Lynden Christian’s Sam VanLoo scores after getting an offensive rebound as Lynden's Jasmyne Neria, right, plays defense in a Jan. 19 game. VanLoo signed her letter of intent to play for Ken Crawford at Northwest University in Kirkland next year. Evan Abell eabell@bhamherald.com
High School Basketball

This Whatcom County star has signed her letter of intent to play basketball next year

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

December 12, 2017 04:29 PM

Lynden Christian senior Sam VanLoo has signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Northwest University in Kirkland, according to a release from the school Tuesday.

“We could not be more excited about having Sam join our program here at Northwest University,” said Northwest coach Ken Crawford, a former coach at Bellingham High. “She goes to a great high school, comes from an outstanding basketball program and will be a great fit here at NU. She is one of the top recruits that we have had come to Northwest in the last few years. We are excited about the possibilities.”

VanLoo is a 6-foot-1 post, who earned first-team All-Northwest Conference honors and was selected second-team All-state in Class 1A as a junior. She helped the Lyncs finish fourth in the state tournament last year and was a big part of their state championship run in 2016 as a sophomore. She and the Lyncs are off to a 3-0 start this season and open NWC play at Ferndale Wednesday.

Whatcom County Class of 2018 commits

Athlete

School

Sport

College

Casey Bauman

Nooksack Valley

Football

Montana State

Simon Burkett

Meridian

Football

Eastern Washington

Yanran Le

Squalicum

Swimming

Columbia

Sam VanLoo

Lynden Christian

Basketball

Northwest

NOTE: To report a Whatcom County student athlete who has or will sign national letter or intent to continue their athletic careers, call 360-715-2286 or email drasbach@bhamherald.com.

