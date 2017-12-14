High School Basketball

This Lynden sophomore hit the biggest shot of the Lions’ season so far

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

December 14, 2017 10:23 PM

Ruby VanderHaak hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with two seconds left to help the Lynden girls basketball team earn a 59-58 Northwest Conference road win over Anacortes Thursday night.

VanderHaak led the Lions in scoring with 14 as Lynden rallied from a 9-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter. Lynden assistant coach Aaron Bogaard said Lynden was able to get a few stops and force turnovers which led to baskets down the stretch.

“It was nice to have the ball bounce our way at the end of a game,” Bogaard said.

Freshman Faith Baar continued her solid play with 12 points as she was a presence in the paint on both sides of the ball.

“She’s been so consistent for us,” Bogaard said. “Her being able to get boards and fill a hole in the middle has been a staple for us.”

Other results

Squalicum 51, Lakewood 27 – Squalicum’s Leah Austin pulled in 10 rebounds to help give the visiting Storm a Northwest Conference win over Lakewood. Chalae Wolters led the Storm in scoring with 20 points.

Boys

Squalicum 66, Lakewood 63 – Devante’ Powell and Kendall Engelhart combined for 48 points to help lead the visiting Storm to a Northwest Conference win. Powell had 17 of his 25 points in the second half in a tightly contested game that ended in a missed 3-pointer by Lakewood. Jacob Hardy finished with 11 rebounds for Squalicum.

Boys scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Anacortes (2A)

5-0

2-0

Sehome (2A)

1-3

1-0

Mount Baker (1A)

4-1

1-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

5-0

1-0

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

4-0

1-0

Lakewood (2A)

5-1

1-1

Lynden (2A)

3-2

1-1

Squalicum (3A)

3-2

1-1

Nooksack Valley (1A)

2-2

0-1

Burlington-Edison (2A)

2-2

0-1

Bellingham (2A)

3-1

0-1

Blaine (2A)

1-4

0-1

Ferndale (3A)

1-3

0-1

Meridian (1A)

0-1

0-1

Girls scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Mount Baker (1A)

3-2

1-0

Nooksack Valley (1A)

3-1

1-0

Meridian (1A)

4-0

1-0

Sehome (2A)

4-1

1-0

Burlington-Edison (2A)

3-2

1-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

4-0

1-0

Squalicum (3A)

5-1

1-1

Lakewood (2A)

4-2

1-1

Lynden (2A)

2-3

1-1

Bellingham (2A)

2-2

0-1

Blaine (2A)

1-3

0-1

Ferndale (3A)

2-3

0-1

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

2-2

0-1

Anacortes (2A)

0-6

0-2

Boys

Squalicum 66, Lakewood 63

Squalicum

12

20

15

19

66

Lakewood

12

18

13

20

63

Squalicum: Spencer Lloyd 0, Eric Monahan 7, Noah Martin 4, Dedrick Mitchell 5, Devante’ Powell 25, Kendall Engelhart 23, Jacob Hardy 2.

Girls

Squalicum 51, Lakewood 27

Squalicum

8

25

13

6

51

Lakewood

4

9

3

11

27

Lynden 59, Anacortes 58

Anacortes

15

16

14

13

58

Lynden

9

14

13

23

59

Lynden: Alexis Holman 0, Livia Tjoelker 10, Blakely Doerge 0, Faith Baar 12, Sierra Smith 3, Keylie Hershey 13, Keyna Holleman 0, Kyla Bonsen 3, Ruby VanderHaak 14, Natalie Amos 4.

  Comments  

