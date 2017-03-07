High School Basketball

March 7, 2017 5:21 PM

LC’s Dykstra leads All-NWC girls’ basketball team

The Bellingham Herald

Avery Dysktra of Lynden Christian has been named the Northwest Conference’s most outstanding player for girls’ basketball, one of 13 Whatcom County players on the All-NWC team.

The sophomore guard led the Lyncs, 25-2, to the Northwest Conference regular-season title. Lynden Christian finished fourth at the Class 1A state tournament, one of six Whatcom County teams to bring home trophies from the tournament. Her teammate, junior forward Sam VanLoo, also was named to the first team.

Lynden senior Elisa Kooiman, who led the Lions to the Class 2A state championship, and Brandy Smith of Burlington-Edison were the only seniors on the first team. Lynden, which finished 22-6, beat Burlington 44-36 on March 4 to win the 2A title.

Darrien Camarillo, a senior at Ferndale, was named to the second team.

All the other players honored are underclassmen, pointing to a wealth of talent returning next season.

Stephanie Soares and Danielle Tyler, a pair of sophomores from Class 1A state champion Mount Baker, were named to the first team. The Mountaineers, who finished 20-4, beat Cashmere, 45-44, on March 4 to capture the school’s first state championship in girls’ basketball.

Also on the the first team were Katrina Gimmaka, a junior from Nooskack Valley, and sophomore Gabby Ronngren from Anacortes.

All-Northwest Conference girls’ basketball team

MVP: Avery Dysktra, Lynden Christian

Coach of the Year: Brett McLeod, Burlington-Edison

First team

Player

Team

Year

Elisa Kooiman

Lynden

Sr.

Brandy Smith

Burlington-Edison

Sr.

Stephanie Soares

Mount Baker

So.

Danielle Tyler

Mount Baker

So.

Sam VanLoo

Lynden Christian

Jr.

Katrina Gimmaka

Nooksack Valley

Jr.

Gabby Ronngren

Anacortes

So.

Second team

Player

Team

Year

Ellese Fitzgerald

Meridian

Jr.

Natalie Amos

Lynden

Jr.

Isabella Hernandez

Lynden Christian

So.

Darrien Camarillo

Ferndale

Sr.

Chalae Wolters

Squalicum

Jr.

Sara Elsses

Sehome

Jr.

Samantha Cox

Sedro-Woolley

Jr.

Allyson Ray

Burlington-Edison

Jr.

