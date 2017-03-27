Which Whatcom County basketball players appeared on the All-State team this year?

For the second time in three seasons, Trazil Lane led the Lummi boys basketball team to the Class 1B state championship game earlier this month, and once again the Associated Press has rewarded him by selecting Lane the Class 1B All-State Player of the Year.
The Associated Press released its annual All-State team for each classification on Monday, following a statewide poll of sports writers and editors.
Lane was the only Whatcom County player to earn Player of the Year honors in a classification. He also earned the award as as sophomore in 2015.
Lane averaged 20.8 points per game this season in helping the Blackhawks to a 21-5 record and a shot at the second state title in program history – a quest that came to a finish with a 47-40 loss to Sunnyside Christian in the championship game.
Lynden Christian sophomore Cole Bajema was the only other Whatcom County boy to make the All-State team, as he received honorable mention recognition in Class 1A. Bajema scored 18.5 points per game and helped the Lyncs to a fifth-place trophy at state.
Lynden senior Elisa Kooiman and Mount Baker junior Stephanie Soares were first-team selections on the girls team in Class 2A and 1A, respectively, after helping lead their teams to state titles.
Kooiman, who will be moving on to Northwest Nazarene next year, led the county with 14.5 points per game in helping the Lions claim the second 2A state title in program history.
Soares, a 6-foot-6 forward, led the Mountaineers to their first state title with 13.7 points per game. Sophomore teammate Danielle Tyler joined her, as she was selected honorable mention after averaging 11.6 points per game.
Lynden Christian’s Avery Dykstra also was selected honorable mention in Class 1A after she averaged 11.9 points per game and helped the Lyncs place fourth at state.
Nathan Hale’s Michael Porter was selected the Boys State Player of the Year for all classifications, while Bishop Blanchet’s Jadyn Bush and Mercer Island’s Anna Luce shared Girls State Player of the Year honors.
All-State basketball
The Associated Press Washington all-state basketball teams for boys and girls by classification as voted on by sports writers and editors from around the state:
Boys state player of the year (all classes): Michael Porter Jr., sr., Nathan Hale.
Girls co-state player of the year (all classes): Jadyn Bush, sr., Bishop Blanchet and Anna Luce, sr., Mercer Island.
Class 4A boys
Player of the year: Cameron Cranston, sr., Union.
First team: Cameron Cranston, sr., Union; Malcolm Cola, sr., Federal Way; Darius LuBom, sr., Kentwood; Carson Tuttle, jr., Kamiak; Tyler Kurtz, sr., Richland.
Honorable mention: Riley Sorn, jr., Richland; Anton Watson, soph., Gonzaga Prep; Marcus Stephens, sr., Federal Way; Colby Kyle, jr., Monroe; Rayvaughn Bolton, sr., Kentwood.
Class 3A boys
Player of the year: Michael Porter Jr., sr., Nathan Hale.
First team: Michael Porter Jr., sr., Nathan Hale; Jaylen Nowell, sr., Garfield; Nate Pryor, sr., West Seattle; Daejon Davis, sr., Garfield; Trevante Anderson, jr., Lincoln.
Honorable mention: Kevin Porter Jr., Rainier Beach; TJ Mickelson, sr., Capital; Erik Stevenson, jr., Timberline; Jontay Porter, jr., Nathan Hale; Emmitt Matthews Jr., jr., Wilson.
Class 2A boys
Player of the year: Roberto Gittens, sr., Foss.
First team: Roberto Gittens, sr., Foss; Elijah Pepper, so., Selah; Hodges Bailey, sr., Centralia; Donald Scott, sr., Foss; Will Burghardt, sr., Mark Morris.
Honorable mention: Scott Blakney, sr., Prosser; Jett Sobota, sr., Clarkston; Jesse Keltner, sr., Anacortes; Bryce Mulder, sr. Woodland; Hunter Jacob, sr., Wapato; Brian Marty, sr., Tumwater.
Class 1A boys
Player of the year: Trey Delp, sr., Zillah.
First team: Trey Delp, sr., Zillah; Corey Kispert, sr., King’s; Marky Adams, sr., Forks; JR Delgado, sr., Warden; Ryan Maine, sr., Freeman.
Honorable mention: Jack Adams III, sr., Hoquiam; Cole Bajema, soph., Lynden Christian; Jake Wise, sr., La Center; Nate Whitaker, sr., Zillah.
