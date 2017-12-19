Mount Baker needed a big shot as time wound down; who would be the one to take it?

Kaleb Bass went coast-to-coast and made a layup with two seconds left to give visiting Mount Baker a 68-67 non-league win over Lakewood Tuesday.
Lakewood was shooting a 1-and-1 with seven seconds left but missed the first free-throw, leading to an Ethan Gates rebound and an outlet pass to Bass. It was the end of a wild fourth quarter in which the Mountaineers led by nine with five minutes left before the Cougars hit eight 3-pointers to eventually take the lead.
“Besides the eight threes we gave up, I thought we executed pretty well down the stretch,” Mount Baker coach Rob Gray said.
Other results
Bellingham 71, Blaine 39 – Bellingham’s pressure was too much for the visiting Borderites as the Red Raiders led 46-17 at halftime in a non-league win. The big lead at halftime let Bellingham rest some of its starters, but Colm Schaefer still finished with 15 points to lead the team. Hudson Reid had a team-high 14 points for Blaine.
Ferndale 59, Snohomish 56 – Sequoyah Julius was called upon to hit big shots at the end of the game and he did just that to give the host Golden Eagles a non-league win. Julius finished with 20 points to lead Ferndale in scoring, while James Hinson tallied 15 points. “It was a mysterious night for us,” Ferndale coach Mark Wright said. “We played in a kind of fog for most of the game but we put Sequoyah in a position to make plays and he did.”
Girls
Blaine 43, Bellingham 26 – The host Borderites secured 46 rebounds and decisively won the battle of the boards in a non-league win Tuesday. Josie Deming and Alexis Hallberg led the way on the glass but it was a team effort, according to Blaine coach Ryan Pike. “We got extra shots from our rebounds and held them to 1-and-done’s,” Pike said.
Lynden 49, Arlington 41 – Fourteen of Lynden’s 49 points came from three players off the bench in the host Lions’ non-league win. The bench helped Lynden be in a position to put the game away in the fourth quarter and Natalie Amos did just that. Amos had nine of her team-high 14 points in the final period.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
6-0
2-0
Sehome (2A)
2-4
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
7-0
2-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
5-2
1-1
Lynden (2A)
4-2
1-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
4-2
1-1
Ferndale (3A)
3-3
1-1
Lakewood (2A)
5-2
1-1
Squalicum (3A)
3-2
1-1
Mount Baker (1A)
5-2
1-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-1
1-1
Blaine (2A)
1-6
0-2
Bellingham (2A)
5-2
0-2
Meridian (1A)
0-2
0-2
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Nooksack Valley (1A)
6-1
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
5-0
2-0
Sehome (2A)
5-2
2-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
4-3
2-0
Squalicum (3A)
6-1
1-1
Mount Baker (1A)
3-3
1-1
Lakewood (2A)
4-2
1-1
Meridian (1A)
4-1
1-1
Ferndale (3A)
3-4
1-1
Lynden (2A)
4-3
1-1
Blaine (2A)
2-5
0-2
Bellingham (2A)
3-4
0-2
Anacortes (2A)
0-6
0-2
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-3
0-2
Boys
Mount Baker 68, Lakewood 67
Mount Baker
15
17
15
21
—
68
Lakewood
13
15
15
24
—
67
Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 14, David Vetkov 8, Kaleb Bass 10, Carter Backstrom 5, Carson Engholm 8, Thomas Barbo 8, Michael Kentner 12, Michael Whitson 3.
Bellingham 71, Blaine 39
Blaine
6
11
11
11
—
39
Bellingham
22
24
12
13
—
71
Blaine: Ryan Turnberg 2, Kyle Turnberg 2, Colby Knutzen 6, Cory Luce 0, Mikael Elliott 4, Hudson Reid 14, Kyle V’Dovec 4, Adam Vega 3, Niko Fricker 2, Russ 2.
Bellingham: Rits Voeut 4, Drew McFall 9, Colm Schaefer 15, Kobey Georgen 4, Iyan Manju 10, Spencer Lee 11, Caden Mee 4, Trevor Jones 3, Jackson Lee 3, Rand Bentley 8.
Ferndale 59, Snohomish 56
Snohomish
13
15
19
9
—
56
Ferndale
16
12
15
16
—
59
Ferndale: AJ Rankin 8, Cody Gunter 2, James Hinson 15, Sequoyah Julius 20, Larson Fairbain 6, Stewart Freeman 4, Reid Benson 4.
Girls
Blaine 43, Bellingham 26
Bellingham
5
10
5
6
—
26
Blaine
9
13
8
13
—
43
Bellingham: Payton McCormack 0, Carrie Latimer 0, Zanny Walbeck 0, Adison McKay 8, Dita Dalthorp 1, Adelyn Pagels 4, Amya Cook 1, Alexa Mee 6, Olivia Johnson 6.
Blaine: Brynn Hallberg 5, Alexis Hallberg 3, Ashley Dickerson 14, Taylyn DePauw 4, Emma Mulryan 2, Josie Deming 14, Maya Ball 1, Lilyana Hockstedler 0.
Lynden 49, Arlington 41
Arlington
4
15
15
7
—
41
Lynden
8
19
7
15
—
49
Lynden: Alexis Holman 2, Livia Tjoelker 3, Blakely Doerge 0, Faith Baar 6, Sierra Smith 0, Keylie Hershey 7, Keyna Holleman 9, Kyla Bonsen 0, Ruby VanderHaak 6, Natalie Amos 14.
