Ex-Lynden High standout named freshman of year in PacWest

0:34 Driving through the snow-covered Chuckanut Mountains Pause

1:18 Tornadoes touch down in Illinois, kill at least 2

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

2:04 Seahawks GM John Schneider on cap space, free agency relating to combine

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

1:25 Group of citizens file paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration