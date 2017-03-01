Mount Baker girls eliminate Zillah in Class 1A state tournament

Mount Baker’s Jessica Soares, right, traps Zillah’s Kaia John, center, as teammate McKenzie Yost forces a jump ball on opening day of the girls’ Class 1A Hardwood Classic on Wednesday, March 1, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Mount Baker defeated Zillah 48-34.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Mount Baker defeated Zillah 48-34 on opening day of the girls’ Class 1A Hardwood Classic on Wednesday, March 1, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Mount Baker defeated Zillah 48-34 on opening day of the girls’ Class 1A Hardwood Classic on Wednesday, March 1, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Mount Baker defeated Zillah 48-34 on opening day of the girls’ Class 1A Hardwood Classic on Wednesday, March 1, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Mount Baker defeated Zillah 48-34 on opening day of the girls’ Class 1A Hardwood Classic on Wednesday, March 1, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Mount Baker's Danielle Tyler, center, shoots between Zillah's Callie Delp, left, and Samantha Bowman on opening day of the girls’ Class 1A Hardwood Classic on Wednesday, March 1, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Mount Baker defeated Zillah 48-34 on opening day of the girls’ Class 1A Hardwood Classic on Wednesday, March 1, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Mount Baker defeated Zillah 48-34 on opening day of the girls’ Class 1A Hardwood Classic on Wednesday, March 1, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Mount Baker defeated Zillah 48-34 on opening day of the girls’ Class 1A Hardwood Classic on Wednesday, March 1, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Mount Baker defeated Zillah 48-34 on opening day of the girls’ Class 1A Hardwood Classic on Wednesday, March 1, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Mount Baker defeated Zillah 48-34 on opening day of the girls’ Class 1A Hardwood Classic on Wednesday, March 1, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Mount Baker defeated Zillah 48-34 on opening day of the girls’ Class 1A Hardwood Classic on Wednesday, March 1, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Mount Baker defeated Zillah 48-34 on opening day of the girls’ Class 1A Hardwood Classic on Wednesday, March 1, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Mount Baker defeated Zillah 48-34 on opening day of the girls’ Class 1A Hardwood Classic on Wednesday, March 1, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com