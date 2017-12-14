This Lynden sophomore hit the biggest shot of the Lions’ season so far

Ruby VanderHaak hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with two seconds left to help the Lynden girls basketball team earn a 59-58 Northwest Conference road win over Anacortes Thursday night.
VanderHaak led the Lions in scoring with 14 as Lynden rallied from a 9-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter. Lynden assistant coach Aaron Bogaard said Lynden was able to get a few stops and force turnovers which led to baskets down the stretch.
“It was nice to have the ball bounce our way at the end of a game,” Bogaard said.
Freshman Faith Baar continued her solid play with 12 points as she was a presence in the paint on both sides of the ball.
“She’s been so consistent for us,” Bogaard said. “Her being able to get boards and fill a hole in the middle has been a staple for us.”
Other results
Squalicum 51, Lakewood 27 – Squalicum’s Leah Austin pulled in 10 rebounds to help give the visiting Storm a Northwest Conference win over Lakewood. Chalae Wolters led the Storm in scoring with 20 points.
Boys
Squalicum 66, Lakewood 63 – Devante’ Powell and Kendall Engelhart combined for 48 points to help lead the visiting Storm to a Northwest Conference win. Powell had 17 of his 25 points in the second half in a tightly contested game that ended in a missed 3-pointer by Lakewood. Jacob Hardy finished with 11 rebounds for Squalicum.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
5-0
2-0
Sehome (2A)
1-3
1-0
Mount Baker (1A)
4-1
1-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
5-0
1-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-0
1-0
Lakewood (2A)
5-1
1-1
Lynden (2A)
3-2
1-1
Squalicum (3A)
3-2
1-1
Nooksack Valley (1A)
2-2
0-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
2-2
0-1
Bellingham (2A)
3-1
0-1
Blaine (2A)
1-4
0-1
Ferndale (3A)
1-3
0-1
Meridian (1A)
0-1
0-1
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Mount Baker (1A)
3-2
1-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
3-1
1-0
Meridian (1A)
4-0
1-0
Sehome (2A)
4-1
1-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
3-2
1-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
4-0
1-0
Squalicum (3A)
5-1
1-1
Lakewood (2A)
4-2
1-1
Lynden (2A)
2-3
1-1
Bellingham (2A)
2-2
0-1
Blaine (2A)
1-3
0-1
Ferndale (3A)
2-3
0-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
2-2
0-1
Anacortes (2A)
0-6
0-2
Boys
Squalicum 66, Lakewood 63
Squalicum
12
20
15
19
—
66
Lakewood
12
18
13
20
—
63
Squalicum: Spencer Lloyd 0, Eric Monahan 7, Noah Martin 4, Dedrick Mitchell 5, Devante’ Powell 25, Kendall Engelhart 23, Jacob Hardy 2.
Girls
Squalicum 51, Lakewood 27
Squalicum
8
25
13
6
—
51
Lakewood
4
9
3
11
—
27
Lynden 59, Anacortes 58
Anacortes
15
16
14
13
—
58
Lynden
9
14
13
23
—
59
Lynden: Alexis Holman 0, Livia Tjoelker 10, Blakely Doerge 0, Faith Baar 12, Sierra Smith 3, Keylie Hershey 13, Keyna Holleman 0, Kyla Bonsen 3, Ruby VanderHaak 14, Natalie Amos 4.
