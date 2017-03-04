Kooiman leads Lynden girls to 2A state championship

The Lynden girls basketball team came to Yakima’s SunDome on Saturday night intent on a Class 2A basketball hardware upgrade.
Mission accomplished.
The Lions controlled league rival Burlington-Edison from the middle of the second period on and in doing so won 44-36 to capture the 2A state title for the second time since 2009. The Lions picked up a trophy for the fourth straight year – this time, it was the gold ball that signifies the champion.
The teams had met three times previously this season, with Burlington winning all three, including a 51-50 thriller in the regional round last weekend.
Tournament MVP Elisa Kooiman led Lynden with 14 points and 12 rebounds. For her, the win was the perfect cap to four years of playing in state tournaments. With the win, she realized a lifetime of dreams.
“It feels amazing. This has been my dream since I was a little girl,” Kooiman said. “I’ve asked for the same thing every year on my birthday since I was 5 years old.”
Kooiman said she stayed and watched the championship games as a freshman and sophomore. Last year, she had to watch as Shorecrest cut down the nets after defeating the Lions in the title game 49-42.
“Getting a chance to listen to ‘We Are The Champions’ finally is something I’ve dreamed of for a long time,” she said.
Lynden guard Jasmyne Neria was a second-team all-tournament selection.
Lynden coach Ron Adams heaped praise on Kooiman for her play throughout the tournament.
“She really kept her composure,” he said. “Instead of trying to beat people with her physicality, she was doing it with her basketball IQ. She rose to the occasion all week long.”
The Lions rode a nine-point burst over the last 3:15 of the second quarter to take a 23-15 halftime lead. Natalie Amons had two baskets in the run, as did Lauren Zwiers. Kooiman hit a deep 3-pointer with 26 seconds remaining.
A key for Lynden was getting 10 points in the paint while not allowing Burlington-Edison to score from inside. Shooting 53 percent from the field helped Lynden’s cause, too.
But as far as Adams was concerned, his team’s defense was the key.
“Earlier in the season against them, we gave up 54, 51 and I think there was another 50s number in there,” he said. “When we’re at our best, we defend and rebound. To hold a team like that in the state championship game to 39 or under is a big deal.
“Since I’ve been at Lynden, 39 has always been our number. To do that on the biggest stage of the year says a lot about our kids.”
No Burlington player scored in double figures. Allyson Ray led the Tigers with nine points.
Lions roar past W.F. West in semis
Kooiman had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Lynden hit some clutch late free throws to hold off W.F. West 61-52 in a late game Friday. The win put the Lions in the title game for the second straight year.
Lynden got off to a dreadful start against the Bearcats, trailing 11-0 behind W.F. West’s balanced attack. That lead held until halftime, when Lynden trailed 29-18 as Kooiman scored 10 first-half points.
She added nine more in the third quarter, sparking a 22-6 blitz that gave the Lions a lead they never relinquished.
Faith Dut scored eight points off the bench and Neria, Sierra Smith and Mariah Gonzalez had seven points apiece for Lynden.
Lynden 44, Burlington-Edison 36
Burlington-Edison
9
6
8
13
–
36
Lynden
10
13
13
8
–
44
BURLINGTON-EDISON — Smith 2-16 2-2 7, Ray 2-7 4-5 9, Reyes 1-6 0-0 2, Gundersen 1-2 0-1 2, D. Watson 2-7 0-0 4, King 2-5 0-0 6, L. Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Rainaud 2-5 0-0 6, Woods 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 12-50 6-8 36.
LYNDEN — Neria 2-5 0-2 6, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Kooiman 6-8 0-0 14, Vander Haak 0-2 0-0 0, Amos 4-9 2-2 10, Zwiers 3-6 0-4 6, Gonzalez 2-3 2-2 6, Dut 1-5 0-0 2, Hershey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-38 4-10 44.
3-point goals – Burlington-Edison 6-21 (Smith 1-8, Ray 1-2, King 2-3, Rainaud 2-4), Lynden 4-9 (Neria 2-4, Kooiman 2-2). Rebounds – Burlington-Edison 23 (D. Watson 5, King 5, Gundersen 5), Lynden 31 (Kooiman 12, Neria 4). Assists – Burlington-Edison 2 (Ray 1, Gundersen 1), Lynden 6 (Neria 1, Smith 1, Kooiman 1, Zwiers 1, Gonzalez 1, Hershey 1). Turnovers – Burlington-Edison 23, Lynden 13. Total fouls – Burlington-Edison 17, Lynden 10. Fouled out – None.
Comments