Legendary Lynden basketball coach Jake Maberry dies

Hall of Fame basketball coach Jake Maberry, who led Lynden to four state championships, died Sunday at age 86.
A family member confirmed Maberry’s passing to the Lynden Tribune.
Maberry’s death day after the school’s current football coach, Curt Kramme, died of cancer on Saturday.
Maberry coached at Lynden for 27 years, winning state titles in 1961, 1962, 1967 and 1981. The gymnasium at Lynden High is named after him.
He led Lynden to 16 league titles and was inducted into the Washington Coaches Hall of Fame in 1992.
