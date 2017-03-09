Who was the best basketball player in the Northwest Conference this season?

Squalicum High guard Damek Mitchell has been named the Northwest Conference’s most outstanding player for boys’ basketball, one of 13 Whatcom County players on the All-NWC team.
Mitchell, a four-year starter who was a first-team All-NWC pick as a junior, leads all Whatcom County players with 24.2 points per game this season. He led the Storm to an 18-5 record and a spot in the Class 3A regional tournament, and has signed to play basketball for Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho.
Andrew Kivlighn of Lynden was also named to the first team and sophomore teammates Christian Zamora and Clayton Whitman were on the second team for the Lions, who finished 20-8 and won the third-place trophy at the Class 2A state tournament last weekend.
Lynden Christian, which went 20-7 and finished fifth at the Class 1A state tournament, had two players on the first team – Grant Rubbert and Cole Bajema.
Mount Baker also had two players on the first team – seniors T.J. Bass and Grant Balvanz. Bass, who was co-MVP of the 1A Northwest Conference in football, has signed to play football at the University of Idaho.
Jonny Larson of Bellingham also was named to the first team and his coach, Brad McKay, was named coach of the year after the Red Raiders went 15-9 – an 11-win improvement over the 2015-16 season.
Anacortes, which won the Northwest League regular-season title and finished 22-3, had three players on the all-conference team – senior Jesse Keltner was on the first team and juniors Trystan Lowry and Jacob South were on the second team. The Seahawks finished fourth at the 2A Hardwood Classic.
Nate Sullivan of Anacortes was the assistant coach of the year.
All-Northwest Conference boys basketball team
MVP: Damek Mitchell, Squalicum
Coach of the Year: Brad McKay, Bellingham
Assistant Coach of the Year: Nate Sullivan, Anacortes
First team
Player
Team
Year
Andrew Kivlighn
Lynden
Sr.
Jonny Larson
Bellingham
Sr.
Cole Bajema
Lynden Christian
So.
Grant Rubbert
Lynden Christian
Sr.
T.J. Bass
Mount Baker
Sr.
Grant Balvanz
Mount Baker
Sr.
Jesse Keltner
Anacortes
Sr.
Second team
Player
Team
Year
Christian Zamora
Lynden
So.
Clayton Whitman
Lynden
So.
Logan Deboo
Sehome
Sr.
Spencer Lee
Bellingham
So.
Simran Parmar
Meridian
Jr.
Casey Bauman
Nooksack Valley
Jr.
Trystan Lowry
Anacortes
Jr.
Jacob South
Anacortes
Jr.
