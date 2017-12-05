High School Basketball

Creating greats shots and playing sound defense are the two staples of this team

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

December 05, 2017 10:19 PM

The Mount Baker boys basketball team had one of its best defensive games of the young season in its 63-41 victory over Oak Harbor Tuesday at Mount Baker High School.

The Mountaineers led the entire game and forced Oak Harbor into turnovers which led to easy transition points. Mount Baker coach Rob Gray said his team’s defense helped limit their oppositions chances and eventually allowed the Mountaineers to coast to a win in the fourth quarter.

The Mount Baker offense also stood out but not for its flashiness. The leading scorer was Kaleb Bass with 12 points but three other Mountaineer players finished with eight points.

“We share the ball well and have reasonably skilled offensive players,” Gray said. “One of the things we talk about it creating great shots for each other and we did that tonight.”

Other results

Marysville-Pilchuck 65, Squalicum 48: The Squalicum Storm boys basketball team dropped its first game of the season to Marysville-Pilchuck Tuesday. Devante’ Powell and Kendall Engelhart each had a team-high 16 points but a 27-point second quarter by Marysville was too much for the Storm to overcome.

Ferndale 69, Mariner 54: The host Golden Eagles earned a non-league win over the Marauders. No other information was available at press time.

Lynden 71, Semiahmoo Secondary 46: The host Lions earned a non-league win over the Totems. No other information was available at press time.

Girls

Lord Tweedsmuir 55, Blaine 39: Josie Deming’s team-high 20 points weren’t enough for the Borderites to snag a victory from Lord Tweedsmuir Tuesday. Blaine trailed from the first quarter on and only got significant contributions from Deming and Brynn Hallberg who had eight points.

Bellevue Christian 35, Nooksack Valley 32: Nooksack Valley received 17 points from Katrina Gimmaka but it came just short of earning a victory over Bellevue Christian Tuesday. Kora Larsen also chipped in 11 points for the Pioneers but Nooksack was outscored by one point in the second, third and fourth quarters which proved to be the difference in the game.

Sehome 55, Mountlake Terrace 31: The host Mariners earned a non-league win over the Hawks. No other information was available at press time.

Boys scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Anacortes (2A)

1-0

0-0

Bellingham (2A)

1-0

0-0

Blaine (2A)

1-1

0-0

Burlington-Edison (2A)

1-0

0-0

Ferndale (3A)

1-1

0-0

Lakewood (2A)

1-0

0-0

Lynden (2A)

1-1

0-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

2-0

0-0

Meridian (1A)

0-0

0-0

Mount Baker (1A)

2-1

0-0

Nooksack Valley (1A)

2-1

0-0

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

2-0

0-0

Sehome (2A)

0-2

0-0

Squalicum (3A)

1-1

0-0

Girls scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Anacortes (2A)

0-1

0-0

Bellingham (2A)

2-0

0-0

Blaine (2A)

1-1

0-0

Burlington-Edison (2A)

0-2

0-0

Ferndale (3A)

1-2

0-0

Lakewood (2A)

1-0

0-0

Lynden (2A)

1-0

0-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

1-0

0-0

Meridian (1A)

2-0

0-0

Mount Baker (1A)

0-2

0-0

Nooksack Valley (1A)

2-1

0-0

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

0-1

0-0

Sehome (2A)

1-1

0-0

Squalicum (3A)

3-0

0-0

Boys

Mount Baker 63, Oak Harbor 41

Oak Harbor

9

9

5

18

41

Mount Baker

18

8

17

20

63

Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 8, David Vetkov 7, Caleb Forbes 0, Kaleb Bass 12, , Hayden Linderman 0, Carter Backstrom 7, Carson Engholm 8, Jason Lee 3, Thomas Barbo 8, Michael Kentner 4, Michael Whitson 6.

Ferndale 69, Mariner 54

Mariner

54

Ferndale

69

Lynden 71, Semiahmoo Secondary 46

Semiahmoo Secondary

46

Lynden

71

Marysville-Pilchuck 65, Squalicum 48

Squalicum

12

13

7

16

48

Marysville-Pilchuck

7

27

11

19

65

Squalicum: Spencer Lloyd 2, Eric Monahan 5, Noah Martin 1, Dedrick Mitchell 3, Devante’ Powell 16, Kendall Engelhart 16, J Martin 2, Hofer 3.

Girls

Bellevue Christian 35, Nooksack Valley 32

Bellevue Christian

5

10

11

9

35

Nooksack Valley

5

9

10

8

32

Nooksack Valley: Kora Larsen 11, Maya Galley 2, Vanessa Galindo 0, Brooke DeBeeld 0, Karley Stremler 1, Jenna Tenkley 1, Kayleasha Davis 0, Jenna Compton 0, Katrina Gimmaka 17, Maddie Martin 0.

Sehome 55, Mountlake Terrace 31

Mountlake Terrace

00

Sehome

00

Lord Tweedsmuir 55, Blaine 39

Lord Tweedsmuir

16

15

12

12

55

Blaine

12

8

6

13

39

Blaine: Brynn Hallberg 3, Alexis Hallberg 5, Ashley Dickerson 8, Emma Mulryan 0, Josie Deming 20, Maya Ball 2, Lilyana Hockstedler 1.

