Ex-Lynden High standout named freshman of year in PacWest

Former Lynden High basketball standout Sterling Somers of Point Loma Nazarene University has been named the PacWest Freshman of the Year by the league’s coaches.
Through Wednesday, Somers was averaging 8.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, and had 31 assists and 17 steals for the Division II Sea Lions. He won three-straight PacWest Freshman of the Week honors during a string of six consecutive double-digit scoring performances. He scored a career-high 22 points at Chaminade on Feb. 2.
Somers also picked up honorable mention all-conference honors.
The Sea Lions play Thursday at the PacWest Tournament in Irvine, Calif. Point Loma is the No. 6 seed and will open up against No. 3 seed, Dixie State at 2:45 p.m.
At Lynden High, Somers was selected The Bellingham Herald’s All-Whatcom County Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year and was named co-Player of the Year for Class 2A by the state’s basketball coaches. He finished as the second-leading scorer in school history and holds the record for most defensive rebounds in a career and in a season.
