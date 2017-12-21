Would the Lynden Christian boys basketball team stay unbeaten against Cedar Park?

The Lynden Christian boys basketball team stayed unbeaten with a commanding 76-35 home win over Cedar Park Christian Bothell Thursday night.
Cole Bajema led all scorers with 24 points, but Andrew DeVries chipped in 20 and George DeJong added 16 points. Bajema had a double-double with 11 rebounds which helped the Lyncs win the rebounding battle 46-33.
Lynden Christian led 44-20 at halftime but still never let up, winning the third and fourth quarters as well. The Lyncs had 24 points in the paint compared to Cedar Park’s six.
Other results
Bear Creek 56, Nooksack Valley 45 – The visiting Pioneers lost a non-league game to the host Grizzlies. No other information was available at press time.
Girls
Lynden Christian 56, Kentlake 31 – Isabela Hernandez scored a team-high 15 points to help push to Lyncs past Kentlake. Sam VanLoo was the only other Lynden Christian player in double figures with 12 points, but the Lyncs were in control from the first quarter on. Lynden Christian doubled Kentlake’s halftime score at 32-18.
Meridian 69, Cedar Park Christian Bothell 38 – The visiting Trojans earned a non-league win over the host Eagles. Meridian improved to 5-1 on the year and will play La Center in the Cloud 9 Christmas Classic at 1:30 p.m. December 27 at Lynden Christian High School.
Nooksack Valley 51, Bear Creek 14 – The visiting Pioneers lost a non-league game to the host Grizzlies. No other information was available at press time.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
6-0
2-0
Sehome (2A)
2-4
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
8-0
2-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
5-2
1-1
Lynden (2A)
4-2
1-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
4-2
1-1
Ferndale (3A)
3-3
1-1
Lakewood (2A)
5-2
1-1
Squalicum (3A)
3-3
1-1
Mount Baker (1A)
5-2
1-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-2
1-1
Blaine (2A)
1-6
0-2
Bellingham (2A)
5-2
0-2
Meridian (1A)
0-2
0-2
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Nooksack Valley (1A)
7-2
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
6-0
2-0
Sehome (2A)
5-2
2-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
4-3
2-0
Squalicum (3A)
6-1
1-1
Mount Baker (1A)
3-3
1-1
Lakewood (2A)
4-3
1-1
Meridian (1A)
5-1
1-1
Ferndale (3A)
3-4
1-1
Lynden (2A)
4-3
1-1
Blaine (2A)
2-5
0-2
Bellingham (2A)
3-4
0-2
Anacortes (2A)
0-6
0-2
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-3
0-2
Boys
Lynden Christian 76, Cedar Park Christian 35
Cedar Park Christian Bothell
14
6
11
4
—
35
Lynden Christian
21
23
16
14
—
76
Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 2, Cole Bajema 24, Andrew DeVries 20, Michael Lancaster 0, Bryce Bouwman 6, Luke Bos 4, Tanner Jansen 3, Cole Langstraat 3, George DeJong 16.
Bear Creek 56, Nooksack Valley 45
Nooksack Valley
—
45
Bear Creek
—
56
Girls
Lynden Christian 56, Kentlake 31
Kentlake
6
12
6
7
—
31
Lynden Christian
15
17
16
8
—
56
Lynden Christian: Josie Bocci 3, Isabela Hernandez 15, Lexi Hernandez 0, Reese Dykstra 0, Riley Dykstra 2, Liv Mellema 7, Emily Mellema 0, Sam VanLoo 12, Riley VanHulzen 8, Avery Dykstra 5, Grace Sterk 4.
Meridian 69, Cedar Park Christian Bothell 38
Meridian
—
69
Cedar Park Christian Bothell
—
38
Nooksack Valley 51, Bear Creek 14
Nooksack Valley
—
51
Bear Creek
—
14
