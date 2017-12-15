It was a first quarter to forget for Ferndale; would they turn things around?

The Ferndale girls basketball team was outscored 15-4 in the first quarter, but rallied back to earn a a 54-41 Northwest Conference home win over Mount Baker Friday.
The Golden Eagles held the Mountaineers to just nine points in the following three quarters while scoring 15, 16 and 19 points respectively. Rylee Weg led all scorers with 13 points while adding 12 rebounds.
“It was a little scary going down 19-4 at one point but I thought our defense stepped up,” Ferndale coach Mike Ivy said.
Mount Baker had 23 turnovers while Ferndale only committed 13.
Other results
Sehome 58, Sedro-Woolley 37 – Carissa McDowell led Sehome with 20 points as the host Mariners earned a Northwest Conference win. Aspen Garrison led the team in assists with five, which coach Scott Larrabee said was a big part of his team’s win. “I thought our ability to move the basketball really allowed us to get good looks offensively,” Larrabee said. “I was really pleased with our unselfishness.”
Nooksack Valley 49, Blaine 32 – The host Pioneers earned a Northwest Conference win over the Borderites. No other information was available at press time.
Boys
Lynden Christian 77, Meridian 52 – The Lyncs shot 49 percent from the field and 52 percent from the 3-point line to earn a Northwest Conference road win. At halftime, Lynden Christian was shooting 10 for 18 from deep. “They’re a disciplined team that came out ready to shoot,” Meridian coach Shane Stacy said. “When they get hot, they get real hot.”
Nooksack Valley 50, Blaine 28 – Nooksack Valley held Blaine scoreless in the first quarter and carried that defensive intensity over for the rest of the game. The first seven points of the game came from the free-throw line so the Pioneers had to adjust and use their hands less. “These guys are working their tails off and it’s showing,” Nooksack Valley coach Rich Skillman said.
Sehome 61, Sedro-Woolley 59 – The host Mariners earned a Northwest Conference win over the Cubs. Sehome’s Austin Roberts hit a jumper at the top of the key as time expired to give Sehome the win.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
5-0
2-0
Sehome (2A)
1-3
1-0
Mount Baker (1A)
4-1
1-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
5-0
1-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-0
1-0
Lynden (2A)
3-2
1-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
2-2
0-1
Lakewood (2A)
5-1
1-1
Squalicum (3A)
3-2
1-1
Nooksack Valley (1A)
2-2
0-1
Blaine (2A)
1-4
0-1
Ferndale (3A)
1-3
0-1
Meridian (1A)
0-1
0-1
Bellingham (2A)
3-2
0-2
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Nooksack Valley (1A)
4-1
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
5-0
2-0
Sehome (2A)
5-1
2-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
4-2
2-0
Mount Baker (1A)
3-2
1-0
Lakewood (2A)
4-2
1-0
Meridian (1A)
4-1
1-1
Lynden (2A)
2-3
1-1
Squalicum (3A)
4-1
0-1
Ferndale (3A)
2-3
0-1
Blaine (2A)
1-4
0-2
Bellingham (2A)
2-3
0-2
Anacortes (2A)
0-6
0-2
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
2-3
0-2
Boys
Nooksack Valley 50, Blaine 28
Blaine
0
14
6
8
—
28
Nooksack Valley
12
10
14
14
—
50
Blaine: Ryan Turnberg 2, Kyle Turnberg 3, Colby Knutzen 13, Adam Vega 4, Hudson Reid 6.
Nooksack Valley: Matthew Pratt 0, Ty Rawls 1, Ryan Veening 6, Casey Bauman 18, Baylor Galley 0, Jordan Veening 9, Zach Johnson 16, Kyle Veldman 0.
Lynden Christian 77, Meridian 52
Lynden Christian
24
14
16
23
—
77
Meridian
9
16
15
12
—
52
Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 8, Cole Bajema 22, Andrew DeVries 7, Bryce Bouwman 16, Luke Bos 7, Tanner Jansen 6, Cole Langstraat 4, George DeJong 9.
Meridian: Bailey Hodge 8, Bryce Vandenhaak 9, Zac Kinney 2, Trevor Pagnossin 7, Simran Parmar 14, Warren Utschinski 8, TJ Dykstra 4.
Girls
Sehome 58, Sedro-Woolley 37
Sedro-Woolley
11
5
15
6
—
37
Sehome
7
21
12
18
—
58
Sehome: Victoria McLin 0, Tori McDowell 14, Taryn Clark 0, Natalie Zender 3, Dana Ruffatto 8, Aspen Garrison 3, Kathleen Albert 0, Sarah Eisses 8, Carissa McDowell 20, Kaylee Wilson 2.
Ferndale 54, Mount Baker 41
Mount Baker
15
9
9
9
—
41
Ferndale
4
15
16
19
—
54
Mount Baker: Haylee Malone 7, Danielle Tyler 13, Portia Allred 1, Marissa Anderson 0, Breeanna Hesyck 0, Aine Neithardt-Smith 0, Jordan LaTorre 2, Petra Allred 1, Abby Yost 4, McKenzie Yost 13.
Ferndale: Carmelita Rodriguez 2, Neomi Davidson 12, Rylee Weg 13, Ashley Thomas 0, Kylie Honrud 4, Emma Hindes 4, Aleah Washington 5, Jamie Johnson 0, Nicole Guessford 0, Peyton Humbert 5, Brianna Byrnes 5, Kim Weden 4.
