs past Kentlake. Sam VanLoo was the only other Lynden Christian player in double figures with 12 points, but the Lyncs were in control from the first quarter on. Lynden Christian doubled Kentlake’s halftime score at 32-18.

Meridian 69, Cedar Park Christian Bothell 38 – The visiting Trojans earned a non-league win over the host Eagles. Meridian improved to 5-1 on the year and will play La Center in the Cloud 9 Christmas Classic at 1:30 p.m. December 27 at Lynden Christian High School.

Nooksack Valley 51, Bear Creek 14 – The visiting Pioneers lost a non-league game to the host Grizzlies. No other information was available at press time.

Boys scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Anacortes (2A)

6-0

2-0

Sehome (2A)

2-4

2-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

8-0

2-0

Nooksack Valley (1A)

5-2

1-1

Lynden (2A)

4-2

1-1

Burlington-Edison (2A)

4-2

1-1

Ferndale (3A)

3-3

1-1

Lakewood (2A)

5-2

1-1

Squalicum (3A)

3-3

1-1

Mount Baker (1A)

5-2

1-1

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

4-2

1-1

Blaine (2A)

1-6

0-2

Bellingham (2A)

5-2

0-2

Meridian (1A)

0-2

0-2

Girls scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Nooksack Valley (1A)

7-2

2-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

6-0

2-0

Sehome (2A)

5-2

2-0

Burlington-Edison (2A)

4-3

2-0

Squalicum (3A)

6-1

1-1

Mount Baker (1A)

3-3

1-1

Lakewood (2A)

4-3

1-1

Meridian (1A)

5-1

1-1

Ferndale (3A)

3-4

1-1

Lynden (2A)

4-3

1-1

Blaine (2A)

2-5

0-2

Bellingham (2A)

3-4

0-2

Anacortes (2A)

0-6

0-2

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

3-3

0-2

Boys

Lynden Christian 76, Cedar Park Christian 35

Cedar Park Christian Bothell

14

6

11

4

35

Lynden Christian

21

23

16

14

76

Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 2, Cole Bajema 24, Andrew DeVries 20, Michael Lancaster 0, Bryce Bouwman 6, Luke Bos 4, Tanner Jansen 3, Cole Langstraat 3, George DeJong 16.

Bear Creek 56, Nooksack Valley 45

Nooksack Valley

45

Bear Creek

56

Girls

Lynden Christian 56, Kentlake 31

Kentlake

6

12

6

7

31

Lynden Christian

15

17

16

8

56

Lynden Christian: Josie Bocci 3, Isabela Hernandez 15, Lexi Hernandez 0, Reese Dykstra 0, Riley Dykstra 2, Liv Mellema 7, Emily Mellema 0, Sam VanLoo 12, Riley VanHulzen 8, Avery Dykstra 5, Grace Sterk 4.

Meridian 69, Cedar Park Christian Bothell 38

Meridian

69

Cedar Park Christian Bothell

38

Nooksack Valley 51, Bear Creek 14

Nooksack Valley

51

Bear Creek

14

