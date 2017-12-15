These four student-athletes from Lynden will stay in-state to play in college

Lynden Christian senior standout Avery Dykstra has signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball for Western Washington University, the program announced in a press release Friday.
Dykstra is a three-sport start for the Lyncs in basketball, volleyball and softball. As a junior, she was selected the All-Northwest Conference Most Valuable Player in basketball after averaging 11.2 points, 4.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game and helping LC earn a fourth-place trophy at the Class 1A State Tournament.
A year earlier, she played a key role in helping the Lyncs win a state title, when she was selected to the All-State Tournament team. She’s also won two state championships with the volleyball team.
“We are very excited to welcome Avery to our program,” WWU women’s coach Carmen Dolfo said in the release. “She is an athletic guard that will add a lot to our program on both the offensive and defensive end.”
Dykstra follows in the footsteps of her uncles Greg (football) and Grant (basketball) and aunts Kelly (basketball) and Devin (basketball/softball), who all played for Western.
Other signings
Dykstra was not the only area high school student-athlete to recently make their choice of colleges, as Lynden’s Abi Broussard, Trevin Hope and Trevor Abitia announced their plans last month at a ceremony in the high school library:
Photos from signing day yesterday where three LHS athletes announced plans to play sports in college— Lynden Schools (@LyndenSchools) November 17, 2017
Abi Broussard, Northwest University Volleyball
Trevin Hope, Bellevue College Baseball
Trevor Abitia, Skagit Valley CC Baseballhttps://t.co/MAJFFJirjV pic.twitter.com/D6pS5JOR3Q
▪ Broussard: The senior, who helped the Lions reach the Class 2A state championship match before falling to Burlington-Edison this fall, announced her plans to play volleyball at Northwest University in Kirkland. Broussard was a second-team all-NWC selection as an outside hitter. She had nine kills in the Lions’ semifinal win over Ridgefield and eight in the title match.
▪ Hope: After helping pitch the Lions to the Class 2A state tournament last spring, Hope announced plans to play for Bellevue College. He threw a four-hit shutout against Sehome in the district tournament last spring and was selected the All-NWC Pitcher of the Year last year.
▪ Abitia: The outfielder also was a part of Lynden’s run to the first round of the state tournament last spring and after his senior season will continue his career at Skagit Valley College.
Whatcom County Class of 2018 commits
Athlete
School
Sport
College
Trevor Abitia
Lynden
Baseball
Skagit Valley College
Casey Bauman
Nooksack Valley
Football
Montana State
Simon Burkett
Meridian
Football
Eastern Washington
Abi Broussard
Lynden
Volleyball
Northwest
Avery Dykstra
Lynden Christian
Basketball
Western Washington
Trevin Hope
Lynden
Baseball
Bellevue College
Yanran Le
Squalicum
Swimming
Columbia
Sam VanLoo
Lynden Christian
Basketball
Northwest
NOTE: To report a Whatcom County student athlete who has or will sign national letter or intent to continue their athletic careers, call 360-715-2286 or email drasbach@bhamherald.com.
