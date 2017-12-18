These 3 Nooksack Valley girls basketball players scored all of their team’s points

Only three players scored for the Nooksack Valley girls basketball team but it was all the scoring the host Pioneers needed as they earned a 37-20 non-league win over Friday Harbor Monday.
Katrina Gimmaka led her team with 19 points on seven field goals and 5 of 8 shooting from the free-throw line. Kora Larsen chipped in 10 points and Jenna Tenkley added eight.
Nooksack Valley improved to 6-1 on the season and sit at the top of the Northwest Conference standings.
Other results
Squalicum 55, Marysville-Pilchuck 32 – Squalicum played a balanced game on both sides of the ball to earn a non-league win over Marysville-Pilchuck Monday. Three Storm players finished in double figures as Josie Andert led the way with 14 points.
Garfield 65, Ferndale 50 – Ferndale played one of the state’s top Class 3A teams Monday without leading scorer Rylee Weg and still kept the game relatively close. Golden Eagles coach Mike Ivy said he was really happy with his team’s effort and thought they played extremely well. Nicole Guessford had a team-high 12 points.
Lynden 52, Kings 40 – The host Lions earned a non-league win over the visiting Knights. Lynden improved to 3-3 on the year and will take on Arlington at home Tuesday.
Boys
Nooksack Valley 55, Friday Harbor 39 – The host Pioneers earned a non-league win over the visiting Wolverines. Nooksack Valley sits behind unbeaten Lynden Christian in the Class 1A NWC standings at 5-2. The Pioneers will play at Bear Creek at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lynden 48, Kings 45 – The host Lions earned a non-league win over the visiting Knights. Lynden (4-2, 1-1 NWC) won’t play again until December 28th when it travels to Yakima to play in the SunDome Shootout Basketball Tournament. The Lions will play Mark Morris at 9 p.m.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
5-0
2-0
Sehome (2A)
2-3
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
6-0
2-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
5-2
1-1
Lynden (2A)
4-2
1-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
4-2
1-1
Ferndale (3A)
2-3
1-1
Lakewood (2A)
5-1
1-1
Squalicum (3A)
3-2
1-1
Mount Baker (1A)
4-2
1-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-1
1-1
Blaine (2A)
1-5
0-2
Bellingham (2A)
4-2
0-2
Meridian (1A)
0-2
0-2
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Nooksack Valley (1A)
6-1
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
5-0
2-0
Sehome (2A)
5-1
2-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
4-3
2-0
Squalicum (3A)
6-1
1-1
Mount Baker (1A)
3-3
1-1
Lakewood (2A)
4-2
1-1
Meridian (1A)
4-1
1-1
Ferndale (3A)
3-4
1-1
Lynden (2A)
3-3
1-1
Blaine (2A)
1-5
0-2
Bellingham (2A)
3-3
0-2
Anacortes (2A)
0-6
0-2
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
2-3
0-2
Boys
Nooksack Valley 55, Friday Harbor 39
Friday Harbor
—
39
Nooksack Valley
—
55
Lynden 48, Kings 45
Kings
—
45
Lynden
—
48
Girls
Nooksack Valley 37, Friday Harbor 20
Friday Harbor
00
00
00
00
—
20
Nooksack Valley
00
00
00
00
—
37
Nooksack Valley: Kora Larsen 10, Maya Galley 0, Vanessa Galindo 0, Brooke DeBeeld 0, Karley Stremler 0, Jenna Tenkley 8, Kayleasha Davis 0, Jenna Compton 0, Katrina Gimmaka 19, Maddie Martin 0.
Lynden 52, Kings 40
Kings
—
40
Lynden
—
52
Squalicum 55, Marysville-Pilchuck 32
Marysville-Pilchuck
10
7
4
11
—
32
Squalicum
16
15
17
7
—
55
Squalicum: Des’ree Henry 0, Deja Henry 6, Mariana Madera 0, Grace Schroder 1, Mady Blackwell 11, Josie Andert 14, Chalae Wolters 12,, Leah Austin 8, Hannah Larkin 3.
Garfield 65, Ferndale 50
Garfield
16
23
11
13
—
65
Ferndale
12
9
21
7
—
50
Ferndale: Carmelita Rodriguez 2, Neomi Davidson 0, Kylie Honrud 8, Emma Hindes 6, Aleah Washington 9, Jamie Johnson 2, Nicole Guessford 12, Peyton Humbert 2, Brianna Byrnes 0, Kim Weden 9.
