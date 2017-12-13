High School Basketball

Would Ferndale be able to keep up with Lynden Christian while missing two starters?

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

December 13, 2017 10:07 PM

Ferdale was without two starters in its 65-47 loss to Lynden Christian Wednesday at Ferndale High School.

The Golden Eagles got 11 points from Nicole Guessford but trailed 16-8 at the end of the first quarter. Isabela Hernandez’s 22 points led the Lyncs in scoring.

“I thought our effort today was good but without two starters it’s tough to keep up with Lynden Christian,” Ferndale coach Mike Ivy said.

The Golden Eagles rallied back in the second quarter with a 19-9 score but weren’t able to keep up with the Lyncs.

Other results Boys

Lynden Christian 71, Ferndale 68: Andrew DeVries hit a layup in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter to seal the game for the Lyncs in a Northwest Conference matchup with the Golden Eagles. DeVries finished with 17 points which was second to Cole Bajema’s team-high 21 points. “I was pleased with the balance we showed,” Lynden Christian coach Roger DeBoer said. “Jordan Riddle showed fantastic leadership down the stretch.”

Boys scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Lynden Christian (1A)

6-0

2-0

Anacortes (2A)

4-0

1-0

Lynden (2A)

3-1

1-0

Sehome (2A)

1-3

1-0

Mount Baker (1A)

4-1

1-0

Lakewood (2A)

5-0

1-0

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

4-0

1-0

Ferndale (3A)

1-3

0-1

Nooksack Valley (1A)

2-2

0-1

Burlington-Edison (2A)

2-1

0-1

Bellingham (2A)

3-1

0-1

Squalicum (3A)

2-2

0-1

Blaine (2A)

1-4

0-1

Meridian (1A)

0-1

0-1

Girls scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Mount Baker (1A)

3-2

1-0

Lakewood (2A)

4-1

1-0

Nooksack Valley (1A)

3-1

1-0

Meridian (1A)

3-0

0-0

Sehome (2A)

4-1

1-0

Burlington-Edison (2A)

3-2

1-0

Ferndale (3A)

2-3

0-1

Lynden Christian (1A)

4-0

1-0

Bellingham (2A)

2-2

0-1

Lynden (2A)

1-3

0-1

Squalicum (3A)

4-1

0-1

Blaine (2A)

1-3

0-1

Anacortes (2A)

0-5

0-1

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

2-2

0-1

Boys

Lynden Christian 71, Ferndale 68

Ferndale

19

17

13

19

68

Lynden Christian

13

21

18

19

71

Ferndale:AJ Rankin 4, James Hinson 14, Sequoyah Julius 19, Watiko Leighton 5, , Stweart Freeman 6, Reid Benson 20.

Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 11, Cole Bajema 21, Andrew DeVries 17, Michael Lancaster 0, Bryce Bouwman 2, Luke Bos 3, Tanner Jansen 0, Cole Langstraat 9, George DeJong 8.

Girls

Lynden Christian 65, Ferndale 47

Lynden Christian

16

9

20

20

65

Ferndale

8

19

12

9

47

Lynden Christian: Josei Bocci 0, Isabela Hernandez 22, Riley Dykstra 4, Liv Mellema 0, Sam VanLoo 10, Riley VanHulzen 3, Avery Dykstra 13, Grace Sterk 11.

Ferndale:Neomi Davidson 2, Rylee Weg 8, Ashley Thomas 2, Emma Hindes 0, Aleah Washington 7, Jamie Johnson 1, Nicole Guessford 11, Peyton Humbert 2, Brianaa Brynes 4, Kim Weden 10.

  Comments  

