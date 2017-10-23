Referees converse during a girls' basketball game between Lynden Christian and Burlington-Edison in 2015. The Northwest Board of Basketball Officials is seeking members to officiate high school and middle school boys and girls basketball games.
High School Basketball

Always wanted to turn a gym full of people against you? Here’s your chance this winter

Bellingham Herald Staff

October 23, 2017 4:17 PM

The Northwest Board of Basketball Officials is seeking members to officiate high school and middle school boys and girls basketball games this winter.

Anyone interested in officiating is invited to attend the first training session at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at LaVenture Middle School in Mount Vernon, 1200 LaVenture Road.

The NWB provides officials for games in Whatcom, Skagit, Island and San Juan counties, and members can chose to officiate boys or girls games or both. Middle school games begin in November, while high school games begin after Thanksgiving.

For more information, contact Steve Somers (360-815-1399) about boys officiating, Brian Lindgren (360-720-4856) about girls officiating or visit. NorthwestBoard.com.

