This Whatcom County star has signed her letter of intent to play basketball next year

Lynden Christian senior Sam VanLoo has signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Northwest University in Kirkland, according to a release from the school Tuesday.
“We could not be more excited about having Sam join our program here at Northwest University,” said Northwest coach Ken Crawford, a former coach at Bellingham High. “She goes to a great high school, comes from an outstanding basketball program and will be a great fit here at NU. She is one of the top recruits that we have had come to Northwest in the last few years. We are excited about the possibilities.”
VanLoo is a 6-foot-1 post, who earned first-team All-Northwest Conference honors and was selected second-team All-state in Class 1A as a junior. She helped the Lyncs finish fourth in the state tournament last year and was a big part of their state championship run in 2016 as a sophomore. She and the Lyncs are off to a 3-0 start this season and open NWC play at Ferndale Wednesday.
Whatcom County Class of 2018 commits
Athlete
School
Sport
College
Casey Bauman
Nooksack Valley
Football
Montana State
Simon Burkett
Meridian
Football
Eastern Washington
Yanran Le
Squalicum
Swimming
Columbia
Sam VanLoo
Lynden Christian
Basketball
Northwest
NOTE: To report a Whatcom County student athlete who has or will sign national letter or intent to continue their athletic careers, call 360-715-2286 or email drasbach@bhamherald.com.
