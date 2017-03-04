Lynden finishes 3rd at 2A Hardwood Classic

Lynden beat Olympic, 69-49, to win third place in the Class 2A boys state basketball tournament on Saturday, March 4, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden beat Olympic, 69-49, to win third place in the Class 2A boys state basketball tournament on Saturday, March 4, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden beat Olympic, 69-49, to win third place in the Class 2A boys state basketball tournament on Saturday, March 4, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden beat Olympic, 69-49, to win third place in the Class 2A boys state basketball tournament on Saturday, March 4, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden beat Olympic, 69-49, to win third place in the Class 2A boys state basketball tournament on Saturday, March 4, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden beat Olympic, 69-49, to win third place in the Class 2A boys state basketball tournament on Saturday, March 4, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden beat Olympic, 69-49, to win third place in the Class 2A boys state basketball tournament on Saturday, March 4, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden beat Olympic, 69-49, to win third place in the Class 2A boys state basketball tournament on Saturday, March 4, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden beat Olympic, 69-49, to win third place in the Class 2A boys state basketball tournament on Saturday, March 4, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden’s Andrew Kivlighn shoots and scores between Olympic’s Jr Nelson, right, and Tyler Yost, left, in the third place game of the Class 2A boys state basketball tournament on Saturday, March 4, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Lynden defeated Olympic, 69-49.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden beat Olympic, 69-49, to win third place in the Class 2A boys state basketball tournament on Saturday, March 4, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden beat Olympic, 69-49, to win third place in the Class 2A boys state basketball tournament on Saturday, March 4, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com