High School Basketball

Mount Baker needed a big shot as time wound down; who would be the one to take it?

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

December 19, 2017 09:49 PM

Kaleb Bass went coast-to-coast and made a layup with two seconds left to give visiting Mount Baker a 68-67 non-league win over Lakewood Tuesday.

Lakewood was shooting a 1-and-1 with seven seconds left but missed the first free-throw, leading to an Ethan Gates rebound and an outlet pass to Bass. It was the end of a wild fourth quarter in which the Mountaineers led by nine with five minutes left before the Cougars hit eight 3-pointers to eventually take the lead.

“Besides the eight threes we gave up, I thought we executed pretty well down the stretch,” Mount Baker coach Rob Gray said.

Other results

Bellingham 71, Blaine 39 – Bellingham’s pressure was too much for the visiting Borderites as the Red Raiders led 46-17 at halftime in a non-league win. The big lead at halftime let Bellingham rest some of its starters, but Colm Schaefer still finished with 15 points to lead the team. Hudson Reid had a team-high 14 points for Blaine.

Ferndale 59, Snohomish 56 – Sequoyah Julius was called upon to hit big shots at the end of the game and he did just that to give the host Golden Eagles a non-league win. Julius finished with 20 points to lead Ferndale in scoring, while James Hinson tallied 15 points. “It was a mysterious night for us,” Ferndale coach Mark Wright said. “We played in a kind of fog for most of the game but we put Sequoyah in a position to make plays and he did.”

Girls

Blaine 43, Bellingham 26 – The host Borderites secured 46 rebounds and decisively won the battle of the boards in a non-league win Tuesday. Josie Deming and Alexis Hallberg led the way on the glass but it was a team effort, according to Blaine coach Ryan Pike. “We got extra shots from our rebounds and held them to 1-and-done’s,” Pike said.

Lynden 49, Arlington 41 – Fourteen of Lynden’s 49 points came from three players off the bench in the host Lions’ non-league win. The bench helped Lynden be in a position to put the game away in the fourth quarter and Natalie Amos did just that. Amos had nine of her team-high 14 points in the final period.

Boys scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Anacortes (2A)

6-0

2-0

Sehome (2A)

2-4

2-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

7-0

2-0

Nooksack Valley (1A)

5-2

1-1

Lynden (2A)

4-2

1-1

Burlington-Edison (2A)

4-2

1-1

Ferndale (3A)

3-3

1-1

Lakewood (2A)

5-2

1-1

Squalicum (3A)

3-2

1-1

Mount Baker (1A)

5-2

1-1

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

4-1

1-1

Blaine (2A)

1-6

0-2

Bellingham (2A)

5-2

0-2

Meridian (1A)

0-2

0-2

Girls scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Nooksack Valley (1A)

6-1

2-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

5-0

2-0

Sehome (2A)

5-2

2-0

Burlington-Edison (2A)

4-3

2-0

Squalicum (3A)

6-1

1-1

Mount Baker (1A)

3-3

1-1

Lakewood (2A)

4-2

1-1

Meridian (1A)

4-1

1-1

Ferndale (3A)

3-4

1-1

Lynden (2A)

4-3

1-1

Blaine (2A)

2-5

0-2

Bellingham (2A)

3-4

0-2

Anacortes (2A)

0-6

0-2

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

3-3

0-2

Boys

Mount Baker 68, Lakewood 67

Mount Baker

15

17

15

21

68

Lakewood

13

15

15

24

67

Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 14, David Vetkov 8, Kaleb Bass 10, Carter Backstrom 5, Carson Engholm 8, Thomas Barbo 8, Michael Kentner 12, Michael Whitson 3.

Bellingham 71, Blaine 39

Blaine

6

11

11

11

39

Bellingham

22

24

12

13

71

Blaine: Ryan Turnberg 2, Kyle Turnberg 2, Colby Knutzen 6, Cory Luce 0, Mikael Elliott 4, Hudson Reid 14, Kyle V’Dovec 4, Adam Vega 3, Niko Fricker 2, Russ 2.

Bellingham: Rits Voeut 4, Drew McFall 9, Colm Schaefer 15, Kobey Georgen 4, Iyan Manju 10, Spencer Lee 11, Caden Mee 4, Trevor Jones 3, Jackson Lee 3, Rand Bentley 8.

Ferndale 59, Snohomish 56

Snohomish

13

15

19

9

56

Ferndale

16

12

15

16

59

Ferndale: AJ Rankin 8, Cody Gunter 2, James Hinson 15, Sequoyah Julius 20, Larson Fairbain 6, Stewart Freeman 4, Reid Benson 4.

Girls

Blaine 43, Bellingham 26

Bellingham

5

10

5

6

26

Blaine

9

13

8

13

43

Bellingham: Payton McCormack 0, Carrie Latimer 0, Zanny Walbeck 0, Adison McKay 8, Dita Dalthorp 1, Adelyn Pagels 4, Amya Cook 1, Alexa Mee 6, Olivia Johnson 6.

Blaine: Brynn Hallberg 5, Alexis Hallberg 3, Ashley Dickerson 14, Taylyn DePauw 4, Emma Mulryan 2, Josie Deming 14, Maya Ball 1, Lilyana Hockstedler 0.

Lynden 49, Arlington 41

Arlington

4

15

15

7

41

Lynden

8

19

7

15

49

Lynden: Alexis Holman 2, Livia Tjoelker 3, Blakely Doerge 0, Faith Baar 6, Sierra Smith 0, Keylie Hershey 7, Keyna Holleman 9, Kyla Bonsen 0, Ruby VanderHaak 6, Natalie Amos 14.

