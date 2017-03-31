Nooksack Valley’s Sande to play basketball close to home

Nooksack Valley senior Rachel Sande signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball for Whatcom Community College on Friday afternoon in a ceremony in the Pioneers’ Kay LeMaster Gymnasium.
Sande was Nooksack’s second leading scorer at 12.3 points per game last season, finishing behind only Katrina Gimmaka’s 13.8. Sande recorded a season-high 19 points in a Dec. 16 win over Blaine and scored in double figures 11 times.
The Pioneers went 11-9 but did not qualify for the Class 1A Northwest District Tournament behind three teams that went on to qualify for the state tournament, including eventual 1A state champion Mount Baker.
Whatcom County Class of 2017 signings
Athlete
School
Sport
College
Anthony Ball
Blaine
Football
Puget Sound
T.J. Bass
Mount Baker
Football
Idaho
Peyton Fullner
Lynden
Soccer
Central Washington
Christina Funk
Sehome
Soccer
Central Washington
Jessica Ganow
Sehome
Volleyball
Skagit Valley College
Alice Hiebert
Bellingham
Soccer
Western Washington
Jacob Hommes
Lynden
Football
Northwestern College
Matt James
Ferndale
Baseball
Yakima CC
Maxwell Jeffrey
Ferndale
Baseball
Corban
Bekah Jensen
Bellingham
Lacrosse
Fort Lewis
Jocelyn Johnson
Bellingham
Volleyball
Colorado School of Mines
Morgan Jones
Bellingham
Soccer
Evergreen State
Buddy Juneau
Ferndale
Baseball
Everett CC
Austin Kelstrup
Blaine
Football
College of the Canyons
Rowan King
Squalicum
Swimming
Pacific
Elisa Kooiman
Lynden
Basketball
Northwest Nazarene
Jalen Kortlever
Blaine
Football
Benedictine
Sophia Lawrence
Bellingham
Volleyball
George Fox
Winterhawk Leighton
Ferndale
Football
Central Washington
Damek Mitchell
Squalicum
Basketball
Lewis-Clark State
Ben Peterson
Squalicum
Football
Air Force
Brisen Pearson
Bellingham
Swimming
Southwest Oregon CC
Jared Phillips
Blaine
Football
Pacific Lutheran
Mason Rathkamp
Sehome
Soccer
Western Washington
Rachel Sande
Nooksack Valley
Basketball
Whatcom CC
Mason Shaw
Ferndale
Baseball
Yakima CC
Kendra Steele
Squalicum
Soccer
Portland
Tanner Steele
Lynden
Football
Carroll College
Whitney Walker
Ferndale
Beach volleyball
Texas A&M-Kingsville
Ruby Watson
Sehome
Cross country/track
Rice
Jack Wendling
Squalicum
Football
Central Washington
Drew Westford
Ferndale
Softball
Fairfield
Sydney Wong
Squalicum
Swimming
San Diego
Joe Worley
Bellingham
Soccer
Skagit Valley College
Jackson Zerba
Bellingham
Lacrosse
Westminster College
NOTE: To report a Whatcom County student athlete who has or will sign national letter or intent to continue their athletic careers, call 360-715-2286 or email sports@bhamherald.com.
