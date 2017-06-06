These four Whatcom girls basketball players are headed to an all-state basketball game

Sophomore guard Danielle Tyler from the Class 1A state champion Mount Baker girls basketball team and a trio of Meridian players have been selected to play in the 2017 Washington/North Idaho All-State Girls Basketball games.
Tyler averaged 13.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and logged 40 assists and 70 steals to help the Mountaineers to their first state title in March.
She will be joined on the West 1A roster by Meridian sophomore guard Kyrin Baklund (11.3 points per game, 3.0 rebouds, 39 assists, 41 steals), junior post Kiana Gray (10.0 points per game, 10.0 rebounds per game) and sophomore guard Ellesse FitzGerald (11.6 points per game, 3.4 rebounds, 62 assists, 44 steals).
The games will be held Saturday, June 17, at the HUB Sports Center in Liberty Lake. The 1A game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., following the 1:30 p.m. Class B game and before the 5:30 p.m. 2A/3A game.
