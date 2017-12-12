After exchanging their cleats for sneakers, these Meridian boys still have work to do

The Meridian boys basketball team lost its opening game of the season 82-72 to Sedro-Woolley at home Tuesday after giving up 30 points in the first quarter and not being able to claw its way back.
“Football and basketball conditioning are completely different,” Meridian coach Shane Stacy said. “It showed that we haven’t played yet.”
Some players on the Trojans’ roster were playing in the Class 1A State Championship game a few weeks ago and are playing catch up with the rest of the league.
Simran Parmar was in mid season form though, as the senior put up 32 points to lead Meridian.
The difference in the game was the fast start by Sedro and the 50 times the Cubs went to the free-throw line.
Other results
Mount Baker 67, Blaine 53 – Mount Baker’s Michael Kentner scored a career-high 18 points as he drew the start in the Mountaineer’s win over Blaine. Baker never trailed in a quarter as it led 13-7 after the first and then used defense to create offense in the second quarter. Blaine’s Colby Knutzen led the Borderites with 16 points.
Anacortes 48, Nooksack Valley 28 – The host Pioneers lost a Northwest Conference game to the visiting Seahawks. No other information was available at press time.
Girls
Mount Baker 53, Blaine 29 – Blaine’s game plan revolved around stopping Danielle Tyler and McKenzie Yost but the other Mountaineers ended up making the Borderites pay in Baker’s Northwest Conference win Tuesday. Tyler still finished with a team-high 19 points but her teammates such as Portia Allred and Breeanna Hesyck hit early shots which was too much for Blaine. Josie Deming led the Borderites in points with nine.
Nooksack Valley 56, Anacortes 41 – Katrina Gimmaka had a team-high 20 points to help give the Pioneers a Northwest Conference win. Kora Larsen also added 11 points as Nooksack Valley improved to 3-1.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
4-0
1-0
Lynden (2A)
3-1
1-0
Sehome (2A)
1-3
1-0
Lakewood (2A)
5-0
1-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-0
1-0
Blaine (2A)
1-4
0-1
Ferndale (3A)
1-2
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
4-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
0-1
0-1
Mount Baker (1A)
4-1
1-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
2-1
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
2-1
0-1
Bellingham (2A)
3-1
0-1
Squalicum (3A)
2-2
0-1
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lakewood (2A)
4-1
1-0
Sehome (2A)
4-1
1-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
3-2
1-0
Anacortes (2A)
0-4
0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-2
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
1-2
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
3-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
3-0
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
2-2
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
2-1
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
2-1
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
2-2
0-1
Lynden (2A)
1-3
0-1
Squalicum (3A)
4-1
0-1
Boys
Mount Baker 67, Blaine 53
Blaine
7
8
19
19
—
53
Mount Baker
13
20
20
14
—
67
Blaine: Ryan Turnberg 3, Kyle Turnberg 3, Colby Knutzen 16, Adam Vega 12, Zane Rector 7, Hudson Reid 8, Kyle V’Dovec 4, Cory Luce 0, Niko Fricker 0.
Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 11, David Vetkov 0, Caleb Forbes 1, Kaleb Bass 11, Hayden Linderman 4, Carter Backstrom 5, Carson Engholm 0, Jason Less 9, Thomas Barbo 2, Michael Kentner 18, Michael Whitson 6.
Sedro-Woolley 82, Meridian 72
Sedro-Woolley
30
14
12
26
—
82
Meridian
16
22
5
29
—
72
Meridian: Bailey Hodge 3, Jordan Veenstra 8, Bryce Vandenhaak 10, Zac Kinney 7, Simran Parmar 32, Warren Utschinski 6, TJ Dykstra 6.
Anacortes 48, Nooksack Valley 28
Anacortes
00
00
00
00
—
48
Nooksack Valley
00
00
00
00
—
28
Nooksack Valley: Matthew Pratt xx, Ty Rawls xx, Ryan Veening xx, Casey Bauman xx, Baylor Galley xx, Jordan Veening xx, Zach Johnson xx, Kyle Veldman xx, Cody Coppinger xx, Cole Eldridge xx.
Girls
Mount Baker 53, Blaine 29
Mount Baker
20
11
13
9
—
53
Blaine
8
8
3
10
—
29
Mount Baker: Haylee Malone 4, Danielle Tyler 19, Camryn Bertrand 0, Portia Allred 9, Marissa Anderson 2, Breeanna Hesyck 6, Aine Neithardt-Smith 0, Jordan LaTorre 2, Petra Allred 0, Abby Yost 4, McKenzie Yost 7.
Blaine: Brynn Hallberg 3, Alexis Hallberg 7, Ashley Dickerson 8, Taylyn DePauw 0, Emma Mulryan 0, Josie Deming 9, Maya Ball 0, Lilyana Hockstedler 2.
Nooksack Valley 56, Anacortes 41
Nooksack Valley
18
6
17
15
—
56
Anacortes
8
8
11
14
—
41
Nooksack Valley: Kora Larsen 11, Maya Galley 3, Vanessa Galindo 0, Brooke DeBeeld 2, Karley Stremler 5, Jenna Tenkley 6, Kayleasha Davis 0, Jenna Compton 5, Katrina Gimmaka 20, Maddie Martin 4.