Class 2B boys
Player of the year: Brock Ravet, soph., Kittitas.
First team: Brock Ravet, soph., Kittitas; Luke Lovelady, sr., Life Christian; Matt Poquette, jr., Morton-White Pass; Ryan Ricks, sr., Northwest Christian; Edgar Najera, sr., Brewster.
Honorable mention: Wyatt Stanley, sr., Napavine; Chase Burnham, sr., Liberty; Wesley Abrams, sr., White Swan; Reece Wallace, jr., Toledo; Jared Cattell, jr., Crosspoint.
Class 1B boys
Player of the year: Trazil Lane, sr., Lummi.
First team: Trazil Lane, sr., Lummi; Zach Cain, jr., Taholah; Luke Wagenaar, jr., Sunnyside Christian; PJ Talen, sr., Tacoma Baptist; Peyton Nielsen, jr., Almira-Coulee-Hartline.
Honorable mention: Kenrick Doherty Jr., sr., Neah Bay; Cade Bosma, jr., Sunnyside Christian; Bailey Moss, sr., Chief Kitsap; Ryan Moffet, fr., Odessa-Harrington.
Class 4A girls
Player of the year: Lexie Hull, jr. Central Valley.
First team: Lexie Hull, jr., Central Valley; Taya Corosdale, sr. Bothell; Shalyse Smith, jr., Bellarmine Prep; JaQuaya Miller, soph., Kentridge; McKenzi Williams, sr., Auburn Riverside.
Honorable mention: Samantha Fatkin, sr., Glacier Peak; Emilee Maldonado, sr., Sunnyside; Paisley Johnson, sr., Glacier Peak; Jamie Loera, jr., Moses Lake.
Class 3A girls
Player of the year: Jadyn Bush, sr., Bishop Blanchet.
First team: Jadyn Bush, sr., Bishop Blanchet; T’ea Adams, sr., Juanita; Josie Matz, sr., Wilson; Promise Taylor, sr., Sammamish; Anna Luce, sr., Mercer Island.
Honorable mention: Kaprice Boston, sr., Lynnwood; Tianna Brown, jr. Bethel; Juanita Agosto, sr., Garfield; Brynna Maxwell, soph., Gig Harbor; Taryn Shelley, sr., Shorewood; Oumou Toure, soph., Kamiakin.
Class 2A girls
Player of the year: Kendall Bird, sr., White River.
First team: Kendall Bird, sr., White River; Elisa Kooiman, sr., Lynden; Emma Duff, sr., Black Hills; Alexius Foster, sr., Franklin Pierce; Brandy Smith, sr., Burlington-Edison.
Honorable mention: Julia Johnson, jr., W.F. West; Janealle Sutterlict, soph., Wapato; Sierra Snyder, sr., Tumwater; Elle Burland, sr., East Valley (Spokane); Katie Campana, sr., Olympic.
Class 1A girls
Player of the year: Jill Townsend, sr., Okanogan.
First team: Jill Townsend, sr., Okanogan; Hailey Van Lith, fr., Cashmere; Jordan Spradlin, sr., Montesano; Stephanie Soares, jr., Mount Baker; Alexis Castro, sr., Granger.
Honorable mention: Taylor Turner, sr., Columbia (Burbank); Avery Dykstra, jr., Lynden Christian; Danielle Tyler, soph., Mount Baker; Abbie Johnson, sr., Cashmere.
Class 2B girls
Player of the year: Peyton Souvenir, sr., Wahkiakum.
First team: Peyton Souvenir, sr., Wahkiakum; Parker Esary, sr., Kalama; Kaelyn Shipley, sr., Kalama; Makenzie Kaech, jr., Ilwaco; Mollie Olson, jr., Napavine.
Honorable mention: Sydney Abbott, jr., Davenport; Hailey Higashi, sr., St. George’s; Nakiya Edwards, sr., La Conner; Melissa Lee, jr., Napavine.
Class 1B girls
Player of the year: Shania Graham, sr., Republic.
First team: Shania Graham, sr., Republic; Brooklyn Pascua, jr., Tacoma Baptist; Salome Yosef, sr., Cedar Park Christian-Mountlake Terrace; Kristen Broersma, sr., Sunnyside Christian; Katelyn Schwartz, sr., Evergreen Lutheran.
Honorable mention: Sailor Liefke, jr., Sunnyside Christian; Dakota Patchen, soph., Colton; Tristin Johnson, sr., Neah Bay.
