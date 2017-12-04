How did Brianna Byrnes impact the game for Ferndale without scoring any points?

The Ferndale girls basketball team earned its first win of the season Monday with a 67-20 road victory over Oak Harbor.
Brianna Byrnes didn’t have any points, but what she lacked in scoring she made up for with defense as she collected 11 steals.
“She did a great job of getting the steals and then feeding other players for layups,” Ferndale coach Mike Ivy said.
The Golden Eagles forced Oak Harbor into 30 turnovers while only turning the ball over 13 times.
Kylie Honrud led Ferndale with 15 points while also pulling in nine rebounds.
Other results
Squalicum 57, Everett 30 – The Storm traveled to Everett Monday and soundly beat the Seagulls. Chalae Wolters finished with a team-high 13 points and nailed 3 three-pointers. The Storm hit 11 three pointers as a team.
Boys
Nooksack Valley 53, University Prep 30 – After a quick bus trip down to Seattle, the Nooksack Valley boys basketball team came out focused and earned a win. Casey Bauman had a team-high 14 points and coach Rich Skillman said Jordan Veening played his best game of the season so far.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
1-0
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
1-0
0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-1
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
1-0
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
0-1
0-0
Lakewood (2A)
1-0
0-0
Lynden (2A)
0-1
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
2-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
0-0
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
1-1
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
2-1
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
2-0
0-0
Sehome (2A)
0-2
0-0
Squalicum (3A)
1-0
0-0
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
0-1
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
2-0
0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-1
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
0-2
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
1-2
0-0
Lakewood (2A)
1-0
0-0
Lynden (2A)
1-0
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
1-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
2-0
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
0-2
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
2-0
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
0-1
0-0
Sehome (2A)
1-1
0-0
Squalicum (3A)
3-0
0-0
Boys
Nooksack Valley 53, University Prep 30
Nooksack Valley
10
18
17
8
—
53
University Prep
7
8
11
4
—
30
Nooksack Valley: Matthew Pratt 0, Ty Rawls 6, Ryan Veening 6, Casey Bauman 14, Baylor Galley 5, Jordan Veening 10, Zach Johnson 9, Kyle Veldman 1, Cody Coppinger 2, .
Girls
Squalicum 57, Everett 30
Squalicum
—
57
Everett
—
30
Squalicum: Chalae Wolters 13, Josie Andert 8, Mady Blackwell 8.
Ferndale 67, Oak Harbor 20
Ferndale
15
16
17
19
—
67
Oak Harbor
0
5
6
9
—
20
Ferndale: Carmelita Rodriguez 5, Neomi Davidson 5, Rylee Weg 9, Ashley Thomas 0, Kylie Honrud 15, Emma Hindes 11, Aleah Washington 3, Jamie Johnson 3, Nicole Guessford 3, Peyton Humbert 6, Brianna Byrnes 0, Kim Weden 8.
