If you thought he was good as a freshman, he only kept getting better and better

It seems like a lifetime ago since Damek Mitchell wasn’t in the starting lineup for the Squalicum boys basketball team, but it was only four seasons ago that Whatcom County was first introduced to his sweet outside shot, ability to drive the lane and his winning smile.

“There aren’t words to describe what Damek meant to the program on and off the court, “ Storm coach Dave Dickson said after Mitchell played his final game in Squalicum blue and gray in the regional round of the Class 3A State Tournament. “He got better every year with hard work and attention to detail.”

And Mitchell was pretty darned good to begin with, averaging 11.2 points and earning second-team All-Northwest Conference honors as a freshman starter.

By the time he was senior, Mitchell was more than doubling that average, as he led Whatcom County with 24.6 points per game this season.

For his outstanding season, Mitchell has been selected The Bellingham Herald’s All-Whatcom County Boys Basketball player of the Year.

“It’s neat to see guys that are good players that want to become better, “ Dickson said before the season. “And he’s an example of that. Not satisfied with where he’s at; always working to get better.”

Mitchell was extremely productive as a senior, scoring in double figures in all 23 games for Squalicum this year. In fact, there were only four games he failed to reach 20 points.

His lowest point output of the season came in a 70-54 win over Marysville-Pilchuck on Dec. 6, and all the senior did in that game was grab 12 rebounds and dish out 11 assists to go with his 10 points, marking the first triple-double Dickson, a WIBCA Hall of Fame inductee, had ever coached.

“It was just hustle, getting my players open shots and scoring the ball,” Mitchell said of the game. “It was a fun time.”

Mitchell scored 30 or more points five times, including a season-high 38 in a Jan. 3 win over Lynden Christian.

But all the while, he displayed a team-first attitude.

He guided the Storm to a 18-5 record overall, a tie for second-place in the Northwest Conference standings and spot in the state regionals in Squalicum’s first year at the Class 3A level.

For his efforts, Mitchell was selected the Northwest Conference MVP and picked to play in the WIBCA All-State Games.

Now, hard as it seems, Whatcom County must bid adieu to Mitchell, as he goes on to the next step in his basketball career and his life – playing for Lewis-Clark State, which he signed with before the start of his senior season.