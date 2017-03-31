High School Basketball

Nooksack Valley’s Sande to play basketball close to home

By David Rasbach

Nooksack Valley senior Rachel Sande signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball for Whatcom Community College on Friday afternoon in a ceremony in the Pioneers’ Kay LeMaster Gymnasium.

Sande was Nooksack’s second leading scorer at 12.3 points per game last season, finishing behind only Katrina Gimmaka’s 13.8. Sande recorded a season-high 19 points in a Dec. 16 win over Blaine and scored in double figures 11 times.

The Pioneers went 11-9 but did not qualify for the Class 1A Northwest District Tournament behind three teams that went on to qualify for the state tournament, including eventual 1A state champion Mount Baker.

Whatcom County Class of 2017 signings

Athlete

School

Sport

College

Anthony Ball

Blaine

Football

Puget Sound

T.J. Bass

Mount Baker

Football

Idaho

Peyton Fullner

Lynden

Soccer

Central Washington

Christina Funk

Sehome

Soccer

Central Washington

Jessica Ganow

Sehome

Volleyball

Skagit Valley College

Alice Hiebert

Bellingham

Soccer

Western Washington

Jacob Hommes

Lynden

Football

Northwestern College

Matt James

Ferndale

Baseball

Yakima CC

Maxwell Jeffrey

Ferndale

Baseball

Corban

Bekah Jensen

Bellingham

Lacrosse

Fort Lewis

Jocelyn Johnson

Bellingham

Volleyball

Colorado School of Mines

Morgan Jones

Bellingham

Soccer

Evergreen State

Buddy Juneau

Ferndale

Baseball

Everett CC

Austin Kelstrup

Blaine

Football

College of the Canyons

Rowan King

Squalicum

Swimming

Pacific

Elisa Kooiman

Lynden

Basketball

Northwest Nazarene

Jalen Kortlever

Blaine

Football

Benedictine

Sophia Lawrence

Bellingham

Volleyball

George Fox

Winterhawk Leighton

Ferndale

Football

Central Washington

Damek Mitchell

Squalicum

Basketball

Lewis-Clark State

Ben Peterson

Squalicum

Football

Air Force

Brisen Pearson

Bellingham

Swimming

Southwest Oregon CC

Jared Phillips

Blaine

Football

Pacific Lutheran

Mason Rathkamp

Sehome

Soccer

Western Washington

Rachel Sande

Nooksack Valley

Basketball

Whatcom CC

Mason Shaw

Ferndale

Baseball

Yakima CC

Kendra Steele

Squalicum

Soccer

Portland

Tanner Steele

Lynden

Football

Carroll College

Whitney Walker

Ferndale

Beach volleyball

Texas A&M-Kingsville

Ruby Watson

Sehome

Cross country/track

Rice

Jack Wendling

Squalicum

Football

Central Washington

Drew Westford

Ferndale

Softball

Fairfield

Sydney Wong

Squalicum

Swimming

San Diego

Joe Worley

Bellingham

Soccer

Skagit Valley College

Jackson Zerba

Bellingham

Lacrosse

Westminster College

NOTE: To report a Whatcom County student athlete who has or will sign national letter or intent to continue their athletic careers, call 360-715-2286 or email sports@bhamherald.com.

