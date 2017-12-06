High School Basketball

Would offense or defense play the bigger factor in Squalicum’s quest to stay perfect?

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

December 06, 2017 09:54 PM

The Squalicum girls basketball has yet to lose a game so far this season as the Storm beat Meadowdale 46-26 Wednesday at Squalicum High School.

Chalae Wolters had a game-high 24 points while Leah Austin tallied 13 rebounds. Austin snagged 16 boards in the Storm’s previous game.

But the tale of the night was Squalicum’s defense as the Storm allowed only two points in the first quarter and held the Mavericks to below double-digit scoring in all but the final quarter.

“It was just a great defensive effort,” Squalicum coach Vic Wolffis said. “We had great communication and movement which allowed us to build a lead.”

Other results

Lynden Christian 64, Templestowe College 48 – Junior Isabela Hernandez paced the Lynden Christian girls basketball team with 14 points in its win Wednesday. Avery Dykstra (11 points) and Sam VanLoo (10 points) also contributed to give the Lions their second win of the season. LC got off to a hot start in this one as it dropped 23 points in the first quarter compared to Templestowe’s 16.

Boys

Lynden Christian 71, Templestowe College 54 – The Lynden Christian basketball teams got the opportunity to play an Australian school and both teams came away with a unique experience – and wins. The boys team got a team-high 25 points from Cole Bajema while George DeJong added 16 points of his own. “It’s a totally awesome experience,” Lynden Christian coach Roger DeBoer said of getting to play the Aussies. “They’re having dinner with each other right now.”

Boys scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Anacortes (2A)

2-0

0-0

Bellingham (2A)

1-0

0-0

Blaine (2A)

1-1

0-0

Burlington-Edison (2A)

2-0

0-0

Ferndale (3A)

1-1

0-0

Lakewood (2A)

2-0

0-0

Lynden (2A)

1-1

0-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

3-0

0-0

Meridian (1A)

0-0

0-0

Mount Baker (1A)

2-1

0-0

Nooksack Valley (1A)

2-1

0-0

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

2-0

0-0

Sehome (2A)

0-2

0-0

Squalicum (3A)

1-1

0-0

Girls scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Anacortes (2A)

0-1

0-0

Bellingham (2A)

2-0

0-0

Blaine (2A)

1-2

0-0

Burlington-Edison (2A)

1-2

0-0

Ferndale (3A)

1-2

0-0

Lakewood (2A)

2-0

0-0

Lynden (2A)

1-1

0-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

1-0

0-0

Meridian (1A)

2-0

0-0

Mount Baker (1A)

1-2

0-0

Nooksack Valley (1A)

2-1

0-0

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

1-1

0-0

Sehome (2A)

2-1

0-0

Squalicum (3A)

3-0

0-0

Boys

Lynden Christian 71, Templestowe College

Templestowe College

14

13

13

14

54

Lynden Christian

18

15

21

17

71

Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 2, Cole Bajema 25, Andrew DeVries 10, Michael Lancaster 0, Bryce Bouwman 0, Luke Bos 9, , Cole Langstraat 9, George DeJong 16, Jake Lieboldt 0.

Girls

Lynden Christian 64, Templestowe College 48

Templestowe College

16

13

12

7

48

Lynden Christian

23

16

12

13

64

Lynden Christian: Josie Bocci 9, Isabela Hernandez 14, Lexi Hernandez 2, Reese Dykstra 0, Riley Dykstra 6, Liv Mellema 0, Emily Mellema 0, Sam VanLoo 10, Riley VanHulzen 6, Avery Dykstra 11, Grace Sterk 6.

Squalicum 48, Meadowdale 26

Meadowdale

2

7

7

10

26

Squalicum

13

17

10

8

48

Squalicum: Des’ree Henry 3, Mariana Madera 8, Grace Schroder 3, Josie Andert 6, Chalae Wolters 24, Carmi Fenner 4.

