Lynden falls to Foss in Class 2A state semifinal

Foss defeated Lynden, 54-51, in a Class 2A state semifinal game on Friday, March 3, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Lynden will play for third place on Saturday.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Foss defeated Lynden, 54-51, in a Class 2A state semifinal game on Friday, March 3, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Lynden will play for third place on Saturday.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Foss defeated Lynden, 54-51, in a Class 2A state semifinal game on Friday, March 3, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Lynden will play for third place on Saturday.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Foss defeated Lynden, 54-51, in a Class 2A state semifinal game on Friday, March 3, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Lynden will play for third place on Saturday.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Foss defeated Lynden, 54-51, in a Class 2A state semifinal game on Friday, March 3, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Lynden will play for third place on Saturday.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Foss defeated Lynden, 54-51, in a Class 2A state semifinal game on Friday, March 3, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Lynden will play for third place on Saturday.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Foss defeated Lynden, 54-51, in a Class 2A state semifinal game on Friday, March 3, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Lynden will play for third place on Saturday.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Foss defeated Lynden, 54-51, in a Class 2A state semifinal game on Friday, March 3, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Lynden will play for third place on Saturday.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Foss defeated Lynden, 54-51, in a Class 2A state semifinal game on Friday, March 3, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Lynden will play for third place on Saturday.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Foss defeated Lynden, 54-51, in a Class 2A state semifinal game on Friday, March 3, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Lynden will play for third place on Saturday.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Foss defeated Lynden, 54-51, in a Class 2A state semifinal game on Friday, March 3, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Lynden will play for third place on Saturday.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Foss defeated Lynden, 54-51, in a Class 2A state semifinal game on Friday, March 3, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Lynden will play for third place on Saturday.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Foss defeated Lynden, 54-51, in a Class 2A state semifinal game on Friday, March 3, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Lynden will play for third place on Saturday.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Foss defeated Lynden, 54-51, in a Class 2A state semifinal game on Friday, March 3, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Lynden will play for third place on Saturday.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Foss defeated Lynden, 54-51, in a Class 2A state semifinal game on Friday, March 3, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Lynden will play for third place on Saturday.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Foss defeated Lynden, 54-51, in a Class 2A state semifinal game on Friday, March 3, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Lynden will play for third place on Saturday.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Foss defeated Lynden, 54-51, in a Class 2A state semifinal game on Friday, March 3, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Lynden will play for third place on Saturday.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Foss defeated Lynden, 54-51, in a Class 2A state semifinal game on Friday, March 3, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Lynden will play for third place on Saturday.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Foss defeated Lynden, 54-51, in a Class 2A state semifinal game on Friday, March 3, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Lynden will play for third place on Saturday.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Foss defeated Lynden, 54-51, in a Class 2A state semifinal game on Friday, March 3, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Lynden will play for third place on Saturday.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Foss defeated Lynden, 54-51, in a Class 2A state semifinal game on Friday, March 3, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Lynden will play for third place on Saturday.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Foss’ Demetrius Crosby II, right, grabs a rebound in front of Lynden’s Clayton Whitman, center, and his teammate Damani Kelly in a Class 2A state semifinal game on Friday, March 3, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Lynden lost, 54-51, and will play for third place on Saturday.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden’s Blake Silves, center, and Trey LaBounty force a missed shot by Foss’ Micah Pollard in a Class 2A state semifinal game on Friday, March 3, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Lynden lost, 54-51, and will play for third place on Saturday.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com