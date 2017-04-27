These two Whatcom County seniors will be playing in the WIBCA State Showcase

A pair of Whatcom County seniors are scheduled to play in the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association’s 15th Annual State Basketball Showcase May 6-7 at Bellevue College.
Sehome’s JaKobe Woodfork, a 6-foot-1 wing who averaged 5.6 points per game for the Mariners last season, and Lummi’s Trazil Lane, who was selected the Associated Press’ Class 1B State Player of the Year after averaging 20.7 points and leading the Blackhawks to the 1B state championship game, are listed as players to watch on the Northwest and the Seattle rosters, respectively.
The tournament will feature 160 of the top players from Washington and Idaho and tips off at 10 a.m. Saturday. The championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday. The WIBCA website lists the event as an opportunity for recruitable players to be exposed to college coaches and evaluators.
