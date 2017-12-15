Lynden Christian’s Avery Dykstra (32) passes to an open teammate in a 2016 game against Charles Wright. She has signed to play basketball for Western Washington.
Lynden Christian’s Avery Dykstra (32) passes to an open teammate in a 2016 game against Charles Wright. She has signed to play basketball for Western Washington. Paul Conrad For The Bellingham Herald

High School Basketball

These four student-athletes from Lynden will stay in-state to play in college

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

December 15, 2017 02:42 PM

Lynden Christian senior standout Avery Dykstra has signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball for Western Washington University, the program announced in a press release Friday.

Dykstra is a three-sport start for the Lyncs in basketball, volleyball and softball. As a junior, she was selected the All-Northwest Conference Most Valuable Player in basketball after averaging 11.2 points, 4.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game and helping LC earn a fourth-place trophy at the Class 1A State Tournament.

A year earlier, she played a key role in helping the Lyncs win a state title, when she was selected to the All-State Tournament team. She’s also won two state championships with the volleyball team.

“We are very excited to welcome Avery to our program,” WWU women’s coach Carmen Dolfo said in the release. “She is an athletic guard that will add a lot to our program on both the offensive and defensive end.”

Dykstra follows in the footsteps of her uncles Greg (football) and Grant (basketball) and aunts Kelly (basketball) and Devin (basketball/softball), who all played for Western.

Other signings

Dykstra was not the only area high school student-athlete to recently make their choice of colleges, as Lynden’s Abi Broussard, Trevin Hope and Trevor Abitia announced their plans last month at a ceremony in the high school library:

▪ Broussard: The senior, who helped the Lions reach the Class 2A state championship match before falling to Burlington-Edison this fall, announced her plans to play volleyball at Northwest University in Kirkland. Broussard was a second-team all-NWC selection as an outside hitter. She had nine kills in the Lions’ semifinal win over Ridgefield and eight in the title match.

▪ Hope: After helping pitch the Lions to the Class 2A state tournament last spring, Hope announced plans to play for Bellevue College. He threw a four-hit shutout against Sehome in the district tournament last spring and was selected the All-NWC Pitcher of the Year last year.

▪ Abitia: The outfielder also was a part of Lynden’s run to the first round of the state tournament last spring and after his senior season will continue his career at Skagit Valley College.

Whatcom County Class of 2018 commits

Athlete

School

Sport

College

Trevor Abitia

Lynden

Baseball

Skagit Valley College

Casey Bauman

Nooksack Valley

Football

Montana State

Simon Burkett

Meridian

Football

Eastern Washington

Abi Broussard

Lynden

Volleyball

Northwest

Avery Dykstra

Lynden Christian

Basketball

Western Washington

Trevin Hope

Lynden

Baseball

Bellevue College

Yanran Le

Squalicum

Swimming

Columbia

Sam VanLoo

Lynden Christian

Basketball

Northwest

NOTE: To report a Whatcom County student athlete who has or will sign national letter or intent to continue their athletic careers, call 360-715-2286 or email drasbach@bhamherald.com.

