Lynden’s boys basketball team made a conscious effort to outrebound Archbishop Murphy in its 62-28 road victory Thursday night.
The Lions tallied 30 rebounds compared to the Wildcats’ 12. Lynden coach Brian Roper said it was something his team can build off of going into league play next week.
“We had good energy and the guys showed a commitment to go get the ball off the glass,” Roper said.
Christian Zamora had a team-high 17 points and James Marsh chipped in 13 points of his own.
Other results Girls
Meridian 51, Bellevue Christian 45: The Meridian girls basketball team was forced to play all 10 players on the roster due to foul trouble, but it still escaped with a win Thursday. Jolee Sipma led the Trojans with 11 points and had the duty of defending both Bellevue Christian’s post players. Bellevue Christian had 22 points from the free throw line.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
2-0
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
1-0
0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-1
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
2-0
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
1-1
0-0
Lakewood (2A)
2-0
0-0
Lynden (2A)
2-1
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
3-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
0-0
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
2-1
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
2-1
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
2-0
0-0
Sehome (2A)
0-2
0-0
Squalicum (3A)
1-1
0-0
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
0-1
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
2-0
0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-2
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
1-2
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
1-2
0-0
Lakewood (2A)
2-0
0-0
Lynden (2A)
1-1
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
1-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
3-0
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
1-2
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
2-1
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
1-1
0-0
Sehome (2A)
2-1
0-0
Squalicum (3A)
3-0
0-0
Boys
Lynden 62, Archbishop Murphy 28
Lynden
28
20
12
2
—
62
Archbishop Murphy
4
10
10
8
—
28
Lynden: Kobe Elsner 0, Blake Silves 8, James Marsh 13, Brock Heppner 5, Trey Labounty 6, Noah Walker 6, Carson Bode 4, Christian Zamora 17, Jacob Kettels 3.
Girls
Meridian 51, Bellevue Christian 45
Meridian
—
51
Bellevue Christian
—
45
