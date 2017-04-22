She’d been asking for a title since she was 5; all it took was scoring a little less

It didn’t take Lynden girls basketball coach Rob Adams long to figure out he had something special when Elisa Kooiman arrived on the varsity scene four seasons ago. All she did as a freshman was average 14.5 points per game and hit a pair of late free throws against Ellensburg to help the Lions claim third in the 2014 Class 2A State Tournament.

She went on to average 17.3 points per game as a sophomore and 19.0 as a junior while leading Lynden to sixth-place and second-place trophies at state the next two years.

But Adams said before the season if Kooiman was to truly have a special senior season before heading off to play collegiately at Northwest Nazarene, she was going to have to score less in 2016-17 – saying the 12- to 17-points per game average would be about perfect for his standout.

“This summer, she really changed her mindset from being a great scorer to being a complete player,” Adams said before the start of the season. “We need her to be a facilitator and have others around her step up. We need her not to focus so much on how much she scores but when she scores.”

Kooiman found the perfect balance, as she not only led Whatcom County with 14.6 points per game, she also achieved a lifelong dream of winning a state title. For her efforts, she has been selected The Bellingham Herald’s All-Whatcom County Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year.

“This has been my dream since I was a little girl,” Kooiman said after Lynden beat Burlington-Edison 44-36 in the state title game last month. “I've asked for the same thing every year on my birthday since I was 5 years old. ... Getting a chance to listen to ‘We Are The Champions’ finally is something I've dreamed of for a long time.”

Kooiman certainly played a big part in that dream coming true, as she scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the title game. She ended up being selected tournament MVP after averaging 17.7 points during the tournament.

But it was her leadership and the intangibles she brought to the court that may have made the biggest difference for the Lions in Yakima and throughout the season.

“She really kept her composure,” Adams said after the title game. “Instead of trying to beat people with her physicality, she was doing it with her basketball IQ. She rose to the occasion all week long.”

The 6-foot guard also was selected first-team All-Northwest Conference and was a first-team All-State selection in Class 2A.