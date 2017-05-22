He returned home to coach, but now he’s back to lead this Whatcom basketball team

Scott Larrabee, a face that should be familiar to Whatcom County basketball fans though he spent much of the past six years away from the area, has been hired as the new girls basketball coach at Sehome, according to a press release from Mariners athletic director Colin Cushman.
“We are confident that he will make an excellent addition to the Sehome coaching staff,” Cushman said in the release.
Larrabee coached the Ferndale boys basketball program for seven seasons from 2004-11, before he stepped down to spend more time with his family.
While with the Golden Eagles, Larrabee led them to a 62-92 mark overall and as deep at the Class 3A Northwest District Tournament semifinals in 2009.
After leaving Ferndale, Larrabee moved back to his home state of Indiana, where he coached the Whiteland High School girls program in 2011-12 and the Shelbyville High School girls team from 2013-16. During those four seasons, his teams compiled a 33-56 record.
Before coming to Ferndale, Larrabee played four years for the University of Alaska Anchorage and was selected to the Pacific West’s Academic All-Conference team in 2000, when he was a senior starting point guard for the Seawolves. He also served as a graduate assistant coach at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas.
Larrabee is currently teaching Physical Education at Shuksan Middle School.
He takes over the Mariners girls program from Kim Kirk, who announced after last season that she was stepping away to focus her attention on her family after leading Sehome for nine seasons. She led the program to a 95-119 record and into the Class 2A district tournament six times, twice advancing to the regional round of the Class 2A State Tournament.
Last season Sehome tied for seventh in the Northwest Conference and advanced within one win of making a third trip to the state’s Sweet 16 before finishing with a 13-10 mark.
