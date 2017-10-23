Always wanted to turn a gym full of people against you? Here’s your chance this winter

The Northwest Board of Basketball Officials is seeking members to officiate high school and middle school boys and girls basketball games this winter.
Anyone interested in officiating is invited to attend the first training session at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at LaVenture Middle School in Mount Vernon, 1200 LaVenture Road.
The NWB provides officials for games in Whatcom, Skagit, Island and San Juan counties, and members can chose to officiate boys or girls games or both. Middle school games begin in November, while high school games begin after Thanksgiving.
For more information, contact Steve Somers (360-815-1399) about boys officiating, Brian Lindgren (360-720-4856) about girls officiating or visit. NorthwestBoard.com.
