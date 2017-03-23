Coach known to preach ‘putting sweat in the bucket’ earns state’s top award

2:06 Lynden school superintendent speaks forum about bullying forum Pause

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

0:36 Bellingham Fire Department puts out fire at 32nd Street apartment complex

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police catch thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

0:40 Moose chases snowboarder down ski course in Colorado

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah

17:17 Sumas man accused of rape, kidnapping, makes first appearance in court

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet