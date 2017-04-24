High School Basketball

April 24, 2017 7:38 AM

Legendary Lynden basketball coach Jake Maberry dies

Bellingham Herald Staff

LYNDEN

Hall of Fame basketball coach Jake Maberry, who led Lynden to four state championships, died Sunday at age 86.

A family member confirmed Maberry’s passing to the Lynden Tribune.

Maberry’s death day after the school’s current football coach, Curt Kramme, died of cancer on Saturday.

Maberry coached at Lynden for 27 years, winning state titles in 1961, 1962, 1967 and 1981. The gymnasium at Lynden High is named after him.

He led Lynden to 16 league titles and was inducted into the Washington Coaches Hall of Fame in 1992.

This story will be updated.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game

Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game 1:39

Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game
TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships 2:30

TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships
Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title 1:37

Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title

View More Video

Sports Videos