This Lynden boys basketball player had a career-high in points off the bench

The Lynden boys basketball team used the middle quarters to pull away from Burlington-Edison and earn a 57-38 Northwest Conference win Monday at Lynden High School.
The Lions held the Tigers to just two points in the second quarter and outscored Burlington 20-11 in the third. Kobe Elsner, Blake Silves and Brock Heppner all were disruptive in the passing lanes during the third quarter.
“That really sparked us,” Lynden coach Brian Roper said. “Those deflections created easy baskets for us which allowed us to extend the lead.”
Silves came off the bench and finished with a career-high 15 points which paced Lynden. The Lions also out-rebounded Burlington by 14.
Other results
Sehome 62, Squalicum 47 – Eddy Hochsprung led the charge for the Mariners with 27 points as Sehome earned a Northwest Conference home victory. The two teams were tied at the end of the first quarter but the Mariners led the rest of the way because they took care of the ball and got to the free throw line, according to Sehome coach Steve Call. Devante’ Powell had a team-high 13 points for Squalicum.
Lakewood 61, Bellingham 54 – The visiting Red Raiders lost a Northwest Conference game to the Cougars. No other information was available at press time.
Girls
Burlington-Edison 49, Lynden 46 – With 40 seconds to go and the game tied at 46, Lynden had an open look at a 3-pointer that didn’t fall which led to a Burlington three to seal the game. Natalie Amos led the Lions with 15 points and freshman Faith Baar continued her strong play with 12 points. Lynden had 19 turnovers and played “sloppy,” according to coach Rob Adams. “It’s time to go back to the lab and tweak some lineups,” Adams said.
Lakewood 43, Bellingham 32: The host Red Raiders lost a Northwest Conference game to the Cougars. No other information was available at press time.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden (2A)
3-1
1-0
Sehome (2A)
1-3
1-0
Lakewood (2A)
5-0
1-0
Anacortes (2A)
3-0
0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-3
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
1-2
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
4-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
0-0
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
3-1
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
2-1
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-0
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
2-1
0-1
Bellingham (2A)
3-1
0-1
Squalicum (3A)
2-2
0-1
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lakewood (2A)
4-1
1-0
Sehome (2A)
4-1
1-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
3-2
1-0
Anacortes (2A)
0-4
0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-2
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
1-2
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
3-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
3-0
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
2-2
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
2-1
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
2-1
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
2-2
0-1
Lynden (2A)
1-3
0-1
Squalicum (3A)
4-1
0-1
Boys
Lakewood 61, Bellingham 54
Bellingham
—
54
Lakewood
—
61
Sehome 62, Squalicum 47
Squalicum
15
10
14
8
—
47
Sehome
15
15
15
17
—
62
Squalicum: Spencer Lloyd 0, Eric Monahan 11, Noah Martin 0, Dedrick Mitchell 9, Devante’ Powell 13, Lincoln Hofer 12, Schuyler Alton 0, Jacob Hardy 2,.
Sehome: Lucas DeLisle 2, Eddy Hochsprung 27, Michael McLin 5, Andrew Engle 0, Evan Kingma 10, Josh Dentel 2, Jamie Rowe-Moulds 3, Austin Roberts 11, Wyatt Watson 2,.
Lynden 57, Burlington-Edison 38
Burlington-Edison
12
2
11
13
—
38
Lynden
13
13
20
9
—
57
Lynden: Kobe Elsner 4, Blake Silves 15, James Marsh 5, Brock Heppner 12, Trey Labounty 4, Noah Walker 0, Dakota Baar 2, Carson Bode 2, Christian Zamora 12, Jacob Kettels 2.
Girls
Burlington-Edison 49, Lynden 46
Lynden
8
14
10
14
—
46
Burlington-Edison
17
9
12
11
—
49
Lynden:Livia Tjoelker 4, Blakely Doerge 6, Faith Baar 12, Sierra Smith 2, Keylie Hershey 2, Keyna Holleman 0, Kyla Bonsen 0, Ruby VanderHaak 5, Natalie Amos 15.
