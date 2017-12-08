High School Basketball

Would Bellingham’s experience be the difference in this historic city rivalry game?

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

December 08, 2017 10:11 PM

In a battle of cross-town rivals, Bellingham used its experience to come up with a clutch free-throw here and a key rebound there to earn a 70-65 road win over Sehome Friday night.

“If they get a couple more plays to go their way the outcome could have changed,” Bellingham coach Brad McKay said.

Bellingham had a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter before Sehome made its run. But Bellingham had something that it might not have had in a tight game last year.

“If our players don’t have the experience from last year we might have allowed Sehome to creep back into the game,” McKay said.

Bellingham seniors Rits Voeut and Caden Mee combined for 27 points and were staples on offense for the Red Raiders.

Sehome’s Evan Kingma and Eddy Hochsprung combined for 34 points which was “too many points for us to give up.”

Other results

Everett 61, Ferndale 52: Everett hit 18 of 23 free-throws while Ferndale made just five which proved to be the difference in the game. James Hinson had a team-high 17 points and Sequoyah Julius followed with 15 points. Coach Mark Wright said the Golden Eagles need to work on putting themselves in a position to get to the hoop because “that’s the name of the game.”

Squalicum 63, Stanwood 56: Kendall Engelhart hit seven three-pointers en route to a season-high 29 points to give the Storm the home win. Devante’ Powell also chipped in 14 points as Squalicum improved to 2-1. “He really played like a senior out there,” Squalicum coach Dave Dickson said. “His floor game was as good as his scoring tonight.”

Forks 59, Blaine 43: Adam Vega led Blaine scorers with 12 points but it wasn’t enough to earn a road win. Ben Wallen also chipped in 12 points while Colby Knutzen added 10 of his own.

Girls

Lynden Christian 78, Arlington 41: Sam VanLoo and Avery Dykstra paced the Lyncs’ offense with 16 points each in their road victory over Arlington. Josie Bocci came off the bench and contributed 12 points as Lynden Christian improved to 3-0. The Lyncs jumped out to a 26-6 lead in the first quarter and had four players score in double figures.

Stanwood 62, Lynden 57 (OT): The Lions came back from 16 down in the second half to tie the game and head to overtime, but couldn’t come away with a road victory. Lynden thought it had hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of overtime, but the shot was waved off and traveling was called.

Ferndale 75, Everett 19: Five Ferndale players finished in double figures as the host Golden Eagles won handily Friday. Nicole Guessford (15), Jamie Johnson (11), Peyton Humbert (11), Kylie Honrud (11) and Rylee Weg (10) led the charge for Ferndale. The Golden Eagles forced 32 turnovers and only coughed the ball up 13 times themselves.

Sehome 38, Bellingham 32: The host Mariners earned a win over the visiting Red Raider Friday. No other information was available at press time.

Boys scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Anacortes (2A)

2-0

0-0

Bellingham (2A)

3-0

0-0

Blaine (2A)

1-2

0-0

Burlington-Edison (2A)

2-0

0-0

Ferndale (3A)

1-2

0-0

Lakewood (2A)

4-0

0-0

Lynden (2A)

2-1

0-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

3-0

0-0

Meridian (1A)

0-0

0-0

Mount Baker (1A)

2-1

0-0

Nooksack Valley (1A)

2-1

0-0

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

2-0

0-0

Sehome (2A)

0-3

0-0

Squalicum (3A)

2-1

0-0

Girls scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Anacortes (2A)

0-2

0-0

Bellingham (2A)

2-1

0-0

Blaine (2A)

1-2

0-0

Burlington-Edison (2A)

1-2

0-0

Ferndale (3A)

2-2

0-0

Lakewood (2A)

3-1

0-0

Lynden (2A)

1-1

0-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

3-0

0-0

Meridian (1A)

3-0

0-0

Mount Baker (1A)

2-2

0-0

Nooksack Valley (1A)

2-1

0-0

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

1-1

0-0

Sehome (2A)

3-1

0-0

Squalicum (3A)

4-0

0-0

Boys

Everett 61, Ferndale 52

Ferndale

8

18

18

8

52

Everett

16

17

14

14

61

Ferndale: AJ Rankin 6, Ian Freeman 2, James Hinson 17, Sequoyah Julius 15, Watiko Leighton 3, Larson Fairbain 3, Stewart Freeman 2, Reid Benson 4.

Bellingham 70, Sehome 65

Bellingham

20

12

20

18

70

Sehome

16

15

14

20

65

Bellingham: Rits Voeut 13, Drew McFall 9, Colm Schaefer 6, Kobey Georgen 3, Spencer Lee 15, Caden Mee 14, Trevor Jones 6, Rand Bentley 4, .

Sehome: Eddy Hochsprung 16, Michael McLin 11, Andrew Engle 0, Evan Kingma 18, Jamie Rowe-Moulds 2, Austin Roberts 10, Wyatt Watson 4, Owen Deboo 4.

Forks 59, Blaine 43

Blaine

5

11

11

16

43

Forks

14

12

16

17

59

Blaine: Ryan Turnberg 3, Colby Knutzen 10, Ben Wallen 12, Adam Vega 14, Niko Fricker 4.

Squalicum 63, Stanwood 56

Stanwood

11

12

15

18

56

Squalicum

15

14

14

20

63

Squalicum: Eric Monahan 7, Dedrick Mitchell 5, Devante’ Powell 14, Kendall Engelhart 29, Schuyler Alton 6, Jacob Hardy 2, .

Girls

Sehome 38, Bellingham 32

Bellingham

00

00

00

00

32

Sehome

00

00

00

00

38

Ferndale 75, Everett 19

Everett

3

8

5

2

19

Ferndale

26

20

15

18

75

Ferndale: Carmelita Rodriguez 0, Neomi Davidson 4, Rylee Weg 10, Ashley Thomas 0, Kylie Honrud 11, Emma Hindes 0, Aleah Washington 3, Jamie Johnson 11, Nicole Guessford 15, Peyton Humbert 11, Brianna Byrnes 9, Kim Weden 4.

Stanwood 62, Lynden 57 (OT)

Lynden

17

9

11

20

57

Stanwood

16

14

17

15

62

Lynden: Livia Tjoelker 2, Blakely Doerge 9, Faith Baar 7, Sierra Smith 9, Keylie Hershey 2, Keyna Holleman 3, Ruby VanderHaak 10, Natalie Amos 16.

Lynden Christian 78, Arlington 41

Lynden Christian

26

13

19

20

78

Arlington

6

14

14

7

41

Lynden Christian: Josie Bocci 12, Isabela Hernandez 15, Lexi Hernandez 0, Reese Dykstra 2, Riley Dykstra 3, Liv Mellema 0, Emily Mellema 0, Sam VanLoo 16, Riley VanHulzen 6, Avery Dykstra 16, Grace Sterk 8.

