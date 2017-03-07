LC’s Dykstra leads All-NWC girls’ basketball team

Lynden Christian’s Avery Dykstra, right, races Bellevue Christian’s Rachel Berg to a loose ball at the Class 1A state basketball tournament on Friday, March 3, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Lynden Christian won the game to earn the fourth-place trophy.
Lynden’s Elisa Kooiman, left, shoot against W.F. West in the Class 2A girls state basketball semifinal game Friday, March 3 in Yakima.
Mount Baker’s Danielle Tyler, right, dribbles toward the hoop as her teammate Haylee Malone sets a screen on Cashmere’s Hailey Van Lith in the Class 1A state championship game on Saturday, March 4, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Mount Baker's Stephanie Soares shoots and scores over Granger's Keely Teel in overtime of a 1A girls’ state semifinal game on Friday, March 3, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Mount Baker defeated Granger 65-58 to advance to the 1A girls’ state championship game.
Lynden Christian’s Sam Van Loo scores after getting an offensive rebound as Lynden’s Jasmyne Neria, right, plays defense on Thursday, Jan. 19, at Lynden High School in Lynden. Lynden Christian won, 56-53.
Nooksack Valley’s Katrina Gimmaka goes between Forest Ridge’s Portia Plackson, right and Cindy Hsu, left, to take a shot Feb. 17 in Everson.
The Mount Baker girls storm the court after beating top-ranked Cashmere Saturday night, March 4, to win their first Class 1A state championship.
Mount Baker defeated top-ranked and unbeaten Cashmere, 45-44, to win the Class 1A state basketball championship on Saturday, March 4, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Mount Baker’s Stephanie Soares blocks a shot by Hailey Van Lith with five seconds left in the Class 1A state championship game on Saturday, March 4, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Mount Baker defeated Cashmere, 45-44.
Mount Baker players celebrate after defeating Cashmere, 45-44, to win the Class 1A state basketball championship on Saturday, March 4, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Lynden Christian defeated Bellevue Christian to claim fourth place at the girls’ Class 1A State Tournament on Saturday, March 4, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Lynden players, from left to right, Natalie Amos, Jasmyne Neria, Keylie Hershey, Heidi Lankhaar and Liv Tjoelker celebrate a basket by Mariah Gonzalez in the final minute of a 61-53 victory over W.F. West in a 2A state semifinal game on Friday, March 3, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Lynden advances to the state championship game with the win.
Lynden defeated W.F. West 61-53 in a girls’ Class 2A State Tournament semifinal game on Friday, March 3, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Lynden's Mariah Gonzalez, left, shoots around the outstretched arm of W.F. West's Lexi Strasser in a 2A state semifinal game on Friday, March 3, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Lynden defeated W.F. West to advance to the state championship game.
