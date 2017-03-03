Lynden Christian runs past Newport at 1A Hardwood CLassic

Lynden Christian defeated Newport 57-38 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian defeated Newport 57-38 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian defeated Newport 57-38 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian defeated Newport 57-38 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian defeated Newport 57-38 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian defeated Newport 57-38 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian defeated Newport 57-38 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian defeated Newport 57-38 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian defeated Newport 57-38 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian defeated Newport 57-38 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian defeated Newport 57-38 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian defeated Newport 57-38 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian defeated Newport 57-38 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian defeated Newport 57-38 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian defeated Newport 57-38 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian defeated Newport 57-38 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian's Cole Bajema blocks a shot by Newport's Adam Moorhead on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Lynden Christian defeated Newport 57-38.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com