Lynden girls roll past White River at 2A state tournament

Lynden defeated White River 64-42 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated White River 64-42 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated White River 64-42 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated White River 64-42 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated White River 64-42 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated White River 64-42 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated White River 64-42 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated White River 64-42 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated White River 64-42 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated White River 64-42 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated White River 64-42 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated White River 64-42 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated White River 64-42 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated White River 64-42 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated White River 64-42 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated White River 64-42 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated White River 64-42 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated White River 64-42 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated White River 64-42 on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden's Elisa Kooiman is fouled while shooting by White River's Kendall Bird on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden players celebrate after Jasmyne Neria, center, made a three-point basket as the shot clock expired while falling into the bench during a 64-42 victory over White River on day two of the Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 2, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com