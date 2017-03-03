Lummi to play for state title after beating Almira Coulee Hartline

SPOKANE - The Lummi Blackhawks are going back to the Class 1B State Tournament championship game after defeating Almira Coulee Hartline 47-41 Friday in Spokane.
Lummi will play the winner of Pomeroy vs. Sunnyside Christian in the final at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Blackhawks will be playing for their second state championship in three years after missing the final in 2016.
Once again, Class 1B Player of the Year Trazil Lane led Lummi with an astronomical line of 25 points, 21 rebounds and six steals. Lane was 12 of 22 from the field and eight of his rebounds were on the offensive end.
Lummi coach Jerome Toby said he challenged Lane before the game.
“I told him to not only be the best player, but the best defender,” Toby said.
Lane did his part on defense. Along with the six steals, he helped slow down Almira’s Maguire Isaak, who finished with 13 points and four turnovers.
Lummi’s team defense was on display throughout as the Warriors were held to single digits in each of the first three quarters. Lummi took the lead for good with 6:33 left in the second quarter when sophomore Quincy Lane made a layup on an assist by Keegan Jojola.
Toby said his team would have a light shootaround and then a pregame meal Saturday before preparing for the biggest game of the season.
“We’ll have our hands full for 32 minutes no matter who we play,” Toby said. “Our boys will be ready to come to work tomorrow.”
Lummi 47, Almira Coulee Hartline 41
Lummi
8
15
10
14
—
47
ACH
7
9
8
17
—
41
Almira Coulee Hartline: Hayden Loomis 3, Kameron Goetz 0, Maguire Isaak 13, Gage Burchill 0, Alex Dye xx, Charles Hunt 8, Timmy Hahn 2, Conner Emerson 0, Payton Nielsen 15. Total: 41.
Lummi: Free Borsey 5, Josh Hillaire 0, Caleb Revey 2, Raven Borsey 1, Quincy Lane 2, Noah Toby 0, Trazil Lane 25, Keegan Jojola 6, Mike Washington 6, Shawn Diggs 0. Total: 47.
Comments