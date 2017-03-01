Mount Baker uses strong second half to beat Zillah

It’s been more than a decade since the Mount Baker girls played in the Class 1A state tournament, and it took them two quarters to get familiar with their surroundings Wednesday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
After leading only 13-11 at halftime, Mount Baker erupted after intermission and beat Zillah, 48-34, in the opening round of the 1A Hardwood Classic.
Danielle Tyler scored a game-high 20 points for the Mountaineers, including two 3-pointers, in the loser-out game. Mount Baker last played in the state tournament in 2005.
Now Mount Baker will play a familar foe – No. 2 seed Lynden Christian, the defending state champion, at 2 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals. In the teams’ only meeting this season, the Lyncs won, 55-46 on Jan. 28 in Lynden.
Stephanie Soares posted a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds, and Jessica Soares added 13 rebounds and six points for the Mountaineers.
Mount Baker had a big advantage on the boards, grabbing 51 compared with Zillah’s 24 rebounds.
Samantha Bowman scored 15 points and had eight rebounds for the Leopards, and Trista Takes Enemy had 11 points.
Mount Baker 48, Zillah 34
Zillah
6
5
14
9
34
Mount Baker
11
2
19
16
48
ZILLAH — Myers 3-7 0-0 7, Favilla 0-1 0-0 0, John 0-0 0-0 0, Samantha Bowman 6-16 3-6 15, Trista Takes Enemy 4-20 2-4 11, K. Delp 0-2 0-0 0, Ziegler 0-1 0-0 0, C. Delp 0-6 1-1 1, True 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-54 6-11 34.
MOUNT BAKER — Malone 0-3 0-0 0, Stephanie Soares 4-8 2-6 10, Danielle Tyler 7-17 4-7 20, J. Soares 2-2 2-2 6, Yost 1-4 2-2 5, Hesyck 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 3-9 1-2 7, LaTorre 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-44 11-19 48.
3-point goals - Zillah 2-11 (Myers 1-2, Takes Enemy 1-6); Mount Baker 3-12 (Tyler 2-7, Yost 1-4). Fouled out - Trista Takes Enemy. Rebounds - Zillah 24 (Bowman 8, Favilla 3, John 3); Mount Baker 51 (S. Soares 14, J. Soares 13). Assists - Zillah 10 (John 3, Takes Enemy 3); Mount Baker 10 (Tyler 3, Soares 3). Turnovers - Zillah 10, Mount Baker 24. Total fouls - Zillah 17, Mount Baker 10.
