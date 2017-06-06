These four Whatcom girls basketball players are headed to an all-state basketball game

Mount Baker’s Danielle Tyler, right, dribbles toward the hoop as her teammate Haylee Malone sets a screen on Cashmere’s Hailey Van Lith in the 1A state championship game March 4 at the Yakima Valley SunDome. Tyler was one of four Whatcom County players selected to the 2017 Washington/North Idaho All-State Girls Basketball games. Evan Abell eabell@bhamherald.com