Two of the top 2A teams battled Thursday; would Lynden or Anacortes come out on top?

In the first half, Lynden’s boys basketball team seemed to show that the Lions could not be discouraged easily.
In the second half, Anacortes displayed the quickness, muscle and poise to contend for the Class 2A championship.
The Seahawks (5-0 overall, 2-0 Northwest Conference) could not have had more motivation to claim a 67-48 NWC win over the Lions (3-2, 1-1) in a match-up of two of the state’s most successful 2A programs.
After Lynden’s Christian Zamora -- who finished with a game-high 25 points -- opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, the Seahawks rattled off a 19-0 run.
ANACORTES INTENSE
Anacortes, last year’s NWC champion, could not have shown any better how intensely they remember the first-round loss to the Lions at state. The Seahawks rebounded to win their last two games for the fourth-place trophy and Lynden lost its second game and ultimately finished third.
After falling behind, the Lions rattled off an impressive 20-8 run to pull within 28-27 at the half. They took a short-lived lead when sophomore guard Brock Heppner scored on a drive to make it 29-28, but the Seahawks scored the next 11 points and were never in danger again.
ZAMORA, HEPPNER SHARP
Zamora was impressive as he shot 7 for 13 with four 3-pointers. Hepper had 10 rebounds and 17 points, mostly delivered through sheer intensity, but otherwise the Lions were limited to seven more points.
Evan Rodriguez connected on six 3-pointers, with four in the second half. Jacob South, the Seahawks’ 6-foot-6 fourth-year varsity player, collected 13 points, with 10 in the last two quarters, eight rebounds and four blocks.
Anacortes players all performed above average, with Tyler Blouin, Trystan Lowry and sixth man Payton Beaner combining for 27 points and a whole lot of all-out hustle.
