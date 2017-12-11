High School Basketball

This Lynden boys basketball player had a career-high in points off the bench

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

December 11, 2017 10:12 PM

The Lynden boys basketball team used the middle quarters to pull away from Burlington-Edison and earn a 57-38 Northwest Conference win Monday at Lynden High School.

The Lions held the Tigers to just two points in the second quarter and outscored Burlington 20-11 in the third. Kobe Elsner, Blake Silves and Brock Heppner all were disruptive in the passing lanes during the third quarter.

“That really sparked us,” Lynden coach Brian Roper said. “Those deflections created easy baskets for us which allowed us to extend the lead.”

Silves came off the bench and finished with a career-high 15 points which paced Lynden. The Lions also out-rebounded Burlington by 14.

Other results

Sehome 62, Squalicum 47 – Eddy Hochsprung led the charge for the Mariners with 27 points as Sehome earned a Northwest Conference home victory. The two teams were tied at the end of the first quarter but the Mariners led the rest of the way because they took care of the ball and got to the free throw line, according to Sehome coach Steve Call. Devante’ Powell had a team-high 13 points for Squalicum.

Lakewood 61, Bellingham 54 – The visiting Red Raiders lost a Northwest Conference game to the Cougars. No other information was available at press time.

Girls

Burlington-Edison 49, Lynden 46 – With 40 seconds to go and the game tied at 46, Lynden had an open look at a 3-pointer that didn’t fall which led to a Burlington three to seal the game. Natalie Amos led the Lions with 15 points and freshman Faith Baar continued her strong play with 12 points. Lynden had 19 turnovers and played “sloppy,” according to coach Rob Adams. “It’s time to go back to the lab and tweak some lineups,” Adams said.

Lakewood 43, Bellingham 32: The host Red Raiders lost a Northwest Conference game to the Cougars. No other information was available at press time.

Boys scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Lynden (2A)

3-1

1-0

Sehome (2A)

1-3

1-0

Lakewood (2A)

5-0

1-0

Anacortes (2A)

3-0

0-0

Blaine (2A)

1-3

0-0

Ferndale (3A)

1-2

0-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

4-0

0-0

Meridian (1A)

0-0

0-0

Mount Baker (1A)

3-1

0-0

Nooksack Valley (1A)

2-1

0-0

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

3-0

0-0

Burlington-Edison (2A)

2-1

0-1

Bellingham (2A)

3-1

0-1

Squalicum (3A)

2-2

0-1

Girls scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Lakewood (2A)

4-1

1-0

Sehome (2A)

4-1

1-0

Burlington-Edison (2A)

3-2

1-0

Anacortes (2A)

0-4

0-0

Blaine (2A)

1-2

0-0

Ferndale (3A)

1-2

0-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

3-0

0-0

Meridian (1A)

3-0

0-0

Mount Baker (1A)

2-2

0-0

Nooksack Valley (1A)

2-1

0-0

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

2-1

0-0

Bellingham (2A)

2-2

0-1

Lynden (2A)

1-3

0-1

Squalicum (3A)

4-1

0-1

Boys

Lakewood 61, Bellingham 54

Bellingham

54

Lakewood

61

Sehome 62, Squalicum 47

Squalicum

15

10

14

8

47

Sehome

15

15

15

17

62

Squalicum: Spencer Lloyd 0, Eric Monahan 11, Noah Martin 0, Dedrick Mitchell 9, Devante’ Powell 13, Lincoln Hofer 12, Schuyler Alton 0, Jacob Hardy 2,.

Sehome: Lucas DeLisle 2, Eddy Hochsprung 27, Michael McLin 5, Andrew Engle 0, Evan Kingma 10, Josh Dentel 2, Jamie Rowe-Moulds 3, Austin Roberts 11, Wyatt Watson 2,.

Lynden 57, Burlington-Edison 38

Burlington-Edison

12

2

11

13

38

Lynden

13

13

20

9

57

Lynden: Kobe Elsner 4, Blake Silves 15, James Marsh 5, Brock Heppner 12, Trey Labounty 4, Noah Walker 0, Dakota Baar 2, Carson Bode 2, Christian Zamora 12, Jacob Kettels 2.

Girls

Burlington-Edison 49, Lynden 46

Lynden

8

14

10

14

46

Burlington-Edison

17

9

12

11

49

Lynden:Livia Tjoelker 4, Blakely Doerge 6, Faith Baar 12, Sierra Smith 2, Keylie Hershey 2, Keyna Holleman 0, Kyla Bonsen 0, Ruby VanderHaak 5, Natalie Amos 15.

