Lynden beats Lindbergh in Class 2A state tournament opener

Lynden's Clayton Whitman shoots around the outstretched arm of Lindbergh's Jalen Green on day one of the Hardwood Classic on Wednesday, March 1, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Lynden defeated Lindbergh 57-43.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Lindbergh 57-43 on day one of the Hardwood Classic on Wednesday, March 1, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Lindbergh 57-43 on day one of the Hardwood Classic on Wednesday, March 1, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Lindbergh 57-43 on day one of the Hardwood Classic on Wednesday, March 1, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Lindbergh 57-43 on day one of the Hardwood Classic on Wednesday, March 1, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Lindbergh 57-43 on day one of the Hardwood Classic on Wednesday, March 1, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Lindbergh 57-43 on day one of the Hardwood Classic on Wednesday, March 1, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Lindbergh 57-43 on day one of the Hardwood Classic on Wednesday, March 1, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Lindbergh 57-43 on day one of the Hardwood Classic on Wednesday, March 1, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Lindbergh 57-43 on day one of the Hardwood Classic on Wednesday, March 1, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Lindbergh 57-43 on day one of the Hardwood Classic on Wednesday, March 1, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden's Andrew Kivlighn shoots over Lindbergh's James Duncan II on day one of the Hardwood Classic on Wednesday, March 1, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Lindbergh 57-43 on day one of the Hardwood Classic on Wednesday, March 1, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com