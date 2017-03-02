Lummi handles Muckleshoot Tribal in state quarterfinals

After beating Muckleshoot Tribal twice during the regular season, No. 4 seed Lummi had the blueprint for its 55-47 Class 1B boys state tournament win over the third-seeded Kings on Thursday in Spokane.
Lummi coach Jerome Toby praised his team for sticking to the game plan of controlling point guard Kobe Courville.
“The scary part when you’re playing a team for a third time is that you stay with what you did and the other team makes adjustments,” Toby said. “But we felt if we could slow Kobe down we could control their role players.”
Senior captain Trazil Lane led the Blackhawks with a game-high 20 points on 9 of 17 shooting. He also pulled down 11 rebounds and had four steals and two blocks.
“It’s no secret that he’s our guy,” Toby said. “He’s the player of the year and the one to lead us.”
After taking a 14-12 lead in the first quarter, Lummi came out in the second quarter dialed in on defense and held the Kings to nine points. Quincy Lane had two 3-pointers in the quarter as Lummi took a 32-21 lead into halftime. From there, it was smooth sailing for the Blackhawks.
Lummi will play No. 8 seed Almira Coulee Hartline at 7:15 p.m. Friday in Spokane. The Warriors beat top-seeded Neah Bay 79-72 in double overtime in the regional round and knocked off Odessa-Harrington 51-46 Thursday. The winner moves on to the 1B state championship Saturday at 5 p.m.
Tyler Urke: 360-715-2285, @tylerurke
Lummi 55, Muckleshoot Tribal 47
Muckleshoot Tribal
12
9
15
11
—
47
Lummi
14
18
11
12
—
55
Muckleshoot Tribal: Jacob James 0, Dontae Johnson 8, Eric Jametski 2, Kobe Courville 18, Ryan Thompson 9, Kash Nichols 2, Darius Nichols 2, Jesus Bennett 6, . Total: 47.
Lummi: Free Borsey 5, Josh Hillaire 0, Caleb Revey 9, Raven Borsey 4, Quincy Lane 6, Justin Mahle 0, Noah Toby 0, John Ballew 0, Trazil Lane 20, Keegan Jojola 3, Mike Washington 4, Shawn Diggs 4. Total: 55.
Comments