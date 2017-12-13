Would Ferndale be able to keep up with Lynden Christian while missing two starters?

Ferdale was without two starters in its 65-47 loss to Lynden Christian Wednesday at Ferndale High School.
The Golden Eagles got 11 points from Nicole Guessford but trailed 16-8 at the end of the first quarter. Isabela Hernandez’s 22 points led the Lyncs in scoring.
“I thought our effort today was good but without two starters it’s tough to keep up with Lynden Christian,” Ferndale coach Mike Ivy said.
The Golden Eagles rallied back in the second quarter with a 19-9 score but weren’t able to keep up with the Lyncs.
Lynden Christian 71, Ferndale 68: Andrew DeVries hit a layup in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter to seal the game for the Lyncs in a Northwest Conference matchup with the Golden Eagles. DeVries finished with 17 points which was second to Cole Bajema’s team-high 21 points. “I was pleased with the balance we showed,” Lynden Christian coach Roger DeBoer said. “Jordan Riddle showed fantastic leadership down the stretch.”
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden Christian (1A)
6-0
2-0
Anacortes (2A)
4-0
1-0
Lynden (2A)
3-1
1-0
Sehome (2A)
1-3
1-0
Mount Baker (1A)
4-1
1-0
Lakewood (2A)
5-0
1-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-0
1-0
Ferndale (3A)
1-3
0-1
Nooksack Valley (1A)
2-2
0-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
2-1
0-1
Bellingham (2A)
3-1
0-1
Squalicum (3A)
2-2
0-1
Blaine (2A)
1-4
0-1
Meridian (1A)
0-1
0-1
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Mount Baker (1A)
3-2
1-0
Lakewood (2A)
4-1
1-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
3-1
1-0
Meridian (1A)
3-0
0-0
Sehome (2A)
4-1
1-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
3-2
1-0
Ferndale (3A)
2-3
0-1
Lynden Christian (1A)
4-0
1-0
Bellingham (2A)
2-2
0-1
Lynden (2A)
1-3
0-1
Squalicum (3A)
4-1
0-1
Blaine (2A)
1-3
0-1
Anacortes (2A)
0-5
0-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
2-2
0-1
Boys
Lynden Christian 71, Ferndale 68
Ferndale
19
17
13
19
—
68
Lynden Christian
13
21
18
19
—
71
Ferndale:AJ Rankin 4, James Hinson 14, Sequoyah Julius 19, Watiko Leighton 5, , Stweart Freeman 6, Reid Benson 20.
Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 11, Cole Bajema 21, Andrew DeVries 17, Michael Lancaster 0, Bryce Bouwman 2, Luke Bos 3, Tanner Jansen 0, Cole Langstraat 9, George DeJong 8.
Girls
Lynden Christian 65, Ferndale 47
Lynden Christian
16
9
20
20
—
65
Ferndale
8
19
12
9
—
47
Lynden Christian: Josei Bocci 0, Isabela Hernandez 22, Riley Dykstra 4, Liv Mellema 0, Sam VanLoo 10, Riley VanHulzen 3, Avery Dykstra 13, Grace Sterk 11.
Ferndale:Neomi Davidson 2, Rylee Weg 8, Ashley Thomas 2, Emma Hindes 0, Aleah Washington 7, Jamie Johnson 1, Nicole Guessford 11, Peyton Humbert 2, Brianaa Brynes 4, Kim Weden 10.
