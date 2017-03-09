High School Basketball

March 9, 2017 4:00 AM

Who was the best basketball player in the Northwest Conference this season?

The Bellingham Herald

Squalicum High guard Damek Mitchell has been named the Northwest Conference’s most outstanding player for boys’ basketball, one of 13 Whatcom County players on the All-NWC team.

Mitchell, a four-year starter who was a first-team All-NWC pick as a junior, leads all Whatcom County players with 24.2 points per game this season. He led the Storm to an 18-5 record and a spot in the Class 3A regional tournament, and has signed to play basketball for Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho.

Andrew Kivlighn of Lynden was also named to the first team and sophomore teammates Christian Zamora and Clayton Whitman were on the second team for the Lions, who finished 20-8 and won the third-place trophy at the Class 2A state tournament last weekend.

Lynden Christian, which went 20-7 and finished fifth at the Class 1A state tournament, had two players on the first team – Grant Rubbert and Cole Bajema.

Mount Baker also had two players on the first team – seniors T.J. Bass and Grant Balvanz. Bass, who was co-MVP of the 1A Northwest Conference in football, has signed to play football at the University of Idaho.

Jonny Larson of Bellingham also was named to the first team and his coach, Brad McKay, was named coach of the year after the Red Raiders went 15-9 – an 11-win improvement over the 2015-16 season.

Anacortes, which won the Northwest League regular-season title and finished 22-3, had three players on the all-conference team – senior Jesse Keltner was on the first team and juniors Trystan Lowry and Jacob South were on the second team. The Seahawks finished fourth at the 2A Hardwood Classic.

Nate Sullivan of Anacortes was the assistant coach of the year.

All-Northwest Conference boys basketball team

MVP: Damek Mitchell, Squalicum

Coach of the Year: Brad McKay, Bellingham

Assistant Coach of the Year: Nate Sullivan, Anacortes

First team

Player

Team

Year

Andrew Kivlighn

Lynden

Sr.

Jonny Larson

Bellingham

Sr.

Cole Bajema

Lynden Christian

So.

Grant Rubbert

Lynden Christian

Sr.

T.J. Bass

Mount Baker

Sr.

Grant Balvanz

Mount Baker

Sr.

Jesse Keltner

Anacortes

Sr.

Second team

Player

Team

Year

Christian Zamora

Lynden

So.

Clayton Whitman

Lynden

So.

Logan Deboo

Sehome

Sr.

Spencer Lee

Bellingham

So.

Simran Parmar

Meridian

Jr.

Casey Bauman

Nooksack Valley

Jr.

Trystan Lowry

Anacortes

Jr.

Jacob South

Anacortes

Jr.

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title

View more video

Sports Videos