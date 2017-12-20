Getchell doubled Squalicum’s halftime score; would the Storm make a comeback?

Marysville-Getchell came out “hotter than a pistol” and took a 27-14 halftime lead before Squalicum decided to wake up. But by that time it was too late as the host Storm dropped a non-league game 49-47 Wednesday.
“We had trouble scoring in the first half and they brought energy,” Squalicum coach Dave Dickson said. “The outcome was determined in the first half.”
Devante Powell and Kendall Engelhart led the Storm in points with 16. Squalicum took a 39-37 lead in the fourth quarter, but Marysville-Getchell hit 6-of-7 free-throws in the final period to ice the game.
Other results
Redmond 48, Nooksack Valley 45 – The visiting Pioneers lost a non-league game to the Mustangs. Nooksack Valley (5-3, 1-1 NWC) will play at Bear Creek at 6:30 p.m. Thursday before a break until league play starts again with a home game against Lynden January 2.
Girls
Redmond 52, Nooksack Valley 43 – Katrina Gimmaka’s team-high 15 points weren’t enough to bail the visiting Pioneers out as they lost a non-league game Wednesday. Kora Larsen chipped in 10 points and Jenna Tenkley added nine, but Nooksack Valley was out scored by nine in the second quarter which proved to be the difference.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
6-0
2-0
Sehome (2A)
2-4
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
7-0
2-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
5-3
1-1
Lynden (2A)
4-2
1-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
5-2
1-1
Ferndale (3A)
3-3
1-1
Lakewood (2A)
5-2
1-1
Squalicum (3A)
3-3
1-1
Mount Baker (1A)
5-2
1-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-2
1-1
Blaine (2A)
1-6
0-2
Bellingham (2A)
5-2
0-2
Meridian (1A)
0-2
0-2
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Nooksack Valley (1A)
6-2
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
5-0
2-0
Sehome (2A)
5-2
2-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
4-3
2-0
Squalicum (3A)
6-1
1-1
Mount Baker (1A)
3-3
1-1
Lakewood (2A)
4-3
1-1
Meridian (1A)
4-1
1-1
Ferndale (3A)
3-4
1-1
Lynden (2A)
4-3
1-1
Blaine (2A)
2-5
0-2
Bellingham (2A)
3-4
0-2
Anacortes (2A)
0-6
0-2
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-3
0-2
Boys
Marysville-Getchell 49, Squalicum 47
Marysville-Getchell
20
7
8
13
—
49
Squalicum
7
7
13
20
—
47
Squalicum: Spencer Lloyd 2, Jacob Hardy 2, Dedrick Mitchell 11, Devante Powell 16, Kendall Engelhart 16.
Redmond 48, Nooksack Valley 45
Nooksack Valley
—
45
Redmond
—
48
Girls
Redmond 52, Nooksack Valley 43
Nooksack Valley
12
10
17
6
—
43
Redmond
11
19
12
10
—
52
Nooksack Valley: Kora Larsen 10, Brooke DeBeeld 1, Karley Stremler 4, Jenna Tenkley 9, Jenna Compton 4, Katrina Gimmaka 15.
