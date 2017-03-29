She led Lynden to a state title; now she’ll try to help her state continue its dominance

Lynden senior Elisa Kooiman has been selected to participate in the 23rd Annual Truax Memorial Northwest Shootout all-star basketball game April 15 at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon.
Kooiman, who has signed to play basketball at Northwest Nazarene next year, was one of 10 top Washington state seniors selected to the team to face an all-star squad from Oregon. Washington has won 11 of the past 12 meetings.
Kooiman scored a Whatcom County-high 14.8 points per game this season, while leading the Lions to a Class 2A state title earlier this month. She was selected first-team All-Northwest Conference for a fourth straight year. Kooiman also was selected MVP of the 2A state tournament and to the Associated Press’ Class 2A All-State team.
The shootout includes three-days of events and practices for selected players, wrapping up with the girls all-star game at 4 p.m. and the boys game at 6 p.m.
